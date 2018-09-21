Micron Remains Healthy Despite Weak Guidance

Yesterday, Micron Technology (MU) reported a very impressive EPS of $3.53 for the most recent quarter, but projected an EPS of only $2.95 (plus or minus $0.07) for the current quarter. At first glance, a sequential EPS decline of 16% seems rather catastrophic, and suggests that perhaps the ongoing boom in the memory industry is in for a drastic reversal over the next several quarters. It may initially seem as if all the warnings about storm clouds, cyclicality, and weakening demand are coming true. But is this the right conclusion to draw? I think not. It is not obvious that Micron is in any significant long-term trouble, or that investors should expect similar EPS declines in future quarters. Instead, management’s discussion suggests that Micron and the memory industry remain healthy.

Below I provide further analysis in support of this position. All calculations are non-GAAP.

A. Micron Is Budgeting More For Taxes

As management noted during the earnings call, Micron’s “[non-GAAP] fiscal 2019 tax rate should increase to approximately 12% versus 2.8% in fiscal 2018 with the new U.S. corporate tax rules enacted this year.” For the quarter just ended, Micron budgeted $111m for taxes on operating income of $4,439m, which comes out to 2.5%. In the coming fiscal year, the tax rate is projected at 12%, which comes out to another $400m or so in taxes – equivalent to an EPS decline of $0.33 at the projected share count of 1.2b.

Now, admittedly, it is difficult to say exactly what tax rate Micron is budgeting for the current quarter versus the following three. Still, the discussion of tax rates was presented during the earnings call as a prelude to guidance so it seems reasonable to conclude that Micron is budgeting some substantial figure for taxes this quarter – perhaps 8% or 10% if not 12%. Even 8% would amount to an additional $200m+ in taxes, which would still create an EPS headwind of about $0.17. It therefore seems likely that a significant proportion of the sequential EPS decline being projected by Micron is due to an increase in taxes.

Naturally, taxes do have to be paid, much as investors might dislike them. However, an EPS decline caused by tax legislation is far less troubling with respect to Micron’s future than an EPS decline caused by a deterioration in industry conditions or execution or some such. Tax legislation affects Micron’s bottom line, but it does not reflect poorly on Micron’s underlying business or the memory industry’s future – which would be far more worrisome. Moreover, higher taxes are not going to lead to further sequential declines in EPS because the tax rate will not indefinitely increase each quarter going forward.

B. Tariffs Will Start Affecting Micron’s Margins

Speaking of policy changes, Micron is also expecting a decline in gross margins due to tariffs “probably to the tune of 50 to 100 basis points.” At the current net profit/gross profit ratio of 0.83, this amounts to a decline in EPS of about $0.03-$0.06. It seems reasonable to assume that trade-related costs are likely to continue to be a problem for Micron for the time being, and may even expand if tariffs increase (a distinct possibility). There is little to be done here, although management did say on the earnings call that they are “working to gradually mitigate most of the impact from these tariffs over the next three to four quarters.”

Again, the bright side for investors here is that tariffs, like taxes, do not reflect negatively on the health of Micron’s underlying business or cyclicality in the memory industry and its ongoing growth cycle.

C. There Is A Short-Term CPU Shortage

Part of the reason for Micron’s guidance of a sequential decline in revenue (and via that EPS) is a CPU shortage affecting Micron’s business. Although management would not comment on the magnitude of the issue, we can take a guess. Micron CFO Dave Zinsner indicated that the CPU shortage is non-trivial: “Suffice it to say that they both [CPU shortage and inventory correction] had an impact in terms of the [revenue] guidance of 7.9[b] and 8.3[b]. They are a big driver of obviously, why we guided in that direction.” So, Micron is guiding a sequential revenue decline of $140-540m, of which some significant chunk is due to the CPU shortage. Let’s be conservative and say $100m. At Micron’s current net profit margin of >50%, that comes out to an EPS decline of about $0.04.

Again, however, the trend does not seem likely to continue into future quarters. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sounded optimistic that the shortage will end soon when he stated that “we expect it to be short-term; it’s possible that it goes beyond Q1 as well.” This seems reasonable, especially as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) ramps up production. If the CPU shortage is both material for next quarter – as management said it is – and also short-lived, then this gives investors another reason to not read too much about the health of Micron’s business and industry in the 16% EPS decline implied in next quarter’s guidance.

D. Micron May Be Projecting Share Count Conservatively

During the earnings call, management noted that its guidance is “based on a share count of approximately 1.2 billion fully diluted shares” – 20 million shy of share count at the end of last quarter. I am curious as to what “approximately” means in the above statement because Micron also stated that “our buyback has been in effect since the beginning of September and for the fiscal first quarter, we are committed to spend at least $1.5 billion in programmatic repurchases, with an additional amount allocated for opportunistic repurchases.” At current prices, $1.5b would be good to retire around 33m shares, and opportunistic repurchases could perhaps take that number up to 40m. Should this occur, then the share count at the end of next quarter would be 1.18b, which amounts to an additional EPS tailwind of about $0.05.

I know some readers will be wondering if I am overthinking things and Micron’s management just did not want to get into the second decimal place of share count. Perhaps, but they did get into it in June’s earnings call when this exact same thing happened. Then, Micron had projected EPS for the following quarter (which just ended) of $3.30 on “a share count of approximately 1.23 billion.” However, Micron ended the quarter with a diluted share count of 1.22b, which created an EPS tailwind of $0.03. I suspect the same thing could happen again this quarter, especially if investor sentiment does not shift and Micron gets a discount on its buyback.

E. Conclusion

Of the $0.58 sequential decline in EPS guided by Micron, approximately $0.17-$0.33 is due to a higher tax rate; another $0.03-0.06 due to tariffs; probably another $0.04 or so due to a temporary CPU shortage; and perhaps another $0.05 due to a conservative estimate of share count. Once we adjust for these elements, the decline in EPS attributable to seasonality, cyclicality, supply-demand conditions, etc. comes out to $0.10-$0.29 or about 2-8%. Not great, but certainly not as eye-watering as the 16% decline in the headline number. In particular, if Micron is budgeting 12% for taxes for the next quarter, then the guided EPS decline attributable to seasonality, cyclicality, supply-demand conditions, etc. is very small and not much cause for worry.

That being said, one aspect of Micron’s weak guidance that some investors will no doubt find worrisome is its discussion of customer inventory and the resulting headwind for EPS. Some of Micron’s customers are working on reducing inventory, which could potentially be symptomatic of a turn in the memory cycle. Mehrotra claimed that the inventory correction is limited to “a few customers” who had elected to reduce inventory as they switched away from “certain inventory strategies that they were pursuing,” so perhaps the inventory adjustment is nothing serious. Still, it is nevertheless worrisome for investors who have reservations concerning cyclicality and see these limited inventory reductions as a sign of worse to come.

Even so, it still seems reasonable to conclude that the bottom has not fallen out for Micron – or at least this cannot be inferred from Micron’s weak guidance. As far as I can tell, Micron remains healthy for the time being even though it is taking some big hits due to policy changes. I do not think that Micron’s weak guidance is a sign of the cyclicality armageddon that has long been prophesied.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.