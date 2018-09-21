Acadia Receives A Rubber Stamp From FDA On Nuplazid Risk-Benefit Profile

On Thursday, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) stock closed higher by 26% to $19.11 per share on the back of a positive development from the FDA. This involves the prior safety issues that were brought up over patients being treated with Nuplazid. The final conclusion from the FDA proved that the drug was safe for patients to take. In addition, it was noted that the risk-benefit profile still remains ideal. That means that Nuplazid will likely remain on the market for the time being. For that reason, I believe that Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

FDA Clearance

The FDA had finished taking a look at the possible safety concerns for patients taking Nuplazid, and determined that it is still suitable for patients to take. Nuplazid was approved back in 2016 by the FDA. It was approved as the first form of treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease psychosis. This all started back in April of 2018, when it was noted that the FDA would be re-examining the safety issues associated with this drug. At that time, it was shown that there were an enormous amount of deaths associated for those patients who took the drug. That caused the stock to crash, and had been trading lower ever since. The recent news from the FDA was that no new or unexpected safety risks were found with respect to Nuplazid. The FDA noted that the risk-benefit profile for the drug remains solid. I knew all along that this was going to be the finding of the FDA. There are three reasons why I believed this. For starters, these were patients who were already fragile to begin with. In other words, their condition was already deteriorating from the get go. Secondly, I alluded in the past that there were so many other atypical antipsychotics, similar to Nuplazid, that were approved as far back as in the 1990's. That means since then the FDA has been approving these types of second generation antipsychotic drugs despite the side effects associated with them. This brings me to the third and final reason, which is that Nuplazid was given a black box warning label for the risk of death. These are the reasons why I believed the FDA would reach its final conclusion that the risk-benefit profile for the drug would remain adequate for this patient population. This excerpt from the press release from the FDA pretty much backs up what I have claimed above on the basis of the risk-benefit profile for Nuplazid:

"After a thorough review, FDA’s conclusion remains unchanged that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks for patients with hallucinations and delusions of Parkinson’s disease psychosis."

This means that the drug Nuplazid will remain on the market and Acadia Pharmaceuticals can go about its business after this minor setback.

Risky Strategy

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is good on the Nuplazid front for treating Parkinson's Disease Psychosis. However, there is a more risky proposition on another indication. This involved the issue of scrapping its phase 2 Alzheimer's study using Nuplazid, and taking an alternative approach. The reason why it scrapped its phase 2 study was because the results didn't hold up on the conclusion of the study. The biotech was treating patients with Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis for this study. The trial was running smoothly, and at the 6-week time point things were looking good. However, once it reached the 12-week time point, Nuplazid failed to achieve the goal of the study. In the 6-week time period, the primary efficacy endpoint of a reduced psychosis score compared to placebo was met with a p-value of p = 0.045. The bad news is that the 12-week results showed that Nuplazid didn't succeed in reducing the psychosis score significantly compared to placebo. The p-value was p = 0.561 at 12-weeks. These mixed results led Acadia to stop this phase 2 study altogether. The risky situation is now in play, because of what the biotech is doing for its phase 3 study. Instead of targeting Alzheimer's psychosis alone, it has chosen to target a broad range of psychosis diseases. For example, its phase 3 study entails a mix of psychosis found in patients with: Dementia with Lewy bodies, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease dementia, vascular dementia, and frontotemporal dementia. On one side this is a very risky approach, because it's very broad. On the flip side, if this study ends up being successful it will be very good news. That's because it will go after a broad indication, and not just a single indication alone. The FDA seems to feel confident on this choice as they have classified this phase 3 study as a pivotal registration study. In addition, the FDA has already given Nuplazid, for this broad indication of diseases, with Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

Conclusion

The FDA pretty much has cleared up the safety issues that have plagued Acadia for a very long time now. I believe that this should get the biotech back on track. It produced a good amount of sales for Nuplazid in the most recent quarter. For the second quarter of 2018 Nuplazid net sales hit $57.1 million, which is an increase of 17% from the first quarter of 2018. In addition, the net sales of the drug increased by 87% year over year. It is good news for now and a risk that remains is if anything seems to pop up again related to the safety of Nuplazid. In that case, the stock could take another hit again. However, I believe that the risk-benefit profile has been established quite well by the FDA. The other risk relates to the pivotal phase 3 study targeting a broad range of psychosis indications. While a bit riskier than a study with a single target indication, positive results for this endeavor would be groundbreaking. All these reasons are why I believe Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.