Micron: A Rare Pure Play On The Internet Of Things

The global market value of the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to reach $457 billion by 2020, for an accelerating Compound Annual Growth rate of 28.5% since 2016.

If you want a company positioned to take part in this projected growth without having to acquire expensive access to consumer content/devices, Micron (MU) is your best bet.

Leading IoT platform providers represent the largest companies in the world, each specialized in its natural industry position and stretched by the new demands of IoT.

Because companies must provide data, network and device solutions Bain and Company identify corporate partnerships as the most important factor in predicting the future success of IoT companies.

Micron's customers include the world's largest device/equipment maker and network hardware players. They make components for every cloud service provider listed above and Cisco Systems. This puts Micron in a unique position, providing support to multiple IoT platform providers.

While others fight over capital intensive diversification, Micron has benefited from a strong Big Data Analytics (BDA) memory market. Paying down or converting $2.3 billion in debt this year and announcing a $10 billion stock repurchase has seen Micron rewarded by analyst downgrades due to concerns over the cyclical nature of BDA markets.

The trouble with this analysis is highlighted by Micron's $3 billion investment into edge computing solutions. Edge computing decentralizes processing power, using local resources to process data rather than transmitting data to distant cloud servers. Analysts fail to appreciate the demand for edge computing, factoring in only traditional cloud server/ AI demand when predicting memory pricing.

Micron's move away from server side solutions and investment in the computing power for "data centers on wheels" should pay off handsomely as Stratistics MRC predicts a CAGR of 25.5% from 2016 to 2023. Ultimately, the daily prices of memory do not reflect the need for a more connected, responsive, memory hungry world.

Tariffs, Margin Erosion and Volatility

Micron will remain a volatile stock until investors are convinced the company can make the shift from cyclical storage provider to machine learning enabler, especially as analysts continue to lower share price targets. Additional headline risk includes any potential Chinese tariffs on their products.

Micron currently gets about 50% of its revenue from China. Accounting for 23% of DRAM market and 12% of NAND market globally, any disruption of supply would likely drive up prices and create shortages. China is the largest market for semiconductors, and has tried to pressure Micron into partnership with Chinese producers. Chinese tariffs could force Micron to move production to China.

While any such move would likely put intellectual property at risk, Trump has already shown a willingness to exempt products from US tariffs. Escalating trade war tensions represent a significant risk to Micron, mitigated slightly by China's demand for memory products and a strong desire to partner with foreign manufacturers.

The erosion of margins is the chief concern of every lowered share price target. Concerns over cyclical BDA markets are overstated and ignore the explosive growth of IoT markets. China has laid out plans to increase its production of semiconductor products, and represents a legitimate threat to Micron's margins.

China's government hopes to raise $31.5 billion to invest in semiconductor manufacturing over ten years. This level of investment compares with $200 billion in annual semiconductor imports, or Intel's $12.7 billion R&D spending in 2016. Already the project seems underfunded. Additionally, any Chinese based manufacturer is still at least one generation behind US manufacturers. Considering Micron invested the annual Chinese budget in its Manassas plant, the US technological lead seems unlikely to be surpassed.

Perhaps China's best hope to close the tech gap and ramp up production would be through acquisition. Even this (capital intensive) solution is stymied by countries blocking such acquisitions on national security grounds.

Volatility makes Micron's stock an attractive vehicle for high frequency traders. This created a virtuous cycle, further adding another 3-5% of annualized volatility. Long term investors should be careful finding an entry point, using consensus price targets and implied volatility as a guide.

Twelve month share price targets among analysts average $75.73. Using a 33% margin of safety, an investment under 50$ offers long term investors offers a potential 50% return. Implied volatility is a useful way to gauge an options market. This week, option spreads comparing calls and puts are giving the second strongest bullish signal in 52 weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.