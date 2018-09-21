iShares MSCI Qatar ETF: Breathing Room In Emerging Markets

Saudi-Led Embargo Failed

The diplomatic and embargo directed at Qatar, via Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations in the middle east, has failed. On February 7th, 2018, I wrote a piece on Qatar on the Seeking Alpha platform titled Qatar: Still Standing, Cheaply Valued. The premises for that article, loosely stated, were that $15.60 long entry for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) were reasonable amid the unrest in regional relations.

Image via CNN

Now, let's build on that subjective framework and identify key catalysts pushing OPEC member Qatar and the corresponding ETF forward.

When the embargo was initiated over 15 months ago by the likes of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and UAE, it was deemed bearish for the Qatar ETF by market participants. Egypt and all of Gulf Cooperation Council member countries have joined the Saudi-led coalition against Doha later.

image via Haberturk

Qatar government officials responded by establishing key partnerships with other Middle Eastern countries in order to combat the aforementioned embargo. The most significant response to the gulf spat, in favor for the QAT ETF, came from the Turkish Republic. The president of the Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been establishing critical economic and diplomatic ties with Doha in the recent past. The new relationship among these two nations is benefiting both the countries' economies. When the gulf spat began, Ankara directed food and other vital resources to Qatar in order to prevent any potential shortages relating to vital needs.

Qatar pledged to invest $15 billion in Turkey around mid-August. The Ankara government will allocate these funds towards the financial sector with hopes of combating the declining Washington-Ankara along with tariffs imposed by Trump. This could serve as a positive catalyst for the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR), which has a high percentage of financial equities within its composition. The strong relationship between the two nations is supportive of the Qatari economy and QAT. Al Thani indicated that Qatar lost around $111 million market shares due to the gulf spat. This led Doha to seek business elsewhere.

The blockade on Qatar from an economic point of view is behind us... We are doing excellent. In fact, from an economic point of view, it's a blessing. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani Interview via Bloomberg

The economic loss from losing ties with the Saudi-led coalition was considerable. This led Doha to seek business with other nations, primarily: Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Central Asian nations were among ties that have been developed due to the gulf crisis. $400 million in new markets were added, despite Qatar losing $111 million in markets from the Saudi-led embargo, explained Al Thani.

Also, according to the interview conducted by Bloomberg, the Sheikh mentioned that national exports have risen 19 percent, concurrently, he cited World Bank estimates regarding yearly Gross Domestic Product figures in Qatar rising 2.9 percent. However, when I entered the World Bank database, the report relating to Qatar's Economic Outlook of April 2018 stated the following:

Growth is expected to recover to 2.8% in 2018, and rise further to an average of 3% in 2019-20, as rising energy receipts help ease fiscal constraints, spending on the multi-year infrastructure upgrade ahead of the FIFA World Cup continues, and as the US$10 billion Barzan natural gas facility comes onstream in 2020. Qatar's Economic Outlook - April 2018, World Bank

The GDP growth figure might have been revised by the World Bank, but until then I will stand with the reported figure of 2.8 percent. I could not find a revision to the year-end estimate figure, hence if any of my readers do find official World Bank revisions please do inform me via the comments below. An important side note is that whether the economic growth estimate is 2.8 or 2.9 percent, this figure would be the highest among any Gulf nation. This could be a rounding issue for a figure that was above 2.85, or there was a revision of the data that I am not aware off. Maybe Qatar is buffing up numbers to make its economic situation better than it is.

ETF Analysis

QAT data by YCharts

Above, we can see QAT testing support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at least three different times recently. QAT has not broken this support level considerably, and when it did cross below the 50-day EMA, it bounced back over the technical indicator. While I was writing back in February 7th on QAT, the ETF had sold off and crossed below the 50-day EMA. ETF is stronger due to the Qatari government replacing the former economic ties that it had with embargo directing countries with new ones. Al Thani even called the embargo as a blessing for Qatar in the Bloomberg interview.

QAT is up 15.90 percent year-to-date, while the iShares MSCI Emerging Market ETF (EMM) is down 9.56 percent in the same time period.

YTD ETF Performance Data as of September 19th, 2018, iShares

QAT data by YCharts

Trading at a slight premium relative to Net Asset Value, QAT can still continue its bullish price performance as seen from year-to-date. This relies on the continuance of the relationship with Turkey, which, indicators point to the Ankara-Doha relationship strengthening going forward. We observed spikes in the premium to NAV in the late parts of Q2 2018 while the ETF has been trading in a corridor. In sum, the ETF has been trading between the 3% premium and 3% discount corridor for most of the 2018 fiscal year, insinuating that the ETF is priced fairly, while the benchmark Emerging Market Index at iShares has lost over 9.56%. My relative outlook continues to be bullish looking ahead. This is due to the outperformance of the ETF relative to its benchmark. Investors pay 0.62 percent as an expense ratio for QAT, while EMM is charging 0.69 percent for losing investors 9.56%. The price performance for QAT and EM should speak for itself from a passive investor's perspective.

Key ETF Characteristics consist of a 12-month trailing yield of 4.14%, earnings multiple of 13.82, sharia-compliant.

Trading at 13.82x earnings, the calculation of the figure excludes negative P/E readings, according to iShares. The source for the exclusion of negative P/E readings is within the link previously provided.

QAT being a sharia-compliant fund means that it includes holdings in its composition that practice socially-responsible business acts along with complying to Sharia law and concomitant Islamic financial principles. There is a Shariah board of QAT that makes sure the ETF does not include companies engaging in military equipment manufacturing, alcohol, pork production, and gambling. The ETF only adds financial companies to the composition if they do not collect interest or any interest collected is donated to charity.

Top exposures in the ETF consist of Qatar National Bank ("QNBC") accounting for 23.12%, Industries Qatar at 10.14%, and Qatar Islamic Bank S.O.Q makes up 6.61% of the portfolio. Composition figures as of September 19th, 2018.

Conclusion

With the attempt to destabilize Qatar led by Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations seemingly failing, QAT should continue to outperform the benchmark index of EEM going forward. The newly forged relationship with Ankara provides Doha support during the embargo directed by neighboring Arab nations. Also, to note, Turkey has a military base in Qatar. Hence, it seems irrational for the Saudi-led coalition to attempt a military intervention against a nation that is close allies with a country which has the second largest army in NATO. Testing but not crossing the 50-day EMA support level multiple times in the recent past establishes a support level from a technical analysis point of view. QAT could provide breathing room for passive investors involved in the Emerging Markets segment.

