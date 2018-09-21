Investing In Canadian Cannabis: A Brief Primer

Invest carefully but not fearfully - this market will grow to be enormous and this is just the beginning.

A valuation approach: Look at supply and demand and compare that to enterprise value or market caps.

This article is addressed towards investors that are new to the cannabis market. In this article, I provide a brief overview of the investment opportunities in Canadian cannabis and a look at methods that I would use to compare cannabis companies.

Given Canadian cannabis usage - legal and illegal - and likely wholesale cannabis prices, the potential wholesale Canadian market is ~$5 billion/year in the near term. However, by 2032, one forecast puts the value of the global cannabis market at over $200 billion USD. This would mean annualized growth of 35%/year for 13 years.

Those growth rates have created a gold rush as companies flock to get involved in cannabis, with Constellation (STZ) investing over $5 billion into Canopy Growth (CGC). Other investments have also been rumored, including a potential deal involving Coca-Cola (KO).

There is also a gold rush from investors, flooding into cannabis investments. This has created bubbles where some stocks are dramatically overvalued. For that reason, investors should make cautious, well-reasoned investments in the industry. There are, in my view, cannabis companies that still present an attractive value for diligent investors.

In this article, I argue for - and describe - valuing cannabis companies based on supply and demand. On the supply side, consider a company's ability to produce cannabis. On the demand side, consider a company's supply agreements with provincial distributors. In both cases, compare that supply and demand to the enterprise value of these companies - do they trade at attractive prices relative to their supply and demand?

Cannabis will continue to be a risky market. Companies face execution risk as they 10x (or more) production in a span of only a couple years. Investors face market risks as stock prices fluctuate wildly, often on little or no news. I advocate for a diversified investment approach such as the one I use in my Model Cannabis Portfolio.

Investors should be cautious and thoughtful in investing in cannabis. But do not be fearful - this market will grow to be enormous and this is just the beginning.

From The Ground Up

Recreational cannabis will be legalized in Canada on October 17, 2018. Canada will be only the second country to legalize cannabis.

Canada will require producers to be licensed by the Canadian government for both cultivation and sale. There are currently 117 facilities licensed to cultivate cannabis. Many of these licenses do not yet allow sales, and companies often have multiple licenses - there are fewer than 117 Canadian producers.

(Trina Fraser on Twitter, table shortened by the author)

Each province will handle distribution and sale of cannabis differently. In most provinces, cannabis distribution will be done through the government - similar to Canadian alcohol distribution. Rules about retail and online sales vary from province to province - in some provinces, sales are through government outlets and in other provinces, private companies operate retail stores.

This government distribution makes supply agreements crucial. A supply agreement with a large province like Quebec can ensure that a company has access to the government stores in the province. This can increase the potential market for a given company by millions of Canadians.

Market Size

A Government of Canada-commissioned study estimated that Canadians use 926,000 kg/year of cannabis. I previously covered this estimate - and its implications - in "The Cannabis Chronicles: Higher Demand For Cannabis Than Expected" (not paywalled).

Cannabis is likely to sell for ~$9.50/gram retail and ~$5/gram wholesale (with the difference being taxes) according to a recent interview with Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) CEO Vic Neufeld. At those prices, Canada's total cannabis market could be worth ~$8.8 billion at retail and ~$4.6 billion at wholesale. Medical cannabis will be more profitable for producers, as it is subject to less tax.

(Oregon Office of Economic Analysis; this is $USD)

I expect cannabis prices to fall over the next several years. I have previously written that there could be a shortage of cannabis until perhaps 2020. This may keep prices relatively high. However, as shown above, wholesale cannabis prices have consistently fallen as supply surpasses demand. Current US wholesale prices for cannabis are:

Type $USD/lb. $CAD/gram Indoor $1,369 $3.90 Greenhouse $916 $2.61 Outdoor - not legal in Canada $689 $1.96

(Cannabis Benchmarks, converted to $CAD and metric)

The market in Canada is different in the United States, with a centralized provincial distribution system, so prices could vary considerably. However, long-term, I would expect cannabis prices to fall, especially for dried flower ("bud"). More processed products like edibles have held their prices much better than dried flower and are likely to have higher margins and better consumer brand recognition and brand loyalty - product differentiation is easier with more packaging and when texture/flavor/format are more varied.

