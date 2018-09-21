New Age Beverages Is Not A Cannabis Play Yet But Is Up On Hype A Month After A $1.28 Financing

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) has been a high-flier recently, quadrupling in price on the week as it gets caught up in the cannabis bubble hype that is taking over North America. While some investors believe that it is merely heading towards fair value for its existing product lines, one can't deny the chart correlation between it and Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) earlier this week:

NBEV Price data by YCharts

The company is also playing up its connection to cannabis with the announcement that it intends to debut its portfolio of CBD-infused beverages at the North American Convenience Store show in October. It is important to note that NBEV already has a diverse product line of healthy and "healthy" beverages that it currently sells through its own distribution network as well as at supermarkets, convenience stores and other retail outlets where people would purchase beverages. So while its is not a cannabis play yet, it does have the logistics in place to make it happen if its CBD beverage line catches on.

While I tend to write about stocks that recently fell onto my radar screen as volume leaders and price movers, this is not the case for NBEV. I have been following this company for a few years and I wrote a cautiously bullish article about it in 2015 back when it was called American Brewing Company and traded under the symbol ABRW. Here are some excerpts from that article:

Prior to this transaction, ABRW had 12.6 million shares outstanding. 16 million shares at $0.40 leads to a $6.4 million market cap for annual revenue of around $5 million - $1 to $1.5 million for the beer business and $3.5 to $4 million for the kombucha business - assuming the company's claim of the revenue stream acquired is accurate going forward. The price to sales ratio drops to around 1.3x, far below the ratio of larger brewers of around 4x, although it remains to be seen exactly when the company can turn a profit. REED is a good proxy to measure the mid-term upside in ABRW. ABRW's net losses are largely due to lack of scale as gross margins are well over 50%. After several years of operating losses, REED pulled in a small operating profit for 2014 and is expected to earn a $0.09 EPS on $53 million in revenue for 2015. If ABRW can reach $40-$50 million in annual revenues over the next five years it should also be profitable and be trading at a market cap of around $70 million just like REED, more than 10x the upside in the market cap.

I am reiterating these now to show readers that I am not just changing my opinion on a whim to reflect a trading bias that I have - my opinion has remained consistent - but it is the company's situation that has changed along with its stock symbol:

NBEV has succeeded in achieving $50 million in annualized revenue within five years (primarily through acquisitions) and as a result has grown 20x in price from $0.40 to $7.85, though it has been very volatile between the $1.00 and $7.00 mark since 2016.

Despite the increase in revenue, the company is still not pulling an operating profit as I had hoped it would at this size.

Because of the cost of the acquisitions, the share float has quadrupled from 12.6 million to 49.4 million and the company is seeking to increase its authorized share count from 50 million to 100 million at the upcoming AGM, signalling further dilution is likely.

The increase in price and float has resulted in the market cap increasing from $6.4 million to $388 million. Its valuation based on revenue multiple is now far above the industry average at over 7.5x, and without the expected profits.

I liked the company as a speculative long when it was trading at a $6.4 million market cap. At $388 million, not so much. One could definitely understand that based on my commentary from three years ago that it is fair for me to go from a speculative bull to a seller who no longer sees NBEV as an undervalued opportunity. However, I have taken that extra step as an opportunistic short play and I will explain why in the following sections.

NBEV completed a secondary at $1.28 in August

NBEV announced an 8.2 million share offering at $1.28 for just under $10 million in net proceeds on August 22. That offering was well below the market price and caused the stock to drop 17% to $1.32 that day, incidentally the lowest closing price before the big run up.

The good news for shareholders is that about 1.5 million of that 8.2 million was purchased by insiders, including one insider, Ed Brennan, who bought nearly 1.2 million shares. These shares are subject to a lock-up period of 90 days and any insider sales would garner increased scrutiny anyways. The bad news is that the rest of those shares are not. That represents over 13% of the float.

With nearly 300 million shares traded this week, there is a good chance that those participants in the placement who were willing and able to sell have sold. Still, I have seen far more often than not stock prices of microcap companies revert back to somewhere close to the offering price whenever a pump takes place soon after an offering. I don't think NBEV will be an exception to the rule because...

NBEV's market cap of $388 million is not cheap

There are two myths that are being perpetuated in the market about NBEV being cheap. This is simply not true. First:

"NBEV is cheap, it has a revenue multiple of less than 1x"

This narrative appears to be based off the company's stated goal of $400 million in revenue run-rate by the end of 2019, which fellow Seeking Alpha writer Compelling Opportunities brought up in his balanced and in-depth article on NBEV from a few days ago.

While it is always nice for management to have an aggressive and upbeat goal, this is a lot different from guidance. From the Q2 2018 filings, we see that the growth trajectory and acquisitions will have to be firing on all cylinders to come anywhere close to that kind of number:

After tremendous growth in 2017, the company took a step back in Q2 2018 with $13.4 million in revenue, a 12% drop from $15.1 million in Q2 2017. Gross profit dropped by nearly half to $1.8 million. This step back in Q2 was blamed on insufficient inventory due to working capital constraints. Without the inventory impact, management stated on the last earnings conference call that revenue would have been up 13% in Q2, leading to about $17 million:

Sales were negatively impacted by approximately $2.7 to $3.2 million due to working capital constraints, which severely constricted inventory levels and the Company’s ability to meet the demands of major distributors and retailers. Without the inventory impact, revenue would have been up approximately 13% vs. prior year.

