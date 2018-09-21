Better Growth, But Sluggish Margins And Higher Leverage, At Compass

I believe Compass shares are likely a little undervalued, but I think that's counterbalanced by an expensive management team whose interests aren't necessarily aligned with unitholders.

Management needs to reduce leverage to be in compliance with debt covenants and higher distribution payments don't seem likely in the near term.

Compass has been posting solid revenue growth from its holdings, but margins remain lackluster and hitting the goals from the recent investor day could prove challenging.

I’ve been a fairly harsh critic toward Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) in the past, mainly because I think management takes a rich private equity-like cut, but without really delivering PE-level returns (Morningstar shows a 10-year average total annual return of just over 8.5%). While the partnership structure has certain advantages, it also is more complicated (forcing investors to deal with K-1’s) and I just don’t think the returns – whether you measure the market returns plus distributions, underlying distributable cash growth, underlying EBITDA growth, or what have you -- are up to snuff.

Nevertheless, results were a little better than I expected in the second quarter and the company continues to deploy capital at a somewhat aggressive pace. The shares are now a little below my estimate of fair value and there could be more momentum in the underlying businesses than in recent past quarters. While I don’t believe distribution growth is likely in the near term, and I would again note that partnerships are not suitable for everybody (or every account), better underlying business momentum could create some more value.

Generally Good, But Certainly Not Perfect, Underlying Results

Compass reported 40% revenue growth back at the time of the second quarter earnings release, with organic growth up again in the low double-digits. I won’t go through every business line, but Crosman (up 24%), Manitoba Harvest (up 26%), and Clean Earth (up 30%) were particularly strong, while Ergobaby struggled, and not just because of the Toys R Us bankruptcy (legacy Ergobaby was down 10%, but online-focused Baby Tula was down 19%).

Margin performance was pretty “meh”, though, and that remains an ongoing concern for me. Gross margin on a consolidated basis declined more than a half-point, with significant drops at Liberty Safe and Foam Fabricators, but notable improvements at Crosman, Clean Earth, and Manitoba Harvest. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose 39% as reported, but underlying like-for-like growth was only around 5%. Even so, Crosman, Manitoba Harvest, Clean Earth, and Foam Fabricators showed good EBITDA margin improvements, and the strong improvement at Arnold Magnetic is encouraging given the change in management (though the underlying end-markets are recovering nicely too).

Can One Of The Dwarves Become Snow White?

One of my persistent criticisms of the Compass model is that the company collects a lot of lackluster businesses that just sort of grind along. Liberty, for instance, produces nice margins (and presumably good cash flow), but really hasn’t grown since 2011. Likewise for Advanced Circuits and Arnold.

I do think, though, that Compass has a couple of businesses in the fold now that under the right circumstances could become something more special. I’m talking about 5.11 Tactical and Manitoba Harvest.

5.11 Tactical sells “tactical gear” designed primarily for law enforcement, military, firefighting, and other types of rugged duty, but the company is open direct retail stores at a controlled pace (adding four stores in the last quarter). 5.11 Tactical’s products are not cheap, but with the right marketing and a lucky break or two, I could see this becoming a trend similar to Under Armor (UA) or Lululemon (LULU) for a certain segment of the U.S. population. I’m not modeling that, but I do consider it a source of potential upside.

Manitoba Harvest, a leading distributor of hemp-based foods, could likewise become trendy relatively quickly with the right celebrity endorsement or exposure. The company recently relocated its headquarters to Minneapolis and began selling into Wal-Mart (WMT), and still has relatively limited exposure to U.S. retail.

Where Does A Distribution Increase Sit In Management’s List Of Priorities?

It has been a while since Compass has raised its distribution, as the company has been paying an annualized distribution of $1.44/unit since 2011. During that time, the company’s revenue has more than doubled, adjusted EBITDA has more than doubled, and the book value per share has grown by 27%. With Compass having recently made another acquisition (acquiring Ravin Crossbows for $94 million and a possible $25 million earn-out), leverage is now up 3.9x, above the steady-state limit of the debt covenants of 3.5x (which allow the company to go up to 4.25x for M&A). While Compass has a good record of reducing its leverage ratios post-deal, I don’t see much leeway here for any meaningful distribution increase.

Part of the problem could be that management is paid on the basis of net assets and business profits. It is in their interest for Compass to be bigger and to grow assets, not to pay out distributions and return capital. Now I’m certainly not saying that a bigger Compass doesn’t benefit unitholders as well (a larger base to generate future distributions), but I have heard from a lot of Compass holders over the years who were annoyed by the lack of distribution growth, particularly when it didn’t seem like management was acquiring especially interesting or attractive businesses.

Given that I expect double-digit growth in cash available for distribution over the next three and five years, I would hope that management can strike a balance between deleveraging, continuing to reinvest in the business, and sharing more of the benefits with unitholders.

The Opportunity

As I said, I expect double-digit five-year growth in cash available for distribution, on top of revenue growth in the neighborhood of 7% (which includes recent acquisitions). Discounting the expected CAD, I believe Compass should trade closer to the mid-$18 level, and that’s with a double-digit discount rate that is arguably too high relative to the underlying volatility and risk of the businesses.

I also use an EBITDA-driven sum-of-the-parts model, and that approach gives me a fair value a little above $19/share. This values Manitoba Harvest, Ergobaby, 5.11 Tactical, and Clean Earth at 10x forward EBITDA, which could prove conservative for Manitoba and 5.11 Tactical if they take off and is arguably a little steep for Ergobaby and Clean Earth. On the whole, my consolidated forward EBITDA multiple works out to about 9.9x, with businesses like Crosman and Advanced Circuits getting lower multiples.

Management has a stated goal of improving overall EBITDA margins, with the consumer-oriented businesses in particular still needing some work. Compass’s history makes me skeptical that the company will reach its margin improvement targets, but I do think there are businesses in the collection that could outperform under the right circumstances.

The Bottom Line

I’m still skeptical that Compass management generates real value, or at least enough value to merit the compensation they receive. That’s largely a moot point, though, and this is more of a “take it or leave it” sort of play. If you like the prospects of a high yield (along with the good and bad that accompanies the partnership structure) and the basic idea of a private equity-like holding company targeting smaller businesses across diverse sectors, this could still suit you. But go in with open eyes and don’t expect this to be a major distribution growth story anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.