Chinese Government Decisions To Affect Tencent Stock Price In 2 Key Areas

Gaming and fintech should be the most significant growth drivers for Tencent for years to come.

Tencent (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY) has seen its stock price decline in recent months. This is mainly due to the short-term general malaise in the Chinese stock market. The Trump administration's trade protectionist measures are the prime reason for this.

Tencent has also been negatively affected by the Chinese government's strictures on gaming. The future direction of the government's gaming policy will affect the stock price quite substantially in the short to medium term. Medium to long term the government's policy on finance will also have a strong influence on the company's prospects.

There are a host of growth drivers in which the company is involved. Some of these are through investments in outside companies which are generally marked at book value. Market value of these investments would be much higher and are another reason to consider the company a good long-term investment.

In the key areas of gaming and fintech, it is likely the Chinese government will allow the big players such as Tencent to continue to dominate and grow susbstantially.

The Company

Tencent is the world's largest gaming company. That is however only a part of the story. The company is a complex organisation. It has many direct business segments. It also has many indirect interests from its strategic investments in a whole range of activities. My article in July summarised these. So I will not repeat that here.

No-one is more active in venture capital operations, as the illustration below shows:

Alibaba and Tencent represent an all-powerful duo controlling the majority of Chinese unicorns. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) is the only meaningful other player. This probably leaves the Chinese Communist Party quite happy. The links between the party and the duo are close. It is easy for the party to implement and control new regulations.

Revenue growth up to this year has been quite startling for Tencent, as the summary below shows:

The glue that holds this all together is their "WeChat" service. The image below illustrates the interconnecting parts:

As my previous article explained, this is much more than just a social media or chat platform. It is the base on which the company reaches out to gaming, advertising, payment and e-commerce through its extraordinary base of over 1 billion regular users. It is at the core of the company's expansion into new areas. This includes autos, as my article in August detailed.

It also takes in new strategic moves into areas such as music and AI. The potential growth in these areas for Tencent may have been under-estimated by the market.

Music is not much discussed but is a very rapidly growing area for the company. The company is likely to list Tencent Music in the USA within the next year. Tencent Music is thought to have about 120 million paid susbcribers. This compares to the approximately 75 million paid subscribers of Spotify.

The music IPO is expected to value the division at about US$30 billion. Tencent owns 7.5% of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) which itself owns 9% of Tencent Music. It is one of number of overseas IPOs in which Tencent is involved. These should realise further value for the stock.

AI is a priority for the Chinese government. The government has said it wants to create an IT industry worth US$200 billion by 2030. This would encompass areas such as autonomous driving, smart city living and medical diagnosis. It is an area the U.S. government has flagged as a threat to U.S. commerce. Tencent is actively involved in the development of this. At the 2018 World Artificial Intelligence Conference this week in Singapore, Tencents's chief executive Pony Ma took a different tack from the more confrontational U.S. approach. He suggested their efforts were complementary.

He followed this up with comments later in a busy week at the 2018 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. It will be interesting to see whether the co-operative approach of the Chinese or the confrontational approach of the Americans will win out.

Gaming

Gaming represents over one-third of Tencent's revenues. It has been spurred on by mega-hits such as "Honor of Kings" and "Fortnite" (Tencent owns 40% of Epic Games,the maker of "Fortnite"). The company's dominance in the Chinese market has been supplemented by a host of well-timed investments in overseas games companies. The latest of these was in Square Enix (NASDAQOTH:OTCPK:SQNXF) of Japan.

Gaming investments include:

5% of Activision Blizzard (NASADQ:ATVI)

5% of Ubisoft.

100% of Riot Games.

21% of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

40% of Epic Games.

However, in their latest quarter gaming revenue growth slowed to 6%. This was due to the Chinese government's well-reported concerns about the influence of gaming on the country's youth. The government particularly pointed out the rise in childhood myopia. The effect of these measures is obvious for Tencent's revenues.

For instance in the case of "Fortnite" alone, this game had produced over US$1 billion in revenue since launching in September 2017. That would be worth US$400 million to Tencent. The next surge in revenues was expected by the game's launch in China. This has been delayed by the government's review. "Honor of Kings' brought in over US$3 billion for the company worldwide last year.

The moves by the government basically consisted of two initiatives. Firstly they are reducing the number of games they allow to be licensed,and slowing down that licensing process. Secondly they are limiting the time young people can spend online playing games. A new government body, the State Administration of Press & Publications was set up. A temporary halt to all new games approvals is still in place. Tencent is reported to have at least 15 new games awaiting approval at the moment.

Tencent has an obvious advantage over smaller domestic rivals through its sheer size and financial muscle. Its tie-ups with overseas games developers are particularly strong. "PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds" from a South Korean partner was one particular game whose mobile release in China by Tencent has been expected to reap rich rewards. Another one is 'Monster Hunter:World" from Japan's Capcom.

Long-term, government controls will probably benefit Tencent in this US$38 billion market. It is expected they will wean out the numerous smaller players. Tencent already has controls in place for how long gamers play their games online. Smaller companies are likely to get frozen out and unable to meet strict compliance guidelines. Tencent's increasing international exposure also gives them a wider base on which to operate and spread the risk.

Tencent had already instituted a spending controls system for young users on its platform. Last week the company rolled out two new controls. Firstly, new users will be cross-referenced with the government's database in a real name verification system. Secondly new users will be automatically included in the company's anti-addiction system.

Long-term, gaming looks set to continue to be a secular growth area. E-sports in particular are expected to fire this even further over the next couple of years in China. Already there are about 200 million avid e-sports fans in China.

Finance.

