Main Street Capital: Don't Fear The Premium

Figure 1 Source

What news has people up in arms recently?

Last week right around the time I published my latest article on Main Street Capital (MAIN), two other articles came out with a bearish stance on the stock that was very much in contrast to my own position. While I think both articles presented reasonable arguments for why MAIN might be considered too expensive to buy now (not that I am persuaded that it is too expensive), I just don’t understand how they can argue that MAIN is a sell at this point. From my perspective the current price is well below the value of future dividends and the premium to NAV has both been earned by past performance and is likely to continue near its current level. I see no reason to sell the shares now.

Trapping Value published this article the day after my article on Main was published. I look to own best performing companies, so an article titled “Why We Don’t Own The Best Performing BDC” caught my eye. One of the author’s arguments seems to be that the total return gains over the last few years will make further gains that much harder. I don’t invest for total returns, and there are certainly counter arguments but that is a reasonable and logical argument.

But that doesn’t seem to me to be the only argument that Trapping Value is trying to make. He uses Pennant Park Investments (PNNT) and Gladstone Investments (GAIN), two BDCs he does own, to make his point that there are better places to invest. Basically he argues that if Main didn’t trade at a big premium to NAV it wouldn’t have done so well. And that these two other BDCs, GAIN and PNNT, did better than MAIN if you either assume Main didn’t have the advantage it had earned or assume that these two had an advantage they didn’t earn. While an analysis of whether or not Main Street can keep this advantage would be instructive, just saying it’s gone (or that others could have it) doesn’t seem as logical.

The day before my article appeared Julian Lin published an article on Main Street as well. Julian claimed in his article that the premium to NAV that Main currently sells at is dangerous, unwarranted and unsustainable. He does acknowledge that Main’s success is due to more than just the premium to NAV that it currently enjoys. He also acknowledges that Main has been able to consistently raise both DNII per share and NAV per share. Julian points out that a large component of the net gain in NAV is due to accretive stock offerings. He is also concerned that a significant amount of Main’s performance is due to its ability to pick stocks and that that level of performance is too good to continue.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

Both Trapping Value and Julian Lin express concern that the large premium to NAV that MAIN shares currently enjoy could go away. And certainly, one thing you can be sure of about stock prices is that they can and often do go down (and plenty of times they go down more than they should). But the question to be asked, and that I don’t think either Trapping Value or Julian really answered, is how likely is it that the premium will disappear completely (or shrink significantly)?

The YChart® above shows how each of the stocks, MAIN, GAIN and PNNT, did on a total return basis over the last 10 years. All 3 did better on total return than did an investment in SPY. Starting somewhere in 2011, MAIN began outperforming the other two. I think it’s quite clear which was the better investment. At least from a total return perspective.

Trapping Value made a big deal about the total out-performance of Main being due to that premium to NAV. He claimed that PNNT and GAIN did better if you “stripped” that premium out of the results. He does have a point in that a large driver of performance for a BDC is NAV. So how did the per share NAV of the three companies compare over this time period? Let’s take a look.

Looking at the YChart® above one can see that over the last 10 years, MAIN has almost doubled its per share NAV. Meanwhile PNNT has had a decline in NAV and GAIN has only had an increase that is just under 10%. I think there is no question that based on its actual performance MAIN deserves a premium. To quote an old joke “Now we are just dickering on price.”

As a dividend growth investor, I want my dividend income to increase each year. The easiest way for this to happen is if the companies I own increase the dividends they pay me. So how did the 3 companies do on that measure?

The YChart® above shows the rate of increase in the dividend. For Main, you can see a slow but steady increase (the spikes are due to the special dividends paid twice a year). So over the last 10 years the regular dividend paid by Main is a bit more than half again as much as it paid out 10 years ago. How did GAIN and PNNT do? Well, both are now paying less than they did 10 years ago. Although in the case of GAIN, if you ignore the cut that happened at the end of the Great Recession (which I would certainly do for the most part), it has seen an increase, according to David Fish's CCC List, each year for 7 years.

Figure 2 Page 7

The slide above, page 7 from the latest earnings presentation, has also caused some alarm. The item outlined in red has a number of folks concerned. However, this isn’t as concerning as it appears. Looking at the foot note (outlined in green) one can see that while accretive offerings is a single line item in the calculation of changes in NAV, retained earnings is not a line item at all and is rather the sum of several cash sources and one cash sink. Let’s take a look at slide 38 so we can see the actual calculations and all its constituent parts.

Figure 3 Page 38

Looking at all the factors impacting changes in NAV, its clear that the two biggest drivers are DNII (Distributable Net Investment Income) and the regular monthly dividends. There are certainly other factors, both adding and subtracting from NAV, but of the individual items those are the two that consistently have the greatest impact. Since they have opposite effects on NAV, netting them out just makes it appear, I think deceptively, that their impact is less.

Further, all this focus on how important the accretive effects of selling stock is, ignores a far bigger issue. What the premium allows Main to do is to get cheaper funding to acquire assets. Focusing on the results of share sales and then assuming the assets won’t be acquired at all ignores the reality of how most BDCs, that can’t use share sales productively, operate. Main is successful not because its shares trade at a premium but because it has a superior process for picking investments. If shares weren’t trading at a premium, Main could just use debt to pick up those assets. Sure, since debt is more expensive, it would make less, but the profits wouldn’t go entirely away as some have assumed.

