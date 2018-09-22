Shining The Light On Medical Properties Trust

We believe that MPW is among the few healthcare REITs that offer substantial, near term, and accretive growth opportunities.

MPW has carved a unique niche in the largest and fastest-growing segment of the U.S. economy.

A few days ago, I wrote an article on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), a skilled nursing REIT that owns a portfolio of 923 facilities (approximately 96,000 operating beds) spread across 67 third-party operators. As you may know, I downgraded OHI from a SWAN to a non-SWAN a few months ago, after the company announced that it was not going to boost its dividend in 2018.

Of course, I still maintain a buy rating on OHI, even after the 29% share price surge this year, recognizing that the company's risk management practices should continue to deliver alpha. Shares still yield 8%, and even though the company invests in higher-risk healthcare properties, the potential for continued earnings erosion seems unlikely.

Many of my readers and followers have inquired about another higher-yielding healthcare REIT, Medical Properties Trust (MPW). While this REIT is not a direct peer to OHI, the company fishes in a similar stream of higher-risk operators (higher cap rates than MOB's for example).

So, there are certainly similarities to skilled nursing and acute care hospitals, and one primary comparison is that they both are intended to be short term (in terms of the care), patients are sent home or transferred to other medical facilities as soon as they are stable.

Several types of acute care facilities are available in most communities, such as hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care centers and some long-term-care hospitals and facilities.

Acute care hospitals are equipped to treat emergency situations such as accidental injury, heart attacks, strokes, infection control, and illnesses requiring a fast response, such as those accompanied by high fevers. They can provide careful monitoring, as well as immediate diagnostics such as lab work, X-rays and imaging.

Lengths of stay have decreased in recent years because of advances in technology and delivery of care, saving both health insurance companies and consumers thousands of dollars. Because of rising health care costs, hospitals around the country are trying to shorten lengths of stay while at the same time maintaining quality of care.

Many patients are discharged from acute care facilities and transferred to rehabilitation facilities, skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes as soon as possible. Transfers to acute long-term-care facilities are becoming more common, and long-care facilities that used to treat mainly geriatric patients are now receiving more acute care patients suffering trauma from auto accidents, sports injuries, and complicated diseases.

Shining The Light On Medical Properties Trust

Earlier this year, I wrote an article in which I explained, "I see no wow factor with Medical Properties Trust" and my primary argument (to recommend the "HOLD") was that OHI's yield (9.9% then) was "juicier."

As you can see, based on my valuation call, earlier in the year, OHI out-performed MPW 3-to-1, validating the preferred OHI pick. While both REITs are considered "higher risk" in terms of their operator profiles, OHI delivered the best overall total return performance.

However, as noted above, OHI shares have moved closer to fair value, suggesting that MPW could become the more attractive REIT. However, and I must stress, these REITs are not the same, and while they enjoy a higher risk profile, it's important to "shine a light" on the fundamentals, to determine whether the stock is recommended as a buy, hold, or sell.

MPW has carved a unique niche in the largest and fastest-growing segment of the U.S. economy. The Birmingham-based REIT focuses exclusively on investing in hospitals leased under long-term net leases. Here's how it compares with the peer group (based on Total Capitalization):

As of Q2-18, MPW owned a portfolio consisting of more than 275 properties valued at nearly $10 billion:

As you can see below, around 72% of MPW's revenue is leased to general acute care hospitals and 24.6% is leased to inpatient rehab hospitals. The remaining (3.4%) is leased to long-term acute care hospitals.

Steward remains MPW's largest tenant at approximately 36.3% of revenue, followed by MEDIAN (14.1%), Prime Healthcare (15.6%), Ernest Health (8.5%), and RCCH (5.0%).

As you can see, MPW has high concentration with Steward (36.3%), Median (14.2%), and Prime Healthcare (15.6%), but the most important concentration number is on a property-by-property basis because each facility is underwritten on its own merits. From a geographical perspective, MPW has investments across the U.S. (~81.2%) and in Europe (~18.0%).

I continue to believe that Europe (primarily Germany, UK, Italy, and Spain) represents an attractive market in which to invest. Germany is an attractive investment opportunity given its strong macroeconomic position and healthcare environment.

Germany's gross domestic product, which is approximately $3.5 trillion according to World Bank 2016 data, has been relatively more stable than other countries in the European Union due to Germany's stable business practices and monetary policy.

In addition to cultural influences, government policies emphasizing sound public finance and a significant presence of small and medium-sized enterprises (which employ 61% of the employment base) also have contributed to Germany's strong and sustainable economic position.

Also, Germany's unemployment rate is just 3.6% as of December 2017, which is significantly less than the 8.7% unemployment rate in the European Union as of December 2017, according to Eurostat.

Since opening the European office in 2013, MPW has outsourced the accounting and administration of its European operations, relying on U.S.-based employees to source new acquisitions. As of Q4-17, MPW had 88 properties (across four European countries) plus the office in Luxembourg.

MOW recently announced the pending formation of a joint venture with Primonial Group, one of Europe's leading asset and wealth managers with over €23 billion under management. Primonial will acquire a 50% interest in a portfolio of 71 post-acute care hospitals throughout Germany while MPW retains a 50% interest.

