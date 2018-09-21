Micron Technology: Market Takes The Sell First Ask Questions Later Approach

The share price has been volatile through 2018

Micron's (MU) share price has declined nearly 33% from the highs experienced at the end of May. The analyst community believes peak pricing has been reached in the memory markets and the pending Trump tariffs will drag earnings down for quarters to come.

The company met and beat analyst expectations in Q4. With a top and bottom line beat, guidance was the driving factor in the after hours selling. The company guided revenues and EPS down for Q1. Management is anticipating ~3-5% revenue decline and EPS in the range of $2.87 ~ $3.02. An increasing effective tax rate from 2% to 12% is reflected in the Q1 EPS guidance and a drag on the bottom line.

The company cited shortages in CPUs for their client compute market and it's material impact on Q1 guidance. The uncertainty surrounding this shortage and likely inventory overhang will remain a narrative into the company's fiscal 2019 investment narrative.

Gross margins have increased YoY by 10.3% to 61% for Q4. The company guided margins below 60% for the coming quarter and they anticipate the 10% Trump tariff will blip margins down an additional 50 to 100 basis points for the coming year.

Business Trends

Autonomous Cars

Autonomous driving is ramping and the companies in that industry are experiencing a shortage of NOR chip sets. Large automakers are taking LIDAR systems from prototype into full production and this remains a large potential growth driver for Micron. The company is growing this market segment rapidly and investing in a fab facility to capture this opportunity. They have billions of dollars in the pipeline over the life of the contracts for autonomous driving. They hold number one market-share in the automotive and industrial segment and management believes this could drive revenues for years to come.

IoT remains a future growth driver

IoT opportunities are expanding and the size of this market is currently $1 billion. The IoT market is expected to grow at a ~ 30 - 40% CAGR over the next 5 years. Market share leader (PTC) currently derives about $100 million and they state a critical component of integrating systems is the data processing and storage of the sensors to track and store operating information of the IoT device. Micron remains well positioned to capture this market trend in its infancy with their NAND memory product lines.

Data-center continues to be a growth driver and will accelerate in 2019

One third of revenues comes from the Datacenter and Graphics segments. They are capturing the 100g datacom build-out and revenues have doubled as a result. The company is growing this segment despite a slow down in datacenter spending from hyperscale datacenter operators such as Amazon (AMZN). The slow down in data-center build-out is a recent headwind for Micron since major data-center operators have delayed capital expenditures until Q4 2018 and early 2019. This hyper-scale data-center operators capital expenditure delay is highlighted by the performance two optical component suppliers Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) and Finisar (FNSR) who have returned -13.1% and -5.8% on the year.

Debt is decreasing, by a lot...

The company has a low debt load with only $5 billion in debt and nearly $17 billion in annual EBITDA. The balance sheet is extremely healthy and the company is a lower risk play based on the profitability and low debt service cost. The record profitability is a remarkable change from previous years as the company can cover interest expenses nearly 22.5 times over with EBITDA. In years past the company's future was questionable based on their high debt service cost and rising long term debt levels. The company has cut their long term debt load in half since the beginning of 2017 and have built a strong balance sheet.

Share repurchases could support the stock in the near term

The company is deploying an intense amount of capital to share repurchases, management plans to deploy $1.5 billion in cash for the quarter beginning September. The company has a $10 billion repurchase program and they aren't afraid to deploy free cash flows to reducing the outstanding share count.

Dave Zinsner

Beyond the first fiscal quarter, we expect to be active buyers of our stock by repurchasing Micron shares regularly. We are committed to deploying at least 50% of our ongoing free cash flow towards our $10 billion buyback program, and as Sanjay mentioned, we are assessing an accelerated rate of completion of this program. The total buyback program of $10 billion represents approximately 19% of the current equity value.

