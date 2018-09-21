Is Healthcare Headed For Life Support

Insurance Premiums are set to spike next year. Co-Pays and deductibles will increase. Statics show that Americans can not afford the out of pocket costs.

Americans are exiting the health insurance market because they are being pushed out not because the law no longer requires them to have insurance.

Last year as part of the tax cuts, the Trump Administration repealed the penalty for not buying health insurance.This paper is not intended as political debate rather to look objectively on where I predict the industry is going. In my opinion, there are a number of great opportunities on the short side in healthcare coming up. The effects, I suspect, will be wide reaching and have a negative effect on the average American including how we get our healthcare. The Administration appears to be ready to make changes to Medicare and the high costs of healthcare. I also believe that there will be a number of providers that are going to be in serious trouble, because of the innovative means they have found to profit. There are some mergers and acquisitions going on that I believe will have an impact on drug prices. There is changes to the way that the FDA is approving generic drugs, which is putting more pressure on brand name drugs.

Insurance

What makes insurance work is that everyone pays into a pool then insurance pays out when a person gets sick. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) 1% of the sickest population makes up 23% of the total payouts for insurance.

The looming question for a number of organizations is how many of the healthy pool won’t buy health insurance, and how will the payouts be affected? The Congressional budget office CBO released a report in May saying that insurance premiums are going to spike about 15% across the board. The KFF is tracking health insurance changes for 2019 as filings are coming in. Initial reports show look to be somewhat on course with that estimate of 15%. Maryland and Washington look to be getting hit the hardest with 41% and 32% increases respectively and Colorado and Minnesota with -6% and -5% decreases respectively at the time of publishing.

Why People Buy Insurance

The Kaiser Family Foundation Conducted a poll recently that found that the health insurance mandate was not the main reason why people bought health insurance. The main reasons were to protect against high costs of health care and for peace of mind.

(Source)

Affordability or Lack There of

The general consensus is that healthcare is expensive to the average American. What now is the bigger question is can Americans afford the cost? Regardless of the fact that most people will buy the insurance despite high premiums so they can have peace of mind and to protect against high costs. To me that the few who will not buy health insurance or use a short-term health plan are simply being pushed out of the market due to costs. It doesn’t seem far reaching to me that the people who won’t buy health insurance or a reduced plan don’t regularly need to draw on health insurance in the first place. The people who choose to exit the health insurance market will ultimately put more pressure on the rest of the system, assuming the people who exit are healthy. In turn, this will cause health insurance premiums rise.

The Federal Reserve predicts wage growth at between 3 to 4% annually. With the CBO predicting around a 15% increase in premiums. It seems likely that more Americans will choose to take health plans that offer higher deductibles and more co-pay then pay a higher monthly premium. Corroborating this, is the same survey done by the KFF. 20% of the people surveyed said that it would be a major financial burden and 18% said that it would be a minor burden.

With a reasonable assumption that more Americans will choose to take higher co-pays and deductibles for their health insurance, The next question is that can Americans pay the out of pocket costs? According to a survey done by the Federal Reserve:

“During 2017, over one-fifth of adults had major, unexpected medical bills to pay, with a median expense of $1,200. Among those with medical expenses, 37% have unpaid debt from those bills. In addition to the financial strain of additional debt, over one-quarter of adults went without some form of medical care due to an inability to pay.”

To understand how little Americans currently have in their savings. A Business Insider survey shows that the median savings for Americans that are under 35 to be $1580, and between 35 and 44 to be $5000. Another survey done by a Go Bank Rate in 2017, shows a more horrifying picture. The survey says that 57% of Americans have less than $1000 in their bank account.

Prescriptions going Unfilled

More and more prescriptions are going to go unfilled, cost is not the only reason. According to the study done by NPR it found:

“When people were asked why they stopped taking a drug without consulting with a doctor, they cited side effects (29 percent); a belief they didn't need the drug (17 percent); that they were feeling better (16 percent); and that they felt the drug wasn't working (15 percent).”

I believe that there are a few reasons why people don’t want to take the drugs that they are prescribed. What seems to me as a part contributing factor is the way that a lot of drugs are marketed. The industry has come under fire for its practices for paying for large speaking fees, for paying for lunch every day to doctors, pushing for off label uses, and spending vast amounts on TV ads. According to The Journal of New England Medicine 21% drugs are prescribed off label.

Another contributing factor to why prescriptions is going unfilled was in the NPR article found the following:

“Almost a third of people said they looked for the cost of the medication before filling the prescription, including 64 percent of people under age 35. Among that same age group, more than 20 percent responded they had purchased a drug from outside the U.S. to save money, and 34 percent said they'd used drug company coupons or rebates to help cover copays. Younger workers are more likely to use high-deductible health plans that leave them responsible for costs, according to Benefitfocus, a benefits management software company.”

