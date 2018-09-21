The Investment Case For Selecta Biosciences

"The ability to observe without evaluating is the highest form of intelligence." - J. Krishnamurti

I received a question the other day from a SeekingAlpha follower who was curious about the Tier 4 biotech concern highlighted below. We have previously provided exclusive research on this name to The Busted IPO Forum community in early August. The stock is up some 20% since its original profile. I have updated that investment analysis with the latest news and data and it appears in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) is a Watertown, Mass.-based clinical-stage biotech company that was founded in 2007 but did not come public until just over two years ago. Selecta Biosciences currently has a market capitalization around $320 million and trades for around $15.50 a share.

Pipeline and Focus:

The company is focused on enabling the full potential of biologic therapies via the mitigation of unwanted immune responses. More specifically, the company intends on combining its tolerogenic Synthetic Vaccine Particles to a range of biologics for rare and serious diseases that have unmet needs. The company's SVP platform is all about precision communication with the immune system for the development of products that either induce antigen-specific tolerance or activate the immune system. Synthetic Vaccine Particles technology targets immune cells, contain precise immunomodulators, implement the desired message, and amplifies the response. The pipeline includes 5 product candidates across 5 different indications which includes gene therapy and oncology. Overall, the pipeline is young with its latest stage candidate, SEL-212, in Phase 2 clinical development for chronic severe gout.

The company recently presented data from an ongoing Phase 2 trial of SEL-212 in patients with chronic severe gout. The company believes that the results thus far help to support the narrative that the drug has the potential to change the paradigm for treating patients with chronic severe gout by providing a better and more sustained uric acid control, less flare ups, and less frequent dosing relative to the current standard of care. The highlights from the presentation are as follows: produced serum uric acid control of 81%, which may be superior to current FDA-approved options and reduced treatment flares with a convent monthly dosing. The results thus far are quite impressive given that 81% of treated patients had serum uric acid control below 6 mg/dl at week 12, which is much higher than 44% at week 16 for the only FDA-approved uricase therapy. Looking ahead, the company said that data from patients receiving five monthly doses of SEL-212 will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology and Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals meeting in October.

Source: Company Presentation

SEL-212:

SEL-212 is being developed for chronic severe gout as a monthly treatment consisting of a potent uric acid lowering uricase enzyme that is co-administered with SVP-Rapamycin to prevent anti-drug antibodies. The drug is designed to lower serum uric acid, avoid immunogenicity, reduce gout flares, and be more convenient. A portion of patients with gout suffer from severe chronic gout that is characterized by the burden of inflammatory nodules of crystalized uric acid. Patients experience reoccurring flare ups that are often highly debilitating, and gouty arthritis. Furthermore, these flare ups can last up to 14 days which significantly reduce people's quality of life. The loss of productivity is estimated to be 25 lost workdays per year. Also, it's estimated that 160,000 people in America suffer from severe gout and are seen by rheumatologist. The drug is currently in a Phase 2 trial and the company expects their Phase 3 program to begin in 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

SEL-403:

SEL-403 is comprised of a recombinant immunotoxin candidate, a potent and targeted anti-tumor agent, and is co-administered with SVP-Rapamycin to prevent anti-drug antibodies to the immunotoxin. The recombinant immunotoxin candidate is LMB-100, which was in-licensed by Selecta in 2017. LMB-100 targets mesothelin which is a protein expressed in most mesotheliomas and pancreatic adenocarcinomas and a large percentage of other malignancies. Patient enrollment is ongoing for the Phase 1 trial for mesothelioma. The trial is designed to provide insight into safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, ADA levels, and provide an objective response rate assessment. The trial is being conducted under a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of the end of the second quarter, the company had cash of just over $65 million. R&D costs for the second quarter of 2018 were $14.4 million, compared to ~$11 million for the same period in 2017. General and administrative expenses were $4.4 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2017. Overall, the company lost $18.8 million in Q2 of 2018. The company stated that they see their current cash on hand lasting them into mid-2019 and stated that that assumes no additional payments from Spark or potential collaborators.

Wall Street appears to have a positive view on SELB's prospects although analyst coverage is a little sparse. On July 27th, Janney Montgomery initiated the shares as a Buy with a $33 price target. The following week, both Canaccord Genuity ($40 price target) and Mizuho Securities reiterated the stock as a Buy. Here is the color from Mizuho's call:

We do not see quarterly earnings as the most meaningful indicator of value for development stage biotechs. Selecta will present data from the Phase 2 trial of SEL-212 for the five monthly dose cohorts at the Rheumatology (ACR) meeting on October 19-24, 2018. We think this is likely the biggest catalyst for the shares in 2018 and we view the probability of success as favorable. Phase 3 trial preparations are underway. A head-to-head trial with standard of care Krystexxa is also planned which we believe could be an important differentiator for SEL-212.

Verdict:

Selecta has several "shots on goal" and increasingly positive analyst support. However, none of its pipeline is late stage as of yet. In addition, it is quite likely the company will do a secondary offering in the next six months. A small "watch item" position is our only recommendation at this time. We may revisit this name in the future as its pipeline advances and it addresses its near term funding needs.

