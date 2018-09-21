Gritstone Oncology Prepares Final Terms For IPO

GRTS will enter Phase 1 trials for its lead candidate by the end of 2018 but is still ultra-early-stage and high risk for individual investors.

The firm is advancing immunotherapy-based cancer treatments using its proprietary AI-driven platform.

Gritstone Oncology intends to raise $85 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) intends to raise $85 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of cancer treatments that utilize its AI technologies to better target treatment to each patient’s specific condition.

GRTS is pre-Phase 1 stage firm with good investor support but is extremely high-risk due to its ultra-early stage status.

Company & Technology

Emeryville, California-based Gritstone Oncology was founded in 2015 to develop and provide personalized immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types by focusing on the individual nature of each patient’s tumor using AI.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Andrew Allen, who was previously Chief Medical Officer at Pharmion Corporation.

Gritstone Oncology has developed an immunotherapy approach that harnesses the natural power of a patient’s own immune system to recognize short tumor-specific peptide sequences presented on cancer cells, referred to as tumor-specific neoantigens (or TSNA) in order to destroy tumor cells.

The company's lead drug, GRANITE-001, is manufactured individually for each patient’s case and works by combining the predictive capabilities of the company’s AI platform, Gritstone EDGE, and utilizing patients’ TSNA to empower their immune system to attack and destroy tumors.

Gritstone EDGE relies on AI algorithms in order to identify the correct neoantigens for an immunotherapy of each patient and predict, from a routine tumor biopsy, the TSNA that are presented on a patient’s tumor cells.

The company intends to initiate Phase 1/2 trials for GRANITE-001 in 2H 2018 and Phase 2 trials for SLATE-001 in 2H 2019.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Gritstone)

Investors in Gritstone have included Trinitas Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Versant Ventures, and Lilly Asia Ventures, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global solid tumor therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing incidence of cancer in aging populations.

Major competitors that provide or are developing solid tumor therapeutics include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Amgen (AMGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Baxter International (BAX)

Biogen (BIIB)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Financial Status

GRTS’ recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant G&A and R&D expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates through the regulatory process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Gritstone S-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $64.5 million in cash and $17.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

GRTS intends to sell 6.1 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $85.0 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the aggregate of $35.0 million at the IPO price. The firm’s collaboration partner, bluebird bio (BLUE), has indicated an interest to purchase $10.0 million of common stock at the IPO price. Investor support for the IPO is typical of successful IPO transactions in the life sciences industry and this is a positive signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $331 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $20.0 million to $25.0 million to fund our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of GRANITE-001; approximately $15.0 million to $18.0 million to fund the continued buildout of our manufacturing facility; approximately $10.0 million to $15.0 million to fund internal research and development activities, including preclinical and IND-enabling activities for SLATE-001; and the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Cowen, Barclays, and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 27, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.