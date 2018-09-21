Leap Therapeutics: An Updated Investment View

Leap has strategic partnerships and upcoming catalysts. The company also has multiple "shots on goal" and is picking up positive analyst support.

Company Overview

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based early-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Leap came public early in 2017. The company is focused on discovering and developing translational-stage molecules in cell signaling and immune-oncology. The company's stated goal is to change the world of cancer medicine. Leap Therapeutics currently has a market cap around $100 million and trades at around $7.00 a share.

Pipeline

The company's pipeline centers around two early stage assets, DKN-01 and TRX518. The two drugs target novel pathways in the immuno-oncology circuit. The company was founded when HCV merged two of its companies, GITR and Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, together in order to form Leap Therapeutics. Not long after, LPTX went through a reverse merger with Macrocure Pharmaceuticals. LPTX picked up a Nasdaq listing and the rest of Macrocure's cash on the balance sheet of $20 million.

The company has shown good progress advancing its pipeline over the past six months.

On March 14th, Leap Therapeutics announced data from a study evaluating DKN-01 as a monotherapy in patients with advanced esophagogastric cancers. Out of 16 patients treated, two achieved partial response and five patients had a stable disease state, representing a total disease control rate of 43.8%. Keep in mind, the cohort was in a difficult to treat population of heterogeneous esophagogastric cancer in which the patients treated had received numerous lines of prior therapy. The most interesting response was a patient who had failed prior investigational immunotherapies, including a PD-L1 antagonist and IDO inhibitor, had a partial response and remained on the trial for over a year. The share price marched considerably higher, 32% from March 14th to April 12th, until the market was hit with our second update.

On April 16th, Leap released early-stage DKN-01 data. Shares plunged 24% following the announcement. The data was preliminary results from the dose-escalation phase of a trial assessing DKN-01 with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda in patients with advanced esophagogastric cancer. Out of four evaluable patients naïve to PD-inhibitor treatment, one patient achieved a partial response with a 66% reduction in target tumor volume and two had a stable disease state. Enrollment in the expansion combination continues and, ultimately, we will get to see additional data from another 50 or so patients.

On July 23rd, the company announced a collaboration with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to evaluate a combination of TRX518, Bavencio, which is a PD-L1 antibody, and chemo in patients with solid tumors. Per the terms of the collaboration, Leap Therapeutics will conduct a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and enrollment will begin in Q1 of 2019. Worth noting, Bavencio has IgG1 Fc ADCC activity which makes TRX518 a more compatible combo partner than other GITR agonists that retain intact ADCC activity.

Source: Company Presentation

DKN-01

DKN-01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the Dickkopf-1 protein. DKK1 is a protein that regulates both canonical and non-canonical Wnt cell signaling pathways. This pathway is important as aberrant Wnt signaling often plays a negative role in cancer by allowing cancer cells to grow, divide, and suppress the immune system. Data demonstrates that DKK1 is often overexpressed in various cancers and is associated with worse outcomes, such as more aggressive tumor growth. The idea is that by inhibiting DKK1 you can generate an anti-tumor effect and generate an immune anti-tumor response.

Source: Company Presentation

Patients with beta catenin mutations are potentially more responsive to DKK1 targeted therapy. DKK1 is overexpressed in cancers with beta catenin activating mutations. The B-catenin mutational frequency is roughly 7% in esophagogastric cancers, 32% in liver cancer, and 29% in uterine and ovarian cancers.

Source: Company Presentation

The company's DKN-01 program has a variety of trials both ongoing and planned. Looking ahead to upcoming data, around mid-2018 the company should be coming out with efficacy data from its biliary tract cancer (gemcitabine+cisplatin) trial. In the second half of 2018, the company will be coming out with interim ORR data for its gynecological endometrioid (mono + paclitaxel) trial and it is scheduled to share interim data from its gastric cancer (monotherapy + paclitaxel) trial.

Source: Company Presentation

TRX518

TRX518 is a novel, humanized anti-GITR monoclonal antibody that is designed to enhance the immune system's anti-tumor response as an immune checkpoint agonist. GITR therapies are a new class of therapy called immune checkpoint agonist. They have been identified as amplifying the immune system's attack on cancer.

On the clinical front, TRX518 + Keytruda combo has shown initial response in the higher dose cohort. Though very early, the first two patients in the higher dose both quickly showed tumor reduction upon the first scan. One patient has esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and the other has ocular melanoma. At first scan, the former had tumor reduction of 36% and the latter had tumor reduction of 23%. TRX518 + nivolumab is still enrolling in the lowest dose cohort and the TRX518 + gemcitabine combo has completed the dose escalation and is enrolling in the dose expansion cohort.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Leap ended the first half of 2018 with just over $30 million in cash on hand. Expenses in the second quarter were approximately $7 million and the firm has some accrued developmental receivables. The company recently raised $30 million with an at-the=market sales agreement earlier this month which addresses near- and medium-term funding needs.

Analyst coverage is somewhat sparse but positive. Raymond James reiterated its Buy rating and $13 price target two months ago. H.C. Wainwright reissued its Buy rating and $12.50 a share price target on July 24th with the following commentary:

We maintain our Buy rating of Leap Therapeutics and our 12-month price target of $12.50 per diluted share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected DKN-01 and TRX518 revenues through 2030 assuming a 12% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate. We derive an rNPV of $632M for the products and add in pro forma cash and cash equivalents of $40.5M to arrive at a 12-month price target of $12.49 per diluted share, which we round to $12.50."

In a previous rating, the same analyst had articulated how the tumor microenvironment plays an essential role in the development of resistance to anti-cancer therapies and aiding tumor survival. The analyst sees Leap as a nicely positioned asset that could deliver impressive results on the combination front. He stated: "We believe Leap's products could significantly improve the typical 15-20% response rates seen with current immunotherapies when used in combination." He further went on to add: "We believe that Leap Therapeutics, with two potential first-in-class therapies in the clinic and led by an experienced management team, could be an attractive option for long-term investors."

Verdict

There is a lot to like about this "Tier 4" developmental concern. It has strategic partnerships and upcoming catalysts. The company also has the multiple "shots on goal" and is picking up positive analyst support. While some time away from commercialization, Leap has a favorable risk/reward profile at current trading levels.

