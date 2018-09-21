Global Payments Continues To Hit The Mark With An Increasingly Tech-Driven Platform

While the U.S. market is far from tapped out, Global Payments is leveraging partnerships with strong local banks to drive adoption in markets outside the U.S.

Fintech has continued to perform well, with investors understandably attracted to the strong earnings growth that many of these companies are generating. In the case of Global Payments (GPN), management continues to show the benefits of its tech-enabled payments model, with strong revenue growth and improving margins on lower churn. While the shares went nowhere for basically the first half of the year, strong second quarters earnings have pushed the shares up almost 30% on a year-to-date basis and up about 15% since my last update on the company.

At this point, I think the market has Global Payments more or less accurately priced, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the ongoing enthusiasm for fintech took the shares higher, particularly if third quarter earnings come in strong.

Building On A Strong Tech-Enabled Base

Global Payments and Wordpay (WP) realized a few years ago that basic payments technology and services wasn’t going to be enough to remain competitive in a market where innovators like Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) could bring more to the table.

Global Payments has since spent billions on investments to create a strong tech-enabled payments platform, and today around 40% of the company’s business mix is tech-enabled payments (lower in Europe) and within that 15% of the business is now software-driven. While Worldpay is certainly a serious rival, I believe Global Payments has moved faster in assembly its tech stack and has more to offer at this point. Global Payments currently operates in more than 60 verticals, but believes the U.S. market is only about 10% to 15% penetrated, while Europe is just getting started.

The company basically operates its integrated payments on three levels – the simplest is “semi-integrated” where payment technologies are integrated with the point of sale system, and about 50% of Heartland’s channel would fit this description. Beyond that, though, are levels where Global payments either partners with software vendors and integrates their solutions with the partners offerings or where Global builds and owns the software stack (and at this point, it’s either-or for each vertical, as Global doesn’t want to compete with partners).

To illustrate some of the opportunities here, I would use the example of Global Payments’ most recent acquisition. Along with second quarter earnings, the company announced the acquisition of AdvancedMD. Although relatively small at around $125 million in revenue, AdvancedMD is the largest SaaS software provider to small-to-medium-sized healthcare providers, for whom it provides a range of administrative software used for scheduling, reporting, analytics, claims and prescription processing, patient messaging, and billing/payments. This is a $9 billion or so addressable market, and not only can Global Payments leverage its small business sales force to bring AdvancedMD in front of more potential customers in the healthcare sector, it can also drive better penetration of its own payment services. About 20% of annual spending volume handled by AdvancedMD is done through Global Payments (mostly customer co-pays), but management believes they can drive that to 30% to 50% over time.

That, then, is a model that can and is being replicated across many verticals. Assemble an attractive software stack that can handle various functions and tasks relevant to an industry (ordering, inventory, menu/cost analysis, and customer in engagement in the case of restaurants) and bundle them in with payment capabilities (including acquiring, gateway capabilities, e-commerce, and so on). Of course, it’s also an opportunity where there will be plenty of competition. Square, for instance, just launched Square for Restaurants, which has a food ordering platform integrated into the offering, as well features for front and back of house like ordering, time tracking, tip splitting, menu creation, and so on.

Overseas Still Has Much To Offer

While the addressable U.S. market remains large, markets in Europe and Asia are even less penetrated and Global Payments is generating attractive double-digit growth in these markets. In Europe especially, Global Payments is benefitting from partnerships it has formed with leading banks – partnering was Caxia has boosted the company’s efforts in Spain, while teaming with Erste Bank has likewise helped in Central Europe. Global Payments will soon begin addressing Mexico more seriously, as a partnership with HSBC (HSBC) starts later this year.

The Opportunity

Global Payments continues to generate relatively robust growth, with 11% organic growth in the second quarter coming from 9% growth in North America, low double-digit organic growth in Europe, and mid-teens growth in Asia. Global Payments also continues to demonstrate the operating leverage of its model, as adjusted operating income grew 24%, with 26% growth in North America.

Although Global Payments has plenty of debt, I wouldn’t be surprised to see further M&A from the company. As the company looks to add more verticals, it will continue to look for more software targets, and it will likewise look to improve and build out the software stacks it already has. I also wonder, though, whether the company will look to acquire into B2B payments to more fully develop and round out its offerings.

As is, I continue to expect high single-digit growth from Global Payments over the long term (with double-digit growth for a few more years in the short term), as the company continues to penetrate the market opportunities in North America and Europe, as well as markets in Asia and Latin America. I also expect further margin leverage and higher free cash flow generation as the company grows its software business and drives its tech-enabled payments mix toward 60%. With free cash flow margin potential in the high 20%’s (if not higher), I believe Global Payments should handily achieve double-digit annualized FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

While I thought Global Payments was somewhat undervalued in May, the move since then has more or less corrected that. I’ve learned not to underestimate the enthusiasm the market has for fintech, and that enthusiasm is not exactly misplaced given the revenue growth potential, the relatively defensive nature of that growth (consumers keep spending even in bad times, they just spend less), and the operating leverage of the models. Still, I don’t like chasing stocks and I’d be more inclined to wait for a pullback here, but I wouldn’t be in a hurry to sell if I already owned the shares.