Mobile payments are the standard way to pay for most things in China. The market is much more advanced than in North America or China. The Chinese mobile payments market is variously estimated at between US$16 trillion to US$19 trillion. It is dominated by Tencent's "Tenpay" on their "WeChat" platform and by the "AliPay" service of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Indeed it is estimated that between them the two companies control 93% of the market. "Tenpay" is estimated to have 40% of the market. Its huge user base on "WeChat" makes it likely to continue to catch up to the larger market share of "AliPay".

Both companies are targeting their fintech offerings to be very substantial revenue growth drivers. How far the Chinese Authorities will allow them to do this is the big unanswered question. They have already made substantial progress. For instance, the market cap of Alibaba's Ant Financial at US$150 billion is already close to that of HSBC. Concern has been expressed that the sheer size of Ant Financial could potentially create a systemic risk to the Chinese financial system. The company already controls the world's largest money-market fund.

Both companies are additionally expanding into the rest of Asia outside of China. Many strong opportunities are seen in S-E Asia in particular. It is just one more example of the competition between Tencent's Pony Ma Huateng and Alibaba's Jack Ma over a whole swathe of China's economy.

Tencent had a strategic policy to switch its "Tenpay" platform from being a pure payments platform to being a complete financial services platform. They have approximately a billion users to whom to offer financial services. Mutual funds, insurance services and virtual credit cards are seen as a natural extension to "WeChat". Much of this will be loaded onto their WeBank associate. WeBank is China's first private commercial bank, set up in 2014, in which Tencent has a major stake.

"Tenpay" also enables users to send funds to each other even if they do not have bank accounts. It can be used online or offline.

The financial services platform is being expanded overseas in various ways. Typical was a deal with Hillhouse Capital Management Asset Management Ltd in Hong Kong inaugurated last year. Through this, Tencent's clients can invest in publicly traded securities outside China through the Hong Kong entity. This is expected to be a rapidly growing business. China's fast-growing middle-class are looking to own assets not solely tied to yuan denominated items.

The country's onshore money market fund industry had assets under management at the end of 2016 of US$680 billion. By the end of 2017 this had grown to US$1.1 trillion. The increasing wealth of Chinese households makes this a strong growth area as the illustration below shows:

In January this year Tencent got a licence from Chinese regulators to sell mutual funds. This has enabled the company to build a comprehensive wealth management service within the all-embracing "WeChat" platform. Wealth management is expected to boom in China over the next few years. Traditional providers of such services are undoubtedly under threat from the likes of Tencent and Alibaba.

On the insurance front,Tencent has a 12% stake in well-established and publicly listed online insurance operator, ZhongAn. Earlier this year Tencent received approval from the authorities to go ahead with its own online operation, Weimin Insurance Agency. This will operate through "WeChat" and QQ, the company's instant messaging service.

Pony Ma is proposing a new "e-card" electronic identification system. This would facilitate mobile payments through the "WeChat" platform. Amongst other things the "e-card" could be used to set up bank accounts. It should not be forgotten that Ma has a good relationship with the Communist Party leaders and is himself a deputy in the National People's Congress.

The attitude of the Chinese authorities to the rapid growth of fintech is somewhat opaque. They favour the increase in commercial activity amongst retail consumers that such services bring. Some of the State banks have a funding shortfall of their own. So the fintech industry meets a demand that perhaps the official banking sector cannot easily meet.

However they may be mindful of the dangers of destabilising the financial system in China. This is against a backdrop of some questioning of the loan portfolios of Chinese banks. This is at a time when the Chinese yuan has depreciated by 5.1% against the US dollar so far this year.

In July Chinese authorities imposed new rules on the reserve requirements of 3rd party payment providers. Having set the requirement at just 50% as recently as April, this will be increased to 100% as of January 2019. Stricter licensing from the central bank and minimum capital requirements are very much on the agenda. Deposit caps are an obvious way for the authorities to put a brake on the Internet giants moving too rapidly.

In July the authorities launched "Nets Union". This is effectively a clearing house for online payments. This was a potentially lucrative area which Tencent and Alibaba would have liked to have been able to control. The new regulations means they now have to process payments through a central clearing account. Incoming funds need to be deposited in non interest bearing accounts at commercial banks rather than interest-bearing accounts in their own escrow accounts.

The government has shown particular concern over peer-to-peer lending. This follows a series of scandals. This is really aimed at fraudulent and badly financed micro-lenders. It should benefit the big players in the long run. Peer-to-peer lending seems to have plenty of growth left in it.

The illustration below shows this expected continuing growth:

In line with these figures, the Macquarie Group has forecast that peer-to-peer lending to consumers will grow from 1.2 trillion yuan (US$180 billion) in 2017 to 2.9 trillion yuan (US$435 billion) in 2022.

Conclusion

It's always difficult to second guess what the authorities in China will do next. However it seems clear the government is not too worried about the dominance of Tencent and Alibaba in so many areas. The sort of concerns voiced in the USA over the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) do not apply in China. The government want strong world players. That is as long as they can control these players to a certain extent and avoid instability.

As my previous articles detailed, Tencent has a host of investment in diverse growth areas. Additional under-rated value should be realised with the IPOs planned in overseas markets.

Gaming and fintech should prove to be the most fruitful in revenue terms. It is likely that Tencent and Alibaba will be allowed to continue to grow strongly in these areas. They should continue to dominate the market as weaker players get weeded out. The controls already in place and their strong capital base reinforce the position of the two companies.

When the smoke clears it is very likely that Tencent will be in a stronger position relative to the smaller players in both gaming and fintech. Then the dominance of its "WeChat" platform and long-term investments will come into their own. This will stand it in good stead for continuing strong growth in revenues and profitability in the coming years.