(State of Colorado; note the relatively flat light blue lines compared to other declines)

It will take several years for legal cannabis to marginalize illegal cannabis. American states with legal cannabis provide the best guide to how long it may take for legal cannabis to displace illegal cannabis. In my article "American Cannabis: A Potential $90+ Billion Market" (free to access through my Authors' Picks), I provided this chart showing per capita spending on cannabis in Colorado over time:

(Author, in "American Cannabis: A Potential $90+ Billion Market" based on data from the State of Colorado)

As illustrated, it took approximately three years - from December 2014 to December 2017 - for per capita cannabis sales to mature to their current levels. I expect a similar development time in Canada, perhaps stunted slightly by the delayed introduction of edibles - they will not be legal until sometime in 2019. Accordingly, I would expect the Canadian market to "mature" in ~2021/2022.

(Canopy Growth presentation on Constellation Investment)

Canadian cannabis companies - especially larger companies like Canopy Growth - are also valued based on the potential for future legalization around the world. Canopy Growth, above, estimates a potential market in 14 years of over $200 billion US dollars.

At least some of this future market size is priced in - Canopy Growth has an enterprise value of ~$22 billion (see my article on Canopy Growth). Total wholesale cannabis sales in Canada may only be ~$5 billion/year (above). Much of that valuation is based on Canopy Growth's ability to expand into international markets as cannabis is legalized around the world. The most important expansion would be if the United States legalizes cannabis federally - if that happens, expect Canopy Growth and others to instantly enter the market and be a major presence in American cannabis. I personally estimate that that American cannabis may be a $90 billion market when it is legal and mature.

In part, an investment in cannabis is an investment in the idea that cannabis will continue to be legalized around the world. If investors do not expect current liberalization of cannabis laws to continue, I would not recommend investing in cannabis.

Other resources:

Considerations for Investors

A new investor considering investing in a cannabis company may be faced by an array of companies with little to tell them apart. This can be a daunting process for a new investor, especially one who is used to judging companies on more traditional metrics like revenue, profitability, PE ratio, EV/EBITDA ratio, dividend yield, and dividend increase history.

In my view, none of those metrics are useful for investing in Canadian cannabis today. The reason for this is simple: Recreational cannabis is illegal. While most Canadian cannabis companies have some revenue, that revenue is from medical cannabis sales. The medical market is much smaller than recreational cannabis and there is little reason to believe that medical sales will be proportionate to recreational sales.

Instead, I would encourage investors to consider alternative metrics for judging cannabis companies. Those metrics include:

Supply Agreements: Provincial supply agreements are vital to allowing a company access to the market in a given province. There are three primary ways (in my opinion) to measure supply agreements:

Number of supply agreements: A count of how many provinces/territories a company has deals with. This can be most useful to show how well management is able to execute and make deals and the national or regional scope of a company. Percentage of Canadians covered by supply agreements: A count of the number of Canadians in the provinces where a company has supply agreements. This is most useful to see potential customer base for a given company. Disclosed quantity (kg/year) of provincial supply agreements: Some (~1/3) supply agreements have disclosed quantities to them. Unfortunately, data here is spotty - only ~33% of deals - and inconsistent - some deals are "up to" a quantity while others are "at least" a quantity. Further, provinces could order more supplies if they run out, or in an "up to" deal, may order much less than the listed amount. While this is a useful figure, I would not interpret it as the be-all and end-all of measurements.

(Author; quantities are estimated/extrapolated in some cases)

The top three companies by these metrics are shown above. In all three metrics, Canopy Growth is the leader. That will be true of nearly every metric (except enterprise value, depending how Tilray (TLRY) trades on any given day).

