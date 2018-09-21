Golden Leaf: Is This U.S. Cannabis Company Near A Turnaround?

We last wrote about Golden Leaf Holdings (OTCQB:GLDFF) in May and our conclusion back then was that the stock is suffering from an overhang after the company announced the acquisition financing for two facilities in Nevada and California including a 25% equity dilution. In our article, "Golden Leaf: U.S. Cannabis Portfolio Holding Company", we introduced the company's operations back then which largely consisted of Chalice Farms and its Canadian venture. However, the company announced the transformation acquisition in August which significantly altered the corporate profile, in our view. We think Golden Leaf is on track to becoming a meaningful consolidator in the U.S. cannabis market and investors should learn more about this stock.

Situation Overview

Golden Leaf has continued to trade down in the past few months due to a lack of progress and unstable management. The previous CEO resigned to pursue other interests in July 2017 and William Simpson has since taken the reins at the company. The fact that it took the company so long to close the Tahoe acquisition was also a factor, in our view. The stock has been rebounding in the recent months but still trades significantly below its prices at the beginning of the year. We think the Tahoe acquisition brings another exciting market into Golden Leaf's portfolio and has significantly increased its scale and profile. We expect the company to continue expanding and executing in the three core markets it is in today: Nevada, Oregon, and California.

Since our last article on Golden Leaf in May, we have initiated a comprehensive coverage of U.S. cannabis stocks including Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), Green Thumb (OTCPK:GTBIF), and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF), and MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB:MPXEF). The U.S. sector has underperformed the Canadian peers due to obvious reasons. However, we think Golden Leaf's relative underperformance still stands out as some U.S. names start to see strong interests from investors. We think the significant dilution from the Tahoe deal could depress the share price in the short-term but we view the acquisition as a must-do if Golden Leaf were to survive.

Golden Leaf generated $6.8 million of revenue in the first two quarters and reported a loss of $11.3 million. Most of the revenue is generated by its legacy Oregon operations which included its cultivation and 7 retail dispensaries. The acquisition of Tahoe will add about $11 million in annual sales. We think additional revenue will come from the opening of new stores and potential entry into the California market. As of June 30, 2018, the company had $15.7 million in cash. We think Golden Leaf will need to raise cash soon given the current rate of cash burn ($8.3 million cash used in operations during 2018 YTD).

Tahoe Acquisition

Golden Leaf acquired Tahoe which has assets in Nevada and California. The transaction was valued at C$53 million and will be financed with C$11 million in cash and the rest in shares. Pro forma ownership will be 75/25 between existing and Tahoe shareholders. The assets acquired in this deal primarily consists of two production facilities in Nevada and California. Recall from our last article that Golden Leaf previously acquired a cultivation and extraction license in Nevada for $2.1 million which would be additive to the Tahoe assets. The Tahoe assets in Carson have a strong market share in the wholesale market as it supplies 56% of the dispensaries in the state. Note, however, that the 56% does not represent market share, it merely means that the Tahoe products can be found in 56% of the dispensaries. The company is in the process of applying for retail licenses in an effort to replicate the seed-to-store model used by Chalice Farms. The California assets include an existing cultivation facility in Sacramento and an expansion that is underway. California is the largest pot market in the U.S. and competition will be fierce. We think Golden Leaf will face tough competition trying to break into the California market but it is a step in the right direction.

(Investor Presentation)

Looking Ahead

Golden Leaf has built its business around making platform investments that could bring new markets to the company's portfolio assets. Chalice Farms was a successful operation that included seed-to-sale capabilities and we think the acquisition of Tahoe assets represents yet another great opportunity to establish a foothold in Nevada and potentially California. We expect the company to continue its M&A quest while managing its existing portfolio.

(Investor Presentation)

The biggest risk we see in Golden Leaf is its funding and cash management. The company lost $8.3 million cash from operations during the first two quarters and it is using another $10 million out of its $15 million cash balance to fund the acquisition. The company would only have $5 million cash left after the transaction and its operations are far from generating positive cash flow. We have serious concerns regarding its liquidity and envision an urgent need to raise capital in the short-term, which could cause further dilution (after 25% dilution from the Tahoe deal) and share price pressure due to the likely high discount required. We have seen similar moves out of iAnthus and MedMen both of which raised capital recently given the favorable market. Investors in Golden Leaf needs to be aware of the prospect of continuous equity raise and dilution down the road as the company pursues its growth strategy.

We maintain our neutral stance on the stock but view the Tahoe acquisition as highly complementary to Chalice Farms. The purchase price seems rather expensive at 5.0x revenue, but we believe these assets are highly sought-after and consolidation is happening fast across the key markets. Golden Leaf has repositioned itself and we continue to look forward to the next development out of this small but growing U.S. cannabis company.

