Let's Talk About General Electric's Downgrade

General Electric (GE) and its investors just can’t seem to catch a break these days. Despite upcoming changes to the corporation, which will involve it completely restructuring its business by removing what are considered largely non-core operations, investor confidence continues to crack. Just when there’s a breather where the conglomerate might be able to just focus on execution and rebuild shareholder trust, another shoe drops with a downgrade from JPMorgan Chase (JPM). While I'm generally bullish about the business, one thing that JPMorgan’s downgrade does get right is that there are still problem areas of the business, including one particular one I have believed for a while now that management should address by spinning off or selling.

A big issue or a small issue?

A couple of weeks ago, according to one article, Exelon Corp (EXC) discovered an issue regarding just one of its HA gas turbines in a Texas facility. In response to the issue, the company ended up shutting down that turbine, plus to be on the safe side of things, they elected to shut down three more units. Even though a handful of turbines may not sound meaningful, the fact of the matter is that they are. Take, for instance, three turbines of the same class located in Pakistan. According to General Electric, those three units alone provide enough electrical output to meet the demands of up to 7.3 million homes. In short, these are not small matters.

Since Exelon’s decision to shut down the turbines, General Electric has been investigating the issue and, following a review, they announced that an “oxidation” problem related to just one part within the turbines has created a failure of the first-stage blade. Management’s characterization of this as a minor issue would be reassuring to investors if credibility at the top hasn’t been so rightfully questioned over the past few years, but if indeed the problem relates to a single component, then the company is likely correct that a fix is coming quickly.

*Taken from General Electric

Unfortunately, the problem doesn’t stop with the four Exelon units. Management must apply this same fix, preemptively, to all of the units it has shipped. As you can see in the image above, as of September 3 of this year, of the 82 orders General Electric has received, it has only 30 in the field, but it has shipped a full 51 units. Each of these shipped will need to be fixed but, besides the one part of the turbines that has proven to be the issue, management asserts that they are running as they should and that long-term performance issues shouldn’t exist.

A look at the HA gas turbine

More likely than not, this issue, though needing only a small fix, will cost General Electric many millions of dollars. That’s why, in response to the news, JPMorgan announced that they were downgrading their expectations for General Electric, not only for this year but for next as well. Keeping all else the same, they expect the business to generate $0.75 in earnings per share this year (its 2019 fiscal year), down from their prior forecast of $0.80 per share. To put this in perspective, Wall Street estimates are calling for $1.04 per share this year, while General Electric itself has said that earnings should come in between $1 and $1.07 per share. Next year, the forecast from JPMorgan is now for the conglomerate to generate around $0.82 in earnings per share, down from the $0.92 per share previously anticipated.

Certainly, some sort of revision for this year should be warranted, but I have a difficult time seeing this carrying on into its next fiscal year. This is because this is essentially a one-time event, like when car manufacturers need to issue recalls for a faulty part. That’s why, despite the downward revision in earnings and the haircut from $11 per share to $10 that JPMorgan has set as its target share price, I have a hard time seeing how this news by itself could warrant a one-day hit to the business’ market value of $3.48 billion, and how, based on the $1 revision to JPMorgan’s target price, it could warrant a total valuation adjustment to the conglomerate of $8.69 billion.

One argument might be that this development might scare away potential clients, but that’s difficult to believe because the fact of the matter is that General Electric has the best new units on the market. You see, by 2030, management expects to have 500 HA gas turbines on the market, but this is because of one thing: Performance. Earlier this year, for instance, management revealed that over the past several months, its H-class turbines have broken not one, but two world records. One of these was for the highest rate of efficiency ever achieved at a 50hz plant (62.22% efficiency), while the other was for the highest rate of efficiency ever achieved at a 60hz plant (63.08% efficiency).

If all goes according to plan, management believes that it will be able to achieve a 64% efficiency reading on its turbines sometime around the year 2020, but the big goal for the business is to eventually hit 65%. At first glance, it may appear as though small changes like this aren’t meaningful, but the truth is far from it. Going back to the example involving Pakistan, a fuel importing country, General Electric has said that each percentage point improvement in efficiency can reduce fuel savings, in aggregate over 10 years, by $50 million, for a 1,000MW power plant.

Given these world records, it’s undeniable that General Electric has the best new unit on the market and that’s why customers will continue to buy them despite this “minor” performance-related issue. That said, this doesn’t change my opinion regarding the company’s Power segment that the HA gas turbines are housed under. According to UBS Group AG (UBS), around 20 years ago, the conglomerate controlled nearly half of the world’s market share for turbines. Today, that figure is closer to 11%. Certainly, the strong performance of these units will help the business, but it’s also important to keep in mind that with the demand for GW worth of production capacity expected to decline this year compared to last and with it likely to fall again the year after, the picture won’t be easy for any player in the space.

Takeaway

It seems to me like, given all that's going on regarding General Electric’s HA gas turbines, JPMorgan was right to revise down earnings for at least this year, but to expect a long-lasting problem that warrants a significant decline in market value for the business is an overreaction. According to management, the fix to its current problem appears rather simple and easy, so if that’s true, the market is merely hitting General Electric not for fundamental reasons but because the market has come to distrust management and to dislike everything coming from the entity that isn’t bullish. At the end of the day, fundamentals must always decide the outcome for any investment, but for a company as disliked as General Electric, the short-term news can be painful.