Figure 4 Source Main 10-K

While some concern has been raised that a lot of income or cash flow comes from equity investments, I see that over the last 3 years a total of around $193.6 million came from equity investments. During the same period $1,717.3 million came from paying off debt investments. While just under $200 million isn’t a small number, I just don’t see how this becomes a significant risk of failure. Given that this is less than 10% of the money put into new investments, it’s hard to say that a reduction in this amount, even by half, would have a significant impact that couldn’t be made up elsewhere.

One thing I think that several of the critics of Main’s continued out-performance fail to understand is that Main is not just a collection of passively held debt and equity investments. Beyond just putting together a package of debt and equity financing, Main provides access to other services a growing company needs. This is why one of the risks listed in the 10-K is that Main might not be able to retain or hire employees with important relationships, or that employees might not retain and develop these relationships. Also, unlike mutual funds (both closed and open), Main is able to hold significant equity positions in its investment companies. On average it holds about 38% of the equity in its investment companies (although it has over 50% in some). Also one must look at another risk identified in the 10-K. That risk is that despite large stock ownership, board seats and debt covenants a portfolio company may ignore the advice that Main gives it.

Julian made the following statement in his article about future potential for Main’s investments.

The growth in index funds has proven that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investment managers to maintain long histories of outperforming the market, let alone by such a wide margin.

I think this quote shows a misunderstanding of how funds work (and why they struggle to beat index funds), how Main and its portfolio companies actually work, and what companies Main invests in (and thus how big is Main’s out-performance relative to the market).

The top end of the size of the companies that Main invests in qualifies as small cap. Smaller companies tend to grow much faster than bigger companies. This is called the law of large numbers because when you only have a million dollars in revenue adding another million is a big deal, but it’s not so big a deal when you already have $500 million.

Source

So using the Vanguard small cap ETF VB (VB), one can see that since 2009 it has had a total return of 16.7% on average each year. Given that Main’s portfolio companies are on average a bit smaller, and thus might have even better growth, Main’s out-performance doesn’t seem so huge. It seems to me that a concern that a 19% gain isn't sustainable because it is so much higher than average market performance is much less of a concern when the average market performance is around 16%-17% instead of 10%.

There are also a number of reasons why actively managed funds struggle to beat index funds for long periods of time. Three of those reasons don’t apply to Main. The first reason that actively managed funds have trouble beating index funds is that for the most part actively managed funds charge significantly higher fees than index funds. So not only does the actively managed fund’s investments have to do better than the index, they have to cover the larger fees as well.

The second reason for under-performance is related to fund flows. Basically funds whose holding are increasing in price tend to attract more money from investors. Based on the rules for the fund, the managers have to use that new cash to buy more of the assets it currently owns. Right when they are potentially over-valued.

On the other hand, when the assets are dropping in price, investors tend to cash in their fund shares to move the money to funds where prices are increasing. So the managers have to use either cash reserves (that were going to buy more assets) or even worse sell assets to get the cash to pay for the investors who are leaving the fund.

Main doesn’t have this issue. In part, because it doesn’t redeem its shares for cash like open end funds. But also because Main is the investor. So rather than being forced to buy at high prices and sell at low prices, Main can buy or sell when it makes investment sense.

Finally, since it is a non-diversified fund, Main has no restrictions on how much of a company it can own. Most funds have such restricts. So Main is able to acquire large positions in companies that are doing well and growing fast. In fact, the average size of its equity position is 38%. It even has some companies where its equity position exceeds 50%. One way to produce market beating returns is through concentration.

What’s a good price?

When I wrote my last article on Main Street, last week on September 9, I gave a nice break down of what my buy price was. I will just include the DDM calculator here.

I assumed that the semi-annual dividends would only be paid out 3 more times, that the monthly dividend would remain the same over the next 12 months ($0.195), and that the dividend would increase a little faster than the last increase (7 cents a year instead of 6 cents). Because uncertainty in both how and when interest rates will happen (and the effect they will have on longer term rates) and the uncertainty of when a recession will actually happen, I wanted an additional 5% discount to the value of the dividends to give me an additional margin of safety. That set my buy price at $41.

Conclusion

As a dividend growth investor, I am looking for investments that will help grow the amount of income my portfolio produces. Main Street is a company that clearly does that. Other investors put more emphasis on total return. Often enough a company that is great for growing dividends isn’t so good at growing total return. In fact, large dividends with low total return is good for growing income by reinvesting the dividends.

I could see not wanting to own MAIN if it had a poor total return or even if other similar companies did better on that metric. But it doesn’t. Pennant Park with its price decline over the last 10 years might be a good dividend growth investment if it hadn’t cut its dividend recently. Gladstone Investments seems to be a fairly good company, but it just isn’t doing as well as Main Street. And in neither case is the total return better than Main, or even likely to be. The strong often get stronger (and the rich richer) and I see no reason that won’t apply to Main Street.

MAIN trades at a premium to NAV because over the last 10 years it has earned that premium. And that premium isn’t going anywhere (or not much of it anyway) because Main Street is still doing the things that helped it earn that premium and because the premium makes it even easier to do those things. That isn't circular logic, rather it is called a virtuous cycle.

MAIN was at a price to buy last week, and it’s still at a price to buy now. Don’t let fear about the premium to NAV drive you out of an excellent investment. Even if you think my buy price is too high, there is no reason to panic and sell as the premium to NAV isn't going away any time soon.