Effects to the Average American

It appears to me that the vast majority of Americans will still buy health insurance despite the fact that Americans no longer required to purchase. To me that the few who will not buy health insurance or use a short-term health plan are simply being pushed out of the market due to costs. Deductibles and co-pays will rise, due to premiums rising faster then wages, and that a larger percentage of Americans cannot afford to pay the out of pocket costs. It would seem that bad debt expenses are going to rise. More prescriptions are going to go unfilled.

Changes to Medicare and Medicaid

The Health Secretary and the current Administration has been vocal about the want to lowering the cost of health care. As part of this there are a few changes to Medicare.

Change the Physician fee schedule to simplify and reduce adminstrative burdens. Remove burdensome and overly complex functional status reporting requirements for outpatient therapy. Reduce unnecessary physician supervision of radiologist assistants for diagnostic tests. Advancing virtual care, and Paying clinicians for virtual check-ins.

The accelerating closure of the donut hole in Part D by reducing beneficiary coinsurance from 30 percent to 25 percent and increasing the discount provided by brand-name drug manufacturers from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Biosimiler drugs will be will be treated the same as brand-name drugs in the Part D coverage gap (donut hole) with manufacturer discounts of 70 percent.

The bottom line of what changes are coming to Medicare, I interpret this to mean in a few ways. First, pharmaceutical companies that are heavily reimbursed by Medicare for their brand name drugs and have a Biosimiler alternative as competition are going to lose large amounts revenue. Secondly more patients who need drugs through Medicare part D, namely patients who need overpriced orphan drugs, those drugs will be more affordable to the patient and will decrease revenue per dosage. The danger to the shorts is that the pharmaceutical company could potentially make it up on volume as more patients will get access through Medicare. Third, streamlining Medicare paper work and payout will cut out the middle men that have contributed to driving up costs. This will affect hospitals positively and negatively affect middle men like PPMs.

There are more changes set to come for Medicare in the next year with the budget for 2019. The Administration has its wish list. Since this is election season, it would be difficult to speculate as to what is going to happen. It seems reasonable based on historical trends that Congress will wait till the last minute and potentially shut down the government before more real changes happen to Medicare.

FDA Streamlining generics

In an attempt to make drugs more affordable to the public the FDA has started to streamline a number of drugs onto the market. This works by applying to have a drug review process streamlined. The drug must not have more then one drug in the active section. Once the drug has the streamline approval by the FDA. Then the drug in review may receive review enhancements and expedited review. Once the drug has been approved for use there is a 180-day period where the generic drug can be marketed exclusivity.

Effects of The Mandate Being Lost to The Providers

It also appears that there is a growing tension between the providers and insurers. The source of that tension has been that the providers have found innovative ways to get paid over the past decade. For example: drug prices increasing dramatically, using 3rd party premium assistance that the provider pays for to pad the bottom line, not signing up with insurance companies then sticking the full cost to the consumer (the rebuttal), abusing the 510(NYSE:K) rule on medical devices, just to name a few innovative behaviors that are going on. I strongly believe that this kind of behavior is going to go by the way side, because now the pie looks to be getting smaller rather than bigger.

The Pharmacy Benefit Managers (NYSEMKT:PBM) are being bought out by a number of the insurers. The independent PBM industry has come under fire for being the source of rising drug prices. PBMs such as Express Scripts have responded saying that it is the drug companies are the ones who raise drug prices. Drug makers such as Mylan’s CEO Healther Bresh has pushed back saying that the whole system of delivering drugs are driving up the costs. DOJ just approved the merger of Express Scripts and Cigna and Aetna and CVS. With the independent PBMs going away so is the interest of rising drug prices. Putting more pressure on drug companies to lower prices. The insurance companies becoming in line with the private PBM’s appears that more of the middle men are going to be cut out from this process.

A New Competitor Raises

Amazon, JP Morgan, and Berkshire Hathaway have teamed up and created their own firm, which is still unnamed. The venture is not aimed at making money but instead it is aimed at to address administrative costs, high prices, and improper health-care usage. Warren Buffet and Jamie Dimond have both said publicly that this will take time to lower the costs of healthcare.

Amazon has bought an online pharmacy start up called Pill Pack. The deal which is set to close later this year. It sent disruption signals to the rest of the market. I imagine that this will be more in development though out the year, I am excited to hear more about it.

Conclusion

It appears that there is a serious healthcare crisis brewing. I think this will play out in a few ways:

More Americans will go with out health insurance.

Bad debt expenses are going to rise in hospitals, PPMs, and care units.

PPMs are going to have a hard time justifying their existence with paper work being streamlined.

Pharmaceutical prices are going to face pricing pressures.

More prescriptions will go unfilled.

On one side you have rising premiums and deductibles, and the money to pay for it isn’t there. On the other side there is a lot of frustration between providers and insurers, the insures seem ready to take on a number of the innovative ways of providers getting paid.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK, ENDP, MD, DVA, ACAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.