Aphria and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) are both also very large cannabis companies - both in the top five in value along with Tilray and Cronos (CRON). Aphria appears in the top three in all three of these metrics while Aurora appears in two metrics - Aurora has 5 provincial supply deals. CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) is a smaller producer that has also been extremely effective in getting supply deals. I discussed CannTrust's success in supply deals in my article "The Cannabis Chronicles: A Pocket Of Turbulence, CannTrust's Big Deal" and offer an in-depth analysis of CannTrust on The Growth Operation.

Production Metrics: Another way to compare cannabis companies is to compare their production. In general, I prefer to look at demand (supply agreements) rather than supply (production ability), based on ideas similar to this thought from a Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) presentation:

(Supreme Cannabis investor presentation)

I expect that by ~mid-2019, each of the large Canadian cannabis producers will have more than enough production to satisfy demand for their product, and demand will be a more important factor than production ability. However, production can still be useful in gauging the size of producers.

Production ability may be especially relevant when considering which companies might be interesting to outside investors. There have been rumors of a Coca-Cola deal with Aurora in recent days - which I covered in my article "Aurora Cannabis: This One Is 'Just Right'" - and Canopy Growth was the subject of a massive $5 billion investment from Constellation as well. Those outside investors will want to invest in a product at scale - Coca-Cola has worldwide distribution - so would be most interested in a company that can supply them with all the cannabis they need.

Production can be measured in two major ways:

Growing area (square feet) : Companies publish how many square feet of growing space they have dedicated to growing cannabis. Not all space is created equally - cannabis may be more or less densely packed within a given area, and production yields can vary between indoor, greenhouse, and outdoor conditions (when outdoor growing is legalized). Despite that, growing space can still be a useful metric.

: Companies publish how many square feet of growing space they have dedicated to growing cannabis. Not all space is created equally - cannabis may be more or less densely packed within a given area, and production yields can vary between indoor, greenhouse, and outdoor conditions (when outdoor growing is legalized). Despite that, growing space can still be a useful metric. Production capacity (kg/year): Many, but not all, cannabis companies also publish expectations for how much cannabis they can currently grow per year and how much cannabis they expect to be able to grow. Some companies - like Canopy Growth - do not publish these metrics, although we can infer their likely production based on the production of others. In general, 1,000 square feet of growing space can produce from ~50-200 kg/year, depending on the company and its growing methods.

I usually look at production in ~mid-2019, rather than current-day production. Virtually, every cannabis company is in the midst of expanding their production, and it is more useful to look at production when funded capacity is complete, in my view. The "big five" cannabis producers (by enterprise value) have productions of:

(Author, some figures are estimates, sorted by market cap as of 9/20)

As with most metrics - except enterprise value - Canopy Growth is the largest cannabis producer in Canada. Canopy Growth's production capacity and growing space are larger than its peers with Aurora in second and Aphria in third.

Tilray and Cronos both trail in this metric. Neither company would make the top five here if this chart wasn't sorted by market cap - there are several other Canadian cannabis producers that would pass both.

In my view, supply agreements and production ability - including all five sub-metrics above - are the best metrics by which to judge cannabis companies. I typically then compare these metrics to the enterprise value of cannabis companies.

A Note About Dilution

Note, however, that most cannabis companies have a lot of options, warrants, and sometimes convertible debt outstanding. When determining an enterprise value or market cap, it is very important to include this dilution, as it will often significantly alter the value of a company. For example, Canopy Growth has dilutive rights worth ~30% of its market cap outstanding and Cronos also has a lot of dilutive rights outstanding.

I typically deal with this dilution by valuing the outstanding dilutive rights separately. Examples of my methods can be found in my recent articles on:

As shown in the above articles, this is a rather lengthy process. Other investors prefer to use simplified diluted market caps and the like. In my view, that is less precise, but it is also quicker to calculate.

Risks of Cannabis Investments

There are a lot of risks to investing in cannabis. One of the largest risks on a company level is execution. Vic Neufeld, CEO of Aphria, discussed this risk in great depth in a recent interview with CBC's The National (a national news program in Canada):

Ramping up production from a few hundred or thousand kilograms to hundreds of thousands of kilograms includes a lot of execution risk. Much has been made of the "production hell" of Tesla (TSLA), and cannabis companies may undergo something similar. Unlike Tesla in automobiles, cannabis companies cannot hire experts from other cannabis companies - there has never been cannabis cultivation on the scale that companies like Canopy Growth are growing cannabis. As Vic Neufeld alludes to above, some companies will make mistakes in their execution. I would not expect all currently-existing cannabis companies to still be around in 5-10 years - I expect some cannabis companies to fail and go bankrupt or be bought out for below current prices.