The Cash Register Is Ringing

During Q2-18, MPW announced or completed transactions that have or will generate more than $600 million of value over and above net investments. As mentioned above, MPW is forming a JV. That means the company is selling two affiliates of Primonial a 50% interest in this newly formed JV for approximately €816 million or around $955 million, which along with the recognized increase in value of the remaining 50% interest, results in an expected gain on sale of approximately €500 million, or about $600 million.

MPW's gross undepreciated investment in these hospitals, including transfer and other taxes that were expensed at the time of acquisition, aggregate about $1.4 billion, resulting in an unlevered IRR of more than 15%.

MPW also completed the sale of three LTACHs of Vibra Healthcare for $73.1 million, resulting in a $24.2 million gain on the sale of real estate and a 12.8% unlevered internal rate of return.

After using proceeds to fully repay MPW's revolving credit facility (with the June 30 balance of approximately $820 million) MPW expects the net debt to EBITDA multiple will be approximately 4.7x, with cash on hand of approximately $800 million.

MPW has a pristine balance sheet, with liquidity of more than $2 billion, while maintaining prudent leverage. More recently (September 6th) MPW announced that it had completed the sale of North Cypress Medical Center near Houston, TX, to Hospital Corporation of America for $148M. The deal results in a $100M gain and an unlevered internal rate of return of more than 17% since completion of development in 2007. MPW sees using the proceeds for additional investments in U.S. hospital real estate and for other corporate purposes.

The recent transactions are expected to increase MPW's FFO per share, substantially reduce leverage ratios, and enhance operator diversification. Also, and more importantly, it demonstrates MPW's ability to generate strong unlevered IRRs for investors.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, MPW reported net income of $111.6 million (or $0.30 per diluted share), compared to $73.4 million (or $0.21 per diluted share) in Q2-17. MPW reported NFFO that increased 14% to $129.9 million compared with $113.6 million in Q2-17. Per share NFFO increased 13% to $0.36 per diluted share, compared with $0.32 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017.

Also, in Q2017, MPW brought a new prominent not-for-profit hospital operator into the portfolio following the successful transition of the Arizona Adeptus properties to Dignity Health. The transaction proves the value of the MPW freestanding emergency room model to hospitals and health systems across the nation. (You may recall that this was a concern for us when we wrote on MPW in March 2017.)

Economic terms of the leases are substantially consistent with the terms of the previous Adeptus lease. MPW also agreed to resolution of eight of the 16 Adeptus facilities that the company agreed to sever as part of the bankruptcy plan. These facilities with the book value of approximately $36 million are expected to be leased to two operators, one of which is new to MPW, at economic terms substantially consistent with the previous Adeptus terms.

MPW has engaged a financial advisor to market for sale or lease another seven facilities with the book value of approximately $34 million and MPW is considering alternatives for the eighth facility with the book value of about $33 million, as it remains subject to the Adeptus master lease.

MPW's annualized normalized FFO is expected to range between $1.46 and $1.50 per diluted share.

Upgrading to BUY

It does appear that MPW has turned the corner, and the company is continuing to grow its dividend. In February 2018 the company declared a $.25/share quarterly dividend that equates to a 4.2% increase from the prior dividend of $.24/share. Here's how the company's dividend yield compares with the peer group:

As you can see, MPW's dividend yield is 6.9% and OHI yields 8.1%. Now, let's take a look at the payout ratio below:

Keep in mind, the above data is generated using FFO, not FAD, but you can see that MPW's dividend is well-covered and the company is positioned to continue to grow (the dividend). Let's take a look at analyst estimates regarding FFO/share growth:

Again, MPW is forecast to grow FFO/share by an average of 3.11% (over three years), while OHI and SBRA are expected to generate modest (almost flat) growth over the next year or two. Now, take a look at MPW's dividend history:

As you can see, MPW cut its dividend in 2009 (from $1.01 to $.80 per share) and did not begin to grow it until 2013. However, since 2013, MPW has maintained a consistent dividend growth history. We suspect MPW has become more disciplined in managing its balance sheet, and that's obviously a reason that the company has been able to become more fixated on dividend growth. Now, take a look at MPW's P/FFO multiple, compared with peers:

Interesting to see that MPW is sandwiched between OHI (10.6x) and SBRA (9.3x). As you look at the column on the far right, you can see that OHI is trading at a 22% premium to the company's four-year P/FFO history, and MPW is trading at a 7% premium (compared with the four-year average). This suggests that MPW could be undervalued, possibly.

MPW does offer investors an outsized yield of 6.9% (well covered), and the company is likely to generate mid double-digit returns over the next 12-24 months. While I believe our previous call - invest in OHI vs. MPW - was a good one, we are now recommending MPW (upgrading from HOLD to BUY).

We believe that MPW is among the few healthcare REITs that offer substantial, near-term and accretive growth opportunities. Also, the management team has proven it can operate in Europe, and I plan to visit several of the properties when I travel to Germany, Italy, and Spain later in the year.