One disconnect with the share repurchase program is the company has used the stock for capital needs and share based compensation. The share count increased to 1.23 billion outstanding from 1.15 billion in 2017. The 76 million share increase was the partial result of a 34 million share offering at $41 per share in October 2017 and other share based compensation. The company is ready to aggressively buyback stock through the rest of the year and they remain committed to acquiring shares to retire at attractive prices.

Earnings Analysis

Analysts are overly pessimistic on the memory storage market and under the belief pricing pressures will intensify. Analyst consensus for 2019 and 2020 earnings is declining EPS from 2018 levels and sales will flat line. The analyst narrative is pricing pressures will cause margin contraction and decrease profitability significantly. I don't believe analysts are really accounting for the high growth segments the company is exposed to in IoT, autonomous cars and data center. These are the three highest growth segments in the technology sector and if Micron maintains or grows their market share, they are likely to overcome any memory pricing pressures.

Note: The source of Koyfin's data is Capital IQ which is a high quality data set.

(Source: Koyfin)

Wall Street isn't betting against Micron

The short interest is near the lowest levels of 2018 and Micron has a relatively low amount of shares held short compared to historical standards. Short interest is a backward looking indicator, but it indicates the bull/bearish sentiment of a stock based on what percentage of total shares is "betting against" the company's prospects. As of the most recent filing date, only 59 million shares were held short. Hedge fund ownership has decreased as the company has increased profitability significantly. Hedge fund ownership is an important metric to follow because it tells you when the smart money is piling in a trade or investment. Depending on the fund's mandate, they can go directionally long or short. Hedge fund ownership was extremely elevated from 2014 to 2016 and the stock declined nearly 25%.

Keep an eye on the smart money as analysts continue feeding the memory pricing pressure narrative.

SMH, a semiconductor ETF, is outperforming Micron

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) YTD performance just surpassed Micron after the recent earnings reaction. Investors are taking a sell first, ask questions later approach. Micron is a near 5% holding of the fund and pre-earnings had contributed 0.47% of positive return on the indices 10.7% YTD return. A majority of the ETF's return can be attributed to (AMD) and (NVDA) which have contributed 4.74% and 2.05% of total return in the index YTD. Semiconductors have been on an epic run over the past few years and the growth potential will continue over the next few years.

How did a large trader play the stock in options?

A notable options play that occurred pre-earnings announcement was a large buy-write trade that bet the stock wouldn't fall significantly and trade below $42 per share. The options market was implying a +-$3.60 move on earnings and the earnings reaction was near what market makers anticipated by touching $42.81 in the after hours session.

The largest trade of the day was the 5,000 put contract lot on the $42 strike price with a November 16th expiration for $1.75. The trade executed at 2:36 ET and the trader sold to the bid price, which implies they wanted to force execution. If the put trade was cash secured, the trader put up $21,000,000 of capital to make $875,000 of time premium.

This trade was apart of a buy/write strategy, which means it intended to capture theta or "time premium", or volatility crush post earnings. Implied volatility is always higher pre-earnings and conservative traders tend to risk large quantities of money to sell options way out of the realm of stock pricing probabilities on the normal distribution options pricing model. The theory is if you sell an option that is way out of the money and the earnings reaction is subdued or the share price moves the opposite direction of your sold options contract, you stand to profit significantly from theta decay and volatility contraction post earnings.

If the stock is above $42 by November 16th expiration, the trader stands to collect nearly $875,000 of time premium.

For every dollar move below the $42 strike price at expiration, the option holder stands to lose $500,000.

It is likely the option holder made this trade on margin, which means only 20% of their trade is the initial margin requirement or $4.2 million dollars.

My assumptions are only accurate in analyzing the specific 5,000 put/write trade. This position may be apart of a complex portfolio and the parameters mentioned could be inaccurate to the big picture of the traders portfolio.

Source: Thinkorswim

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and the strategy analyzed is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of a large trade gone wrong and to make shareholders feel slightly better about the negative earnings reaction. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only. Forward-looking statements are not indicative of future performance and cannot be interpreted as such. We have no responsibility to update any forward looking statements. This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.