Cannabis company management teams also vary considerably. None of the C-level executives - and no one - have run cannabis companies on this scale before. That means that managerial skill will be extremely important as they attempt to guide their company from perhaps $15-35 million in quarterly sales up past (potentially) $1 billion in annual sales in only a few years.

TLRY Price data by YCharts

On a market level, cannabis stocks are also extremely volatile. The best current example of this is the low-float Tilray. While other companies are more stable than this, the market is still extremely volatile, and stocks gain or lose 5% or 10% daily on little or no news. This is not a market for timid investors - it is a market for traders or for long-term investors willing to withstand significant volatility.

In light of those considerations, I offer a few suggestions for beginning investors:

Diversify your holdings: In my Marketplace community, The Growth Operation, I maintain a Model Cannabis Portfolio. It contains eight holdings today, and I will likely add more soon as I provide further premium coverage of smaller cannabis producers. I recommend that investors diversify their holdings within the cannabis industry, rather than trying to pick a single winner. Holding a diverse group of companies will allow you to weather storms that might impact single companies and will still allow you to capture the long-term upside of this market. Hold stocks in other sectors too: I limit my cannabis holdings to 15% of my current portfolio. Cannabis is very risky, and even a diversified portfolio of cannabis stocks will tend to move together and with the broader cannabis market. I am a big believer in portfolio theory and that stocks are priced as if investors are diversified. If you aren't diversified, you take on extra risk and you earn nothing for taking on that risk (in terms of expected value). Be diversified. Consider dollar-cost-averaging ("DCA") into a new position: Given the recent price movements in cannabis, investors should consider a cautious investing approach using dollar-cost averaging. Consider using DCA to ease into a new position over several months. This will insulate you a bit from short-term price movement while still giving you exposure to potential gains. For new investors, consider an ETF: I would be wary about fees on an ETF - and consider investing in a portfolio more akin to my Model Cannabis Portfolio - but beginning investors who don't yet understand the market should consider investing in an ETF like (OTC:HMLSF) (HMMJ.TO) or (MJ). You pay extra fees and don't get to pick your portfolio, but you get diversification and broad exposure to the industry.

Takeaways

Canadian cannabis will be a huge market. International cannabis will be even larger.

Canadian cannabis companies are a hot investment today - with some suggesting the market is a bubble akin to Bitcoin. However, unlike Bitcoin, cannabis companies will have cash flows and they will generate profits in the future. Investor sentiment on the size of those profits vary.

In my view, the best way to determine the size - and therefore value - of cannabis companies is by looking at the demand for their products - through supply agreements - and the supply of their products - through production capabilities. I usually compare both metrics to the enterprise value of cannabis companies. My recent articles on Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray are good examples of how I evaluate cannabis companies.

New investors should be cautious - but not fearful - in the cannabis market. Stock prices are very volatile and execution risk - as companies 10x or more production in under two years - is high. Because of that, I would recommend a diversified portfolio of cannabis companies rather than investing in a single company. I maintain a Model Cannabis Portfolio in my Marketplace community, The Growth Operation (free trials and introductory pricing in September only), to help new investors in cannabis build a portfolio in this rapidly-growing industry. Investors may also want to consider investing in ETFs to obtain diversified exposure to this industry.

An investment in cannabis is not for the faint of heart. Gains - and losses - could be large. However, current trends are towards legalization of cannabis - not just in Canada, but around the world. Those trends could lead to the legal cannabis market expanding from ~C$5 billion in 2019 (at wholesale) to over U$200 billion in 2032. If those projections are correct, this is 35% annualized growth for 13 years. That growth rate is what makes cannabis such a hot investment today, and a potentially terrific long-term investment.

Please invest carefully, but not fearfully.

