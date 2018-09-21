RNP: A Way Too Late Bet On The Real Estate Market

Main Thesis

Although the fund's discount to NAV has significantly widened in the last year, investors should consider whether now is the time to invest in Equity REITs. With the global real estate market getting to the point of being way overpriced, there is a distinct risk of another real estate bubble. However, for those that are bullish on the real estate market, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) can be a great fund to deliver growth and income. Despite the less than stellar distribution coverage, the fund's NAV has performed well enough to sustain the high distribution. For those willing to buy and hold, consider a diversified asset allocation to hedge your bets.

Assessing the Distribution

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha)

While investing in a leveraged portfolio of common and preferred shares is not for the faint of heart, you certainly can’t argue with the results. Over the past several years, RNP has offered a tantalizing yield and distribution growth. With over a 7% yield, this closed-end fund has the potential to meet the income needs of aggressive investors. As with any closed-end fund, however, it is important to assess distribution sustainability and potential for total return.

Analysis of Investment Strategy

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

As real estate prices worldwide have increased, landlords have enjoyed both capital gains and the ability to charge higher rents over the years. These returns can be seen in the Equity REIT indices (IYR) and certain common stocks (SPG). However, as consumer sentiment has changed from retail to e-tail and short-term rates have risen, equity REIT investors have seen plenty of volatility. Notwithstanding this, quality holdings have proven to be resilient to changing macroeconomic conditions and their typically high dividends can afford buy and hold investors patience.

In the case of RNP, they have done a great job of diversifying their holdings to various sectors that are more defensive (apartment and office) as well as more aggressive (energy and infrastructure). Considering that we could be very late in the business cycle, they may have made a wise choice by skewing the allocation towards the former. However, perhaps even more important is that they have exposure to large, well-established REITs such as SPG and Prologis Inc (PLD) that can easily cover their dividends.

Sustainability of Distributions

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 Semi-Annual Report)

(Source: CEF Connect)

Although distribution coverage hasn’t materially improved since my previous look at the fund, I can’t say that it hasn’t gotten too bad either. Coverage is in the same historical range but Undistributed Net Investment Income (UNII) is now slightly in the red after ending 2017 with funds saved. However, unlike most closed-end funds, this fund’s NAV has performed well enough to carry the distribution. As you can see from the chart above, it has been trending up over the past several years even though capital gains have been used to sustain the high distribution. However, keep in mind that all of this data is in hindsight and that macroeconomic conditions can change. Especially with real estate affordability coming under question in cities worldwide, there are distinct risks of the real estate market peaking in the not so distant future and caution is advised. Notwithstanding the fact that lenders have tightened lending standards in the wake of the financial crisis, a flat yield curve, rising borrowing rates, and legislation to decrease lender regulation all indicate that there may not be much room to grow.

(Source: Case-Shiller National Home Price Index)

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

In my last article on RNP I recommended that investors tread carefully with initiating a new position because of the thinning discount to NAV. Almost a year later, that discount has materially widened without any drastic changes to the fundamentals. That doesn’t necessarily, however, indicate a good buying opportunity because the REIT sector has rallied from early 2018 lows. While some would argue the closed-end fund universe does have inefficiencies that can lead to Alpha opportunities, it is telling that a high-yielding fund like this has historically traded at a pretty significant discount to NAV.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Asset Allocation Strategy

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

While adding some treasury exposure to RNP can hedge against a down market, the asset class is typically highly correlated to REITs wouldn’t help much during normal market conditions. However, with the stock market reaching new highs and bonds falling out of favor due to rising short-term rates, now may be a prime opportunity to pick up bonds cheaply. To hedge against RNP’s interest rate sensitivity, convertible securities can be a great option. As you can see from the chart above, it has been one of the few fixed income asset classes that has grown ever since the Fed began raising rates.

The Bottom Line

Despite mediocre distribution coverage and a lack of funds saved, RNP’s astute stock selection has carried the high distribution. Furthermore, while the holdings can certainly be considered “quality stocks”, timing is everything and we may be seeing the peak of the real estate cycle in the foreseeable future. For the buy and hold investor that’s unfazed by the booming real estate market, the fund can be a great pick to deliver a reliably high yield but the use of leverage means it’s best for those with an aggressive risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.