With $25 million in revenue for the first six months of the year and stagnant growth, the company will have to really pick it up in the second half of the year to meet revenue guidance of $90 to $110 million, to the tune of over $30 million per quarter. NBEV management states that the inventory issue was temporary, and given the working capital injection in August from the financing, this certainly should be the case. But the additional challenge now is gaining back the trust of those distributors and retailers that NBEV screwed over by failing to deliver the product volumes as requested. Those distributors and retailers have their choice of dozens of willing beverage makers who don't have a history of failing to deliver on a volume target.

As I previously mentioned, the trailing revenue multiple is 7.5x at a $7.85 stock price. Even if NBEV was to hit $90 million in revenue for 2018, that would be over a 4x revenue multiple, which is no longer cheap. Especially since the company will face challenges in achieving this guidance for 2018.

Second:

"NBEV is cheap, it's only $400 million for a cannabis beverage play"

This is not true either. NBEV doesn't have a CBD-infused product that currently sells in the stores. Though with its existing infrastructure and relationships, one could assume that it would have an easier time introducing a CBD-infused beverage to the marketplace than a company starting from scratch.

However, even if successful, NBEV would not be the first, most advanced, nor cheapest company to do so. For example, The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (OTCQX:TNYBF) (TNY.CN) is currently selling its Hemplify® Hemp Extract CBD beverage to over 100 stores across California along with its Tinley™ cannabis-infused drinks. Its market cap trading under its U.S. OTC symbol is $50 million.

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCQB:ISOLD) (ISOL.CN) sells a variety of hemp and CBD-infused beverages such as Pot-O-Coffee and its Hemp CBD-Infused Alkaline Water. Isodiol announced $9.2 million CAD in revenue with a gross profit of $4.6 million CAD for the three months ended June 2018 and yet trades at only $130 million U.S. market cap. This chart compares revenue, gross margin and growth rates of NBEV and ISOL:

Note: USD equivalent translated assuming a CAD/USD exchange rate of $0.77

Both Tinley and Isodiol trade at substantially lower market caps than NBEV and are further along in the CBD-infused beverage space. Both of these companies are well off their 52-week highs despite the recent bubble in the cannabis sector, which is indicative of the sentiment that the CBD-infused beverage space will be quite competitive.

ISOL data by YCharts

While Tinley is not that far beyond a startup with revenue in the thousands, last quarter Isodiol had twice the gross margin and over half the revenue of NBEV in the hemp and CBD-infused beverage space as NBEV has had outside of the hemp and CBD-infused beverage space. If an investor is dead-set on speculating on this industry, Tinley and especially Isodiol make better choices than NBEV, and there are likely other companies out there I am less familiar with that also compare favorably.

Conclusion: NBEV target price of $2.00 to $3.00

With these considerations in mind, I think a fair target price for NBEV in the short to medium term is $2 to $3. Taking the midpoint of $2.50, that would lead to a market cap of $124 million. I believe that this is a reasonable target considering:

This represents a 95% premium to the financing at $1.28 that took place one month ago.

A $124 million market cap leads to a 2.4x trailing revenue multiple, which I think is quite fair given the stagnant revenue growth, lack of profitability and operating struggles seen in 2018.

Once the company has proven that it has overcome its working capital issues and is back in the good graces of its distributors - resulting in revenue growth being back on track - then it is fair to value it at a higher revenue multiple. Showing profits by the end of this year or early next year would also help. However, these are current risk factors. And when risk factors exist, a stock needs to trade at a discount to properly compensate today's buyers for accepting those risks.

Tinley trades at a $50 million market cap and Isodiol trades at a $130 million market cap. Both of these companies are ahead of the game compared to NBEV when it comes to the CBD-infused beverage industry. NBEV has increased from $1.65 on September 4th to $7.85 on September 20th, adding over $300 million in market cap since it first talked about CBD-infused beverages. There is no way it should increase that much on cannabis hype when these two industry participants are valued at just a fraction of this number. This is evidence that NBEV is moving on hype masked by CBD headlines rather than true market sentiment. Otherwise both of these companies would be moving up too, when they clearly aren't.

I have nothing personally against NBEV. It was a former long of mine and I like what the company is trying to do in the healthy beverage space. That being said, it is not a cannabis nor CBD company and the hype that has resulted from the couple of news releases that talks about barely scratching the surface of the CBD-infused beverage space is unsustainable. There are companies out there that actually sell CBD-infused drinks and aren't just in the "planning to" phase that trade for a lot lower market cap than NBEV. Perhaps one day NBEV will justify a $5.00 or greater stock price by getting back on track with revenue growth, operating profits and a differentiated product line with strong brands that drive a loyal following, with or without CBD. Now is not quite that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NBEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a bearish position on NBEV through put options.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.