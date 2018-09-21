Alibaba Vs. Amazon: A Simple Choice

Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN) are two of the great success stories of the 21st century, which have grown from nothing to the leaders of many industries today. These companies have rewarded investors very well over the past 3 years, growing at around 150% and 280%, respectively. Both continue to be growing at speeds unlike any other company of similar size and still dominate the e-commerce sections of their respective countries - the starting (and most important) industry for both.

Yet, this is where the similarities appear to end. Despite both growing at rates of over 30%, Amazon's stock price has more than doubled over the last year even as Alibaba remains flat. While Alibaba remains stuck in the middle of an ever-increasing trade-war, Amazon's stock has passed the psychological $2,000 level and has allowed the company to have a market cap of over $1 trillion.

I believe this difference isn't justified, and where Alibaba's fundamentals have been continually improving, Amazon's are getting further away from reality. Whereas Alibaba manages to grow at 60% plus and has margins in the double digits, Amazon manages (though still impressive) 40% and struggles to achieve margins of 5%, even with the recent increase in profits. Right now, Amazon sports a forward PE of 79, far more than Alibaba at 31. This shows us how Amazon's valuation is based more on their future potential and means that any miss could be devastating for the company. For it to make sense, many factors would have to go their way (and then some), and even then, the stock price would only grow at an average rate.

Leadership - Winner: Draw

To start, I believe that the most important thing in a company's long-term success is its leadership. Both Amazon and Alibaba excel in this regard, with Jeff Bezos and Daniel Zhang in charge, respectively. They are both consistently ranked as two of the best CEOs in the world, and both focus primarily on the long-term future of their companies, as opposed to short-term profits. Although the news that Jack Ma plans to step down from his role at Alibaba came as a shock recently and caused Alibaba's stock price to drop around 3% (although whether this is just of a general decline is unclear), this has been expected for a while and shouldn't affect their performance. Zhang has been with the company since 2007 and CEO since 2013 and is the person credited with coming up with the now infamous Single's Day, an event that is more profitable than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Operating Performance - Winner: Alibaba

Simply put, Alibaba has both superior profit margins and is growing revenues at a far faster rate. Year on year, Alibaba's revenue growth of over 60% is unmatched by any other mega cap stock and is set to continue being strong in the foreseeable future. Although Amazon is increasing profits greatly recently, these numbers are what should be expected of a $1 trillion cap company and are only the result of Amazon focusing on profits now that they are past their hyper-growth phase.

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Alibaba

Wall Street's ratings are very equal for Amazon and Alibaba, being highly bullish and each only having 2 hold ratings each. Despite the majority of analysis for each company recommending it as a "buy" however, their average upside for both companies is drastically different. According to TipRanks, the target price for Amazon is $2,162, from $1,970 today. This represents an upside of around 10%. Compare this to Alibaba, with a target price of $236, from just $165 today, representing a 40% upside.

Though both companies are positive and are expected to perform well, the recent run-up in Amazon means that it is expected to achieve very average returns. This is not what someone investing in a high-risk technology company would expect. Due to ratings following price action, I expect Amazon's price target to increase shortly, but it is clear which company looks to have the larger runway for price growth into the future.

Opportunities - Winner: Alibaba

Up until now, both Amazon and Alibaba have managed to expand into dominating many industries, and each has many different businesses growing currently. I believe that Alibaba is by far better positioned to open many opportunities into the future due to one thing- access to a 1.3 billion person market with more people set to go into the middle class than the entire population of the USA in the next 10 years. This area I am talking about is China, and Alibaba is part of a duopoly that controls almost everything in the country (along with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) from e-commerce, to media. They have used their profits from e-commerce to invest heavily in many startups throughout China and has created an ecosystem unparalleled by the competition. Not only this, but they are expanding this model to other SEA countries such as Indonesia, growing at similar speeds to China and allowing for continued growth.

Contrast this to Amazon, which although has a very large addressable market, is mostly constituting developed countries with not as much room to grow into the future. Although they have managed to achieve a footing in India, fierce competition means the region will not be profitable for a long time. Moreover, some may argue that because Amazon have been able to disrupt any industry they have entered, they should be able to continue growth outside e-commerce and the cloud. Though I believe this may have been true 5 years ago, due mostly to their success, anti-competitive measures are being taken against the company, and this should stop them being able to control everything.

Alibaba actually suffers from the opposite. The government wants them to expand into different industries, since it makes the economy far easier to control when it is concentrated in the hands of a few key players. This may in time make them less focused on the core profitable sections of the company. Despite this risk, I believe it is clear which company has better opportunities to grow into the future.

Valuation - Winner: Alibaba

From what I have mentioned above, I believe that Alibaba is the far superior investment going forward. One would therefore assume that it would demand higher multiples than Amazon. This is however not the case. Despite the fact that Alibaba manages to grow revenues at 60% plus (even on a quarter where the yuan depreciated significantly causing numbers to be weaker), the stock is only valued at a forward PE of 29. Although by no means cheap, this is a bargain when compared to other companies growing at a similar rate.

On the other hand, Amazon's valuation is impossible to justify from a fundamental perspective. Their forward PE of 110 isn't supported by anything other than momentum, and the idea that they can win in every sector that they enter. The PE isn't even expected to approach even slightly reasonable levels until 2021 (expected to be around 30).

I don't believe that Amazon is going anywhere, but the bullish case that the PE will converge with the real world as profits increase doesn't hold when you realize that you can own a faster growing company for those prices... now. It is these valuations that give Alibaba a margin of safety which I will explain shortly.

Risks - Winner: Alibaba

There has recently been a great deal of talk about the risks of investing in Alibaba. From fears of a trade war to worries that the company's financials are fraudulent. Despite these concerns, I believe the downside potential is still greater with Amazon.

Firstly, the fact it is a Chinese company shouldn't scare investors. Although I agree with the fact that they will always trade at a discount to their US counterparts, I have already laid out why I believe Alibaba's valuation more than makes up for this.

Alibaba's structure is complicated, and there is much debate as to whether fraudulent accounting is taking place. However, as many other contributors have pointed out, many well-trusted firms such as the Singaporean fund Temasek have invested in Alibaba. If these well-known, reputable funds can't find anything wrong with investing in Alibaba, neither can I. This is why I feel safe investing in them.

Another risk with Alibaba is the ongoing trade war. This has made people worry about the future of China growth potential and has caused money to leave all Chinese stocks. This is despite Alibaba doing little business abroad. Moreover, a slight drop may be justified. However, the fact they are down over 20% from their peak in January despite their growth shows me the market has overreacted.

Amazon: While Alibaba has been dropping like a falling knife, Amazon has rallied over 40%. Since it is priced to perfection, any mistake will cause the price to drop significantly. Compare this to Alibaba, which I believe already has substantial risk baked into its price, and it is clear which company offers a greater value of safety long term.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe Alibaba is the superior investment for these reasons

They are growing revenue at a far faster speed and are able to produce outstanding margins

They are more undervalued on almost every metric when compared to Amazon

The growth opportunity in China is unparalleled and Alibaba can expand into many industries

They are valued on today's numbers which include risk - it is not valued to perfection

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.