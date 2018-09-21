Can Tech Surge Higher?

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has performed strongly in 2018, as broad-based optimism in equities continues to support valuations for its key holdings. Many market analysts have started to separate the technology space from its counterparts in other industries. But with key stock selections surging higher, it is clear that funds like QQQ have found a solidly bullish footing for the quarters ahead.

Asset distributions in the QQQ ETF are fairly diverse, but it is undeniable that they are centered around the technology space (at 62.72%). This is nearly three times the holding size of the consumer cyclicals sector (at 21.76%) and nearly seven times the holding size of the healthcare sector (at 9.22%). This is also evident in the industry sectors represented by the top 10 stocks in the fund (which make up 56.03% of the total holdings).

Given this heavy centralized concentration, Cisco Systems (CSCO) is one of the most important stocks to monitor if you are currently long QQQ. Cisco's fourth-quarter earnings figures beat robust analyst expectations and provided evidence of expansion within the tech sector as a whole. Cisco is one of the world's leading manufacturers of networking switches and routers used by large corporate organizations. So, when we see the strong sales numbers (like those posted by Cisco in the fourth quarter), it provides strong evidence that improving demand levels in these areas indicate broad expansion within the sector.

Cisco Systems showed 70 cents in earnings per share (excluding items) for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018, along with revenues of $12.84 billion. This beat analyst EPS expectations of 69 cents and revenues of $12.77 billion. The figures represent an annualized increase of 14.7% in earnings per share and 6% in revenues. For the full-year period in fiscal year 2018, the figures showed revenue gains of 3%. Shareholders received $7.5 billion in dividends, and Cisco showed strong cash flow numbers for the quarter (at $4.1 billion).

Some investors consider Cisco to be an "aging" tech conglomerate incapable of generating consistent growth in the years ahead. But these numbers firmly suggest otherwise, as improved growth is visible in all customer segments. Broad strength in the world economy supported enterprise demand, as gains in product sales were seen at 7% ($9.64 billion). This segment accounts for 54% of the total revenue for Cisco. The other 46% of Cisco revenues comes from its services segment, which generated $3.20 billion (a gain of 3% in the quarter). These gains were propelled by innovations in the software/solutions services segment, and recurring came in at roughly 32%, making up 56% of Cisco's total software figure, and deferred product revenues witnessed substantial gains of 23% (to $6.1 billion) during the reporting period.

Overall, this should put to rest some of the suggestions that Cisco's best days are in the past. The company's market share and global reach remain impressive, and the underlying strength in its global sales figures suggests that many other companies within the industry are expanding, as well.

With Cisco's numbers on the corporate business side of things looking solid, it is also important for technology investors to assess performances on the consumer side. One of the best companies to gauge trends in this area is Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), given its extensive product base and global sales base. MSFT also makes up a much larger percentage of QQQ at 9.59%. This makes MSFT the third-largest holding in the ETF, and the stock has shown impressive gains in its rallies so far this year.

Microsoft's earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018 came in at $1.13 per share alongside revenues of $30.09 billion for the period. The impressive numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.08 in EPS and revenues of $29.21 billion. The real story in Microsoft's quarterly report was the earnings guidance, which has moved up to a range of $27.35-28.05 billion for the coming quarter.

Microsoft's revenue showed growth of 17%, which is a clear sign of the company's disciplined operational expenditure performances at work. One significant highlight was the commercial cloud segment, which grew in revenue by 53% (with a figure of $6.9 billion). This will be important for future earnings reports because the figures represent more than 29% of Microsoft's $110.36 billion revenue for fiscal year 2018.

Microsoft's commercial cloud products include the Azure public cloud, its commercial Office 365 productivity software, and its Dynamics 365 business software. Similar to the performances seen in Cisco, growth here indicates broader strength in tech corporations throughout the global macro economy. In other words, this is a trend that should benefit both shareholders of MSFT stock and the QQQ ETF as a whole.

In terms of managerial strategies, one of the most important areas to watch will be the Azure offering. Azure is Microsoft's cloud business, and it is currently showing growth rates which outpace Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services at similar points in the maturation cycle. It is also important because it marks a critical evolution in Microsoft's history as an evolution to new territories within the digital landscape. Additionally, Microsoft's innovation efforts to innovate in IoT and artificial intelligence will help the company further its expansionary efforts relative to the traditional software/hardware businesses. The acquisitions of GitHub and LinkedIn provide further evidence of Microsoft's attempts to make headway in these areas, and these strategies are already bearing fruit with LinkedIn revenues rising by 37% for the quarter.

Ongoing stability from both of these critical companies has been clear in recent quarters, and this helps support the outlook for investors long QQQ. Cisco and Microsoft make up 12.15% of the total fund, and their performances have important implications for the tech sector as a whole. In both instances, margins remain healthy and consistent capital returns have been provided for investors. As QQQ continues to press forward toward new highs, this fund remains attractive for investors looking for broadly diversified exposure to a surging sector.

