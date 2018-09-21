Micron Price Should Not Drop After Q4 Earnings

Based on the historical relationship and considering that Micron has already started its buyback program, Micron stock price should stay put, if not higher, after Q4 ER.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results (ER): Revenue of $8.44B beats by $190M. Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.53 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $3.56. Q1 guidance includes a downside in revenue from $7.9B to $8.3B (consensus: $8.4B) and a downside in EPS of $2.87 to $3.02 (consensus: $3.06). Gross margins are expected to be lower than Q4 levels or from 57% to 60%.

In this short note, I estimated that the corresponding post-ER price impact based on a historical price reaction pattern which was developed in a previous post for Micron Q3 ER.

Post-ER Price Reaction Metrics

Micron’s stock price usually reacts to ER by (1) revenue surprise, (2) earnings surprise, (3) gross margin surprise, (4) guidance surprise, (5) guidance changes, and (6) DRAM/NAND ASP. In order to identify the actual relationship between Micron stock price reactions and these ER metrics, I used the last 12-year actual ERs (48 quarters) to correlate the post-ER 5-day stock returns to these ER metrics simultaneously. The historical relationship is summarized in Table 1 (in yellow).

One intuitive way to read these statistics is, for example, that for every $100 million revenue surprise, the stock will increase by 3.4% within the next 5 days. When the company raises/lowers 100 million of the next-quarter guidance, the stock price increases 5% (-5%). For every 1% drop in NAND ASP, the stock price decreases 0.15%. Finally, there is a 0.11% reversal for every 1% price move before the ER.

Based on Table 1, the price impact corresponding to each ER factor can be computed by multiplying the actual ER metric level with the price reaction. Given a Q4's $190 million revenue surprise, $0.19 EPS surprise, the downside Q1 revenue guidance by $100 million, NAND ASP’s decline to mid-teens percentage range, and 5.6% MU price increase in the past 5 days, the total price reaction is estimated to be +0.59% (in red).

Some Wild Cards

With Micron setting to open lower amid Q4 ER, there could be some complications:

Since MU stock has been rising into the Q4 ER for the last few days, it is expected that there is a corresponding negative reversal after the ER. Though, it has been estimated and included as -0.62% into the final price reaction. The negative price impact of a lower NAND ASP (-10%) should have been priced in back when Baird removed Micron from its top ideas, citing NAND/DRAM pricing nearly two weeks ago. The timing of Micron’s Q4 ER couldn’t be "better," considering the dramatic changes in tariffs which are expected to escalate in the coming week. Micron short-sellers’ moves are hardly predictable. One silver lining to push up MU’s post-ER price is that Micron announced that the buyback program has started earlier than expected around 9/1/2018. The buyback only can mean good things to shareholders.

Finally, borrowing a quote from a poster, “Micron shareholders' wait is over. The impact of a weaker NAND/DRAM price has been disclosed by the downside Q1 revenue guidance.” I do believe that Micron stock price will return to the fundamentally driven target prices once the noises and headwinds are taken out of the system.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.