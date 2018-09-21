Royal Dutch Shell: Building Your Income Fortress

Yet these factors alone are not enough to derail the “income fortress” that the security has been able to provide.

At the end of 2007 energy giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) reported revenues of $356 billion and net profits totaling more than $31 billion. The company was a cash gushing machine. Shares traded hands around $83 against ~$10 in earnings-per-share and a $2.88 annual dividend, equating to a starting mark of ~8 times earnings and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

At this time you might have noticed this enormously profitable business and decided to make it your investment of choice (or one of your investments of choice). For illustration suppose you decided to commit $1,000 to the security each year and reinvest dividends from 2007 through 2017. (The exact number isn’t the takeaway, it’s the process that is going to be important.)

Now since that time an outside observer could suggest that things haven’t gone so well. After that first purchase at $83, you had a global recession to contend with followed by drastically lower commodity prices. That $31 billion in annual profit of 2007 was “just” ~$13 billion last year. Certainly that’s a sizable sum (and is expected to be higher this year) but it’s still a far cry from what the firm produced a decade ago. Moreover, the share price as I write this sits near $68 – an ~18% decline in close to 11 years – not exactly a “home run” story.

Yet here’s the interesting part. The single investment of 2007 would not be your investment story. And this is especially true if you’re focused on income generation. The important part is going to be staying the course, investing and reinvesting over time.

Let’s see how this program would have worked out during the past decade:

I find this table instructive for a number of reasons.

For starters, it gives you a much better view of the investment process. The financial media likes to fixate on what I call “point-to-point” investing – a good example being “look at Shell’s share price in 2007, $83, look at it now, $68, gee what a poor investment.” Yet this discounts 1) the above average dividend collected along the way, 2) varying investment goals and 3) your ability to invest regularly through time.

When you “keep on investing” in good times or bad, you can see the positive results that develop. In the above illustration of that $1,000 starting investment, netting you 12 shares, isn’t particularly impressive, especially given the results we know today.

Yet as you dutifully put aside a commitment each year, a few things become clear. The first one is compounding. That $38 in investment income during the first year jumps to $107 in the second year due to new shares being added, reinvestment and boost in the per share dividend. Moreover, you can see that your “investment buck” goes a whole lot further at $51 than it did at $83.

You see the power of lower share prices time and again (and the inverse effect with higher prices). A lot of people “root” for higher prices in the short term, even as they continue to be net buyers. As Buffett says, this is analogous to “a commuter who rejoices after the price of gas increases, simply because his tank contains a day's supply.”

Also noteworthy is that a “dividend freeze” is not the end of the world. Shell has two instances of this in the last decade, paying the same $0.84 quarterly dividend for 12 straight quarters from 2009 through 2012 and more recently paying the same $0.94 quarterly dividend for 18 quarters from 2014 through present day. And yet your income component still would have marched upward.

The power of reinvesting, especially back into an above average yield, also is on display. Without reinvestment your annual income today would be roughly ~$650. With reinvestment, the number is above $860, a full $210 higher on an annual basis. From this point, even if you didn’t invest or reinvest another dime you would be on pace to collect $72 a month, ~$0.10 every hour of your life, just for the past decision that you made.

Finally, this compounding carries through to investment value as well. Your nominal investment would have been $11,000 ($1,000 each year) over the last decade. With 230 shares accumulated, the current value of your stake would be nearly $16,000.

Granted this is not exceptional, but the point is 1) investment growth tends to coincide with income growth and 2) this positive result may be better than anticipated. Consider that six of your 11 investments would currently show an unrealized capital loss on your brokerage statement. And yet here you are with an $860 annual income stream and a positive gain approaching $5,000.

If you’re able to do this with a few more securities over your investing lifetime, suddenly it starts adding up. Even more so, as “a few more” securities turns into 10 or 20 and you lengthen your time horizon to 20 or 30 years-plus. In this particular case, a small annual commitment – even beginning at an inopportune time – could lead to a solid income stream down the line, a “fortress like” cash flow that can be used to supplement expenses or new investments. Wash, rinse, reinvest and repeat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.