Auto Trader Would Be My Ultimate Nostalgia Investment

The stock has had a great run, but is it too late to get in on the action?

Whenever I find myself with a bit of spare time, I almost always whip my iPhone out of my pocket and browse through a growing army of free apps; whether it's reading comments on Facebook (FB) from individuals who have been offended by a seemingly harmless joke, scrolling through Instagram stories to find that everyone is either drinking, at work or on holiday, or swiping right on girls that are clearly way out of my league on Tinder, there's always some cheap entertainment to help me needlessly burn daylight.

However, my favourite app by a country mile (other than Seeking Alpha, obviously) is Auto Trader (OTCPK:ATDRY) (OTC:ATDRF). I'm sure I'm not alone when I spend hours searching for the cheapest Ferrari with a V8 engine and a manual gearbox or finding the most exciting £500 car for a Continental road trip. Auto Trader themselves state that the average car buyer spends 13 hours researching before making their decision. Auto Trader is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker [LON: AUTO], so I thought I'd take an unbiased view on a company that is very close to my heart and decide if I should buy some shares.

Financials

Auto Trader posted some very impressive results back in March, so below is a snapshot of the numbers that you can read here, along with my thoughts on what they mean for the future of the company.

Revenue grew 7% to £330.1 million for the year ended March 2018, operating profit was 10% higher at £220.6 million which helped EPS grow 15% to 17.76p. The company also managed to reduce net debt by £16.3 million to £338.7 million and return £19.7 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Dividends totalled 5.9p per share, which means the stock currently yields 1.32%.

Average revenue per retailer (ARPR) increased £149 to £1,695 per calendar month, which helped to counter a slight fall in the number of retailer forecourts advertising on Auto Trader to 13,213 (a 1% decline).

Breaking down revenue, we can see that 85% (£281.2 million) comes from trade sellers; that is retailers, home traders, and logistics companies that use Auto Trader's platform to sell vehicles. This segment grew 8% Y/Y (from £262.1 million in 2017), which is good because it means that the company is managing to extract more money from their trade customers while the number of forecourts actually declined. Revenue from customers who pay to advertise their own private cars fell 5% to £29.8 million, partly due to consumers holding on to cars slightly longer as we continue to fret about the possible outcomes of Brexit. Manufacturing and Agency revenue, that is the part of the business that sells advertising space to car companies that want to promote their brand and latest cars on Auto Trader's website grew 10% to £19.1 million. This is significant because not only is it the fastest growing part of the business, but it's also the segment with the highest margin, as all they're doing is selling advertising space. If this continues, we could see profit margins increase over time (they've been steadily increasing to achieve an operating profit margin of 67% for the year ended 31 March 2018).

The results were very impressive, and as you'll see in the section below, analysts expect the rate of growth to continue at current levels for at least the next 2 years. But before we jump on board, or perhaps I should say climb inside and take a ride, let's analyse the stock itself.

The Stock

With the stock at 462p at the time of writing, Auto Trader currently trades at 26x earnings (TTM) and yields 1.28%. The stock is up 26% so far this year and is currently trading within a fraction of a penny of its 52-week and an all-time high of 462.9p.

So, we're not dealing with the undervalued, unloved value play that I usually like to write about, but should I let that deter me from making an investment?

Well, to justify a valuation like that, the company needs to continue growing in the high-single digits or even double digits on a revenue and operating profit basis. Dividends need to be rising at a double-digit percentage rate and so does EPS. The average analyst estimate for FY19 revenue is £347.6 million and £370.5 million for 2020, operating profit for FY19 should come in at £234.5 million and £254.0 million for FY20. The jump in EPS will be from 17.76p in 2018 to 19.4p in 2019 and 21.8p in 2020, and dividends take a similarly impressive incline from 5.9p in the year ended 5 months ago to 6.5p in 2019 and 7.3p in 2020.

The company currently has £338.7 million in net debt and analysts expect that to be trimmed to £294.8 million by the end of March 2019 and cut again to £249.2 million just 12 months later. Auto Trader is doing a great job of cutting its debt and with interest rates on the rise that can only be a good thing, especially if the interest expense can then be spent on further growth or top up the share buyback/dividend pot.

Assuming that the average forecasts are more or less accurate (there is surprisingly little spread between the top and the bottom of the 14 analysts that cover the stock), Auto Trader currently trades at 21.1x FY20 earnings and would yield 1.58% on a cost basis. Interestingly, only 4 of the 14 have a target price on the stock that is above the current share price, and one of them is only 1% higher than where the stock currently trades.

Conclusion

Auto Trader has had a good ride over the last 18 months, but at 26x earnings, the stock seems a little overvalued at its all-time high. The yield is incredibly low, and although the dividend payment is rising, it will remain low unless we see a drop in the share price. I'm going to pass on Auto Trader right now, and although I will remain an avid user, I will wait for a drop of around 10% in the share price before seriously considering buying some shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.