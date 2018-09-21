3 Strong REIT Dividends For Safe Income Investors

TWO-A dropped into the buy range and has decided to stay for a bit.

Sun Communities is just in the buy range and has an excellent history of NOI growth.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

We have three dividend investments to go over today.

We will be talking about two REITs with strong balance sheets and excellent growth potential looking forward. We also will go over a few preferred shares from a mortgage REIT.

Simon Property Group

In my view, Simon Property Group (SPG) is a strong REIT and is an excellent fit for the buy-and-hold investor looking for another solid dividend growth stock.

However, with the recent run-up in price, we believe that Simon Property Group is within the hold range. We purchased shares on 8/15/2017 (95% of our position) which has seen total returns of 19% including $5.66 in dividends.

Let’s go over why SPG is a strong investment and carries a risk rating of “1.”

When I’m looking at an equity REIT, the first thing I want to do is see the calculations for FFO and AFFO. I want to look for any adjustments I don’t agree with as a sign that accounting quality might be weak.

Here’s a quick rule of thumb, if FFO and AFFO are consistently different by a material amount, it should be a cause for concern. If the numbers are usually within 5% to 10%, that's a positive sign. Investors who like sucker yield equity REITs may dislike this technique, but I find it works very well. Think of the highest quality triple net lease REITs: Realty Income Corporation (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), the numbers for FFO and AFFO tend to be pretty similar. Guidance is usually pretty similar. Any large charges tend to be non recurring. Adjustments tend to make sense.

SPG dividend sustainability

Source: SPG

This is an excellent slide. The green box gives us immediate access to the non-cash impacts and operational capital expenditures. This section helps us analyze how much cash the REIT has left from operations for each period. The difference is very small in percentage terms. This is excellent for dividend sustainability.

The red box shows us the stock-based compensation expense. Some analysts like to remove stock-based compensation in their calculations. I don’t. SPG highlighting this metric allows analysts to easily make their own decision.

SPG financials

Source: SPG

The green box highlights FFO and dividends. We already determined that FFO was a reliable metric for SPG. Even after adjusting for the capital expenditures and tenant allowances, FFO would still cover the dividend with a large margin of safety.

Their reconciliations are excellent. It took longer to check on accounting quality because of unconsolidated positions, but that's the nature of the beast. Management was kind enough to post financial statements for the unconsolidated entities and include those tables within their quarterly reports. That matters a great deal. Transparency is critical. I don’t trust anyone who wants blind trust. There are thousands of stocks out there. If the transparency stinks, it’s time to move on. SPG gets a 9/10 on this. The only way to get a 10/10 with unconsolidated positions is to break out each unconsolidated position individually indicating their percent interest in it and the financial statements. SPG rolls all unconsolidated entities into a single presentation.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities (SUI) has an excellent history of NOI growth. This is not unique to Sun Communities. Equity Lifestyle (ELS) also has a strong history that's not included in the slide below.

Source: SUI

Sun Communities has virtually no negative years in this chart. It goes back to the start of 2002. Even in the Great Recession, Sun Communities was holding up quite well. It was a difficult time for most REITs. The manufactured home subsector benefits from stronger than average demand even when the economy is struggling.

SUI Price performance

Many of the REITs The REIT Forum brings to subscribers are solid REITs with a recent major decline in their share price. Sun Communities is still a good deal despite the appreciation in their share price. Their returns have been excellent over most time periods.

Source: SUI

The extremely high returns compared to the index should be a red flag to investors. While I do prefer companies with solid fundamentals and a history of execution, an enormous run higher in the share price is generally a red flag. However, it's important to recognize that the fundamentals have been driving much faster growth for Sun Communities than for most REITs.

SUI consistent growth in NOI

The reason Sun Communities has outperformed so dramatically is their exceptional growth in NOI. The following slide demonstrates growth in same community NOI for Sun Communities and several other sectors:

Source: SUI

You may notice that SUI and manufactured housing have quite similar performance. While their methodology is not disclosed in the note at the bottom, I would expect that Equity Lifestyles is the other major part of that equation. Both of those REITs are excellent. Their exceptional growth in same-center NOI drives the valuation higher without putting it too high. Investors are recognizing the solid growth and reasonable expectations for it to continue.

That brings us to the final question: How can manufactured housing deliver such exceptional growth relative to the other sectors?

One viable reason is that there's not as much growth in supply. Manufactured homes have a negative stigma. It's reasonable to say that the stigma may have been earned. However, the properties Sun Communities owns are substantially better than the average for manufactured home communities.

TWO preferred shares

Two Harbors (TWO) has three preferred shares with an FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

Our risk rating is from 1-5 with 1 being the least amount of risk. Investors should note that a 2.5 risk rating for a preferred share carries materially less risk than a 2.5 risk rating common stock. It comes from a comparison to the other mortgage REIT preferred shares. We aim to measure the amount of risk. For example, we consider these higher risk than the preferred shares from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) or Annaly Capital Management (NLY), but lower risk compared to preferred shares from New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT).

We believe B&H investors should focus on the shares with lower risk ratings. Anything under 4 is OK, but materially higher weights should go to those with the lowest risk ratings.

The A, B, and C series of preferred stock have a material amount of call protection on the calendar.

Previously, we wrote:

“TWO-A is actually nearing a buy rating. That would feel ironic, but when the call protection runs out in about 8.5 years, investors would’ve earned over $19 in dividends. Even if investors are scared of rates moving higher, getting back $19 over 8.5 years and then having a security that pays 5.66% over the short-term rates isn’t a bad deal.”

We waited patiently and the opportunity came to pass:

We issued a buy alert for TWO-A at $26.45.

Currently, TWO-A is still within the buy range.

Finals thoughts

TWO-A and SUI are currently at attractive valuations. SPG has rallied out of the buy range (into the hold range), but we still believe it's a strong company. SPG and SUI are similar in that they are both relatively safe investments compared to many other REITs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, AGNCB, ELS, NLY-F, NLY-G, NYMTN, SUI, TWO-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.