CooTek Proposes Terms For $57 Million U.S. IPO

CTK has grown rapidly and has a successful investor base which is supporting the IPO.

The firm is a mobile app developer expanding its focus from keyboard input software to AI-driven digital assistant technologies.

CooTek has filed proposed terms to sell $57 million of ADSs representing Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

CooTek (CTK) intends to raise $57 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides smartphone keyboards and more recently an AI-powered virtual digital assistant, Talia.

CTK has a top tier investor base, support for the IPO, and strong results in recent periods with prospects for continued growth in the near future.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based CooTek was founded in 2008 to develop and maintain smartphone keyboards for iOS, Android and Windows platforms.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Michael Jialiang Wang, who was previously a Product Manager at Microsoft R&D Group in China.

CooTek has developed TouchPal, a virtual keyboard for smartphone devices. The keyboard supports 85 different languages and operates in more than 200 countries with more than 132 million daily active users [DAU].

Below is a brief overview video of TouchPal Keyboard Pro with AR Emojis:

(Source: TouchPal)

Investors in CooTek include Qiming Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, SIG China Investments and others.

The company generates revenue primarily through mobile advertising.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues have dropped as revenues have sharply increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through 2Q 2018 52.4% 2017 54.0% 2016 85.2%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Goldstein Research, the global virtual keyboard market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing adoption of innovative technology equipped with user-friendly software and a rising demand for touchscreen-equipped devices.

Major competitors that provide or are developing virtual keyboards include:

Google (GOOG)

Mount Focus Information Systems

Rokusek

TouchType

Financial Performance

CTK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth, at an accelerating rate

A dramatic increase in gross profit

A similar sharp increase in gross margin

Positive cash flow from operations in 2018

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: CooTek F-1/A)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $50.3 million, 453% increase vs. prior

2017: $37.3 million, 248% increase vs. prior

2016: $11.0 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $42.2 million

2017: $17.2 million

2016: ($9.1 million) gross loss

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 83.9%

2017: 44.9%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: $4.5 million cash flow from operations

2017: ($28.0 million) cash used

2016: ($28.4 million) cash used

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $27.7 million in cash and $17.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $3.7 million.

IPO Details

CTK intends to raise $57 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 4.35 million its ADSs representing 217.5 million Class A shares, or a ratio of 50 Class A shares to each ADS.

The midpoint price of each ADS is expected to be $13.00.

Class B shares, which will be held by the company’s co-founder, entitle him to 25 votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shares.

This serves to allow existing shareholders to retain voting control of the company after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

The firm’s existing institutional shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase up to $10.0 million in ADSs at the IPO price. This is a meaningful signal of investor support to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $803 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately US$15.0 million for research and development, to continue to invest in our technological capabilities, particularly big data analytics and AI technology, and to develop new products and services; approximately US$15.0 million for sales and marketing efforts, including promotional activities for our products to acquire users; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs, and potential strategic acquisitions, investments and alliances.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 27, 2018.

