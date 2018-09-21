Top 50 Real Estate WallStars Show Yields To 15.26% And Net Gains To 131.29% By September 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield real estate stocks showed 25.53% fewer net gains than that from $5k invested in all 10.

50 Top Real Estate WallStars ranged from 5.52% to 15.26% in estimated yield. The top ten averaged a yield of 11.46%.

Top gainers ranged from 21.97% to 131.29%. The top 50 WallStars by gains and yield represented all nine component sector industries.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 22% To 131% Net Gains For Top Ten Real Estate WallStars By September 2019

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Real Estate stocks were found among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above.) Thus, our yield-based forecast for the Real Estate sector stocks was certified 30% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). The ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to August, 2019 were:

IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) topped the list with a projected net gain of $1,312.97, based on the median target price estimate from five analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% under the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones (IRS) was projected to net $655.36, based on a median target estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) was projected to net $414.40, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $190.83, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) was projected to net $433.66, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Government Properties (GOV) was projected to net $312.74 based on dividends dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's volatility 20% above the market as a whole.

Great Ajax (AJX) was projected to net $243.00, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% under the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) was projected to net $228.70, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

City Office REIT Inc (CIO) was seen to net $224.00 based on the median target price estimate from eight analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) netted $219.65 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Top Real Estate WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 September Real Estate WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top Real Estate WallStars

Top ten Real Estate Sector WallStars selected 9/19/18 by yield represented four of nine constituent industries.

One office REIT led the top ten, Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) [1]. Three diversified REIT industry representatives in the top ten paced second, sixth, and ninth;]: Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2]; Chimera Investment (CIM) [6]; MFA Financial (MFA) [9].

Placing third, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [3] was the top of four Residential REIT representatives.

The other residential REITs found themselves in fifth, seventh, and eighth places, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [5], Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) [7], and Two Harbors Investment (TWO) [8].

Finally two Real Estate Services representatives placed fourth and tenth by yield, Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) [4], and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) [10], to complete the top ten September Real Estate sector WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten RE WallStars Reported 16.6% To 123.1% Price Upsides To September, 2019; (22) No Downsides Were Noted

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 25.53% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Real Estate Sector WallStars To September 2019

Ten top Real Estate WallStars were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Real Estate WallStars selected 9/19/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of nine industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Real Estate Dogs (23) Delivering 21.68% Vs. (24) 29.11% Net Gains by All Ten, Come September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Real Estate kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.53% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced Real Estate top yield equity, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP), was projected to gain 131.3%.

The five lowest-priced Real Estate top yield WallStars as of September 19 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC); MFA Financial (MFA); Government Properties Income Trust (GOV); Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK); Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), with prices ranging from $7.45 to $15.12.

Five higher-priced Real Estate WallStars were: New Residential Investment (NRZ); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI); Chimera Investment (CIM); AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC); IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP), whose prices ranged from $18.09 to $24.11.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Real Estate WallStar stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. House dog photo from housedesignideas.us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.