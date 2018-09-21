Seadrill Group On The Roll Again, Or Is It?

It is critical to trade the offshore drilling sector with a short-term goal in mind, at least until the end of 2018.

SDLP and SDRL reported new contracts this week for the semisubmersibles West Aquarius and the West Hercules.

In spite of a strong message from the media, indicating that the offshore drilling sector is coming out of the rock bottom, I do not see a floaters' recovery, yet.

Image: The West Hercules - Marine Traffic

Investment Thesis

Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL), Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP), and North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NATDQ) represent the offshore drilling segment of what we can call the Seadrill Group controlled by John Fredriksen.

North Atlantic Drilling is a subsidiary of Seadrill which owns 72.4% of the company. On the other hand, Seadrill is considered a minority holder for SDLP; it owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of Seadrill Partners, or 46.6%.

SDRL data by YCharts

The investment thesis is quite simple when it comes to offshore drilling and, Seadrill, particularly.

In spite of a strong message from the media, indicating that the offshore drilling sector is slowly coming out of the rock bottom, I do not see a floaters' recovery yet, and it is quite puzzling looking at the price of oil.

Yes, we are experiencing an increase in contracts in this sector, but they are notoriously small representing only one to three-well with a duration below 6 months and generally at a low daily rate.

However, the message is strong coming from the industry leaders, and it is telling us that we should expect now a slow recovery. Multiple tenders in process of being awarded are showing the way, and 2019 could be the turnaround. So much excitement but so little backlog to support it. The two recent news that I will comment below are representing peanuts or well under $100 million in backlog, and the result is that the backlog erosion continues unabated.

The conclusion is that it is difficult to look at the offshore drilling sector as strong enough to be considered as a long-term investment tool. Therefore, it is essential to trade the industry with a short-term goal instead, at least until the end of 2018.

It is true for SDLP, SDRL, or NATDQ, albeit SDLP may offer the best choice due to the high-yield dividend that the company is paying.

Let's look at the backlog and incorporate the recent contracts announced

According to Offshore Energy Today:

Seadrill Partners LLC announced that the semisubmersible West Aquarius secured a one-well in Canada for Exxon Mobil (XOM). The firm part of the contract is expected to be about $24 million, and the start is expected between May and July 2019.

Seadrill Ltd. announced that the semisubmersible West Hercules will drill two exploration wells in the Barents Sea, starting in the spring of 2019 for Equinor (EQNR). Equinor will have options to extend the contract for nine additional wells. The financial details were not indicated, and I have estimated the additional backlog between $25 million and $30 million based on a day rate of $350k/d and 80 days.

These contracts above are not what I would qualify as a "stellar achievement" and are quite a pale repetition of the same hesitant move that we have witnessed many times already, coming from the oil supermajors in the offshore drilling sector. A lot of smoke, but still no flame visible.

Below is the backlog situation for Seadrill which is now at the lowest point that I have estimated at ~$2 billion (not including the options.)

1 - Graph repartition between each type of rig:

2 - Graph is indicating the Backlog amount per year (2023 represents 2023 and beyond):

3 - SDLP Graph as of 9/20/2018 (Estimated by Fun Trading):

Commentary

Seadrill is indeed in much better shape financially after emerging from a problematic restructuring which nearly obliterated common shareholders, who survived with only a minimal stake left in the new SDRL.

A reminder about SDRL:

On September 12, 2017, Seadrill finally filed for bankruptcy protection. The company and John Fredriksen have been negotiating with the lenders and bondholders to restructure a total of $12.81 billion in liability.

Existing shareholders will only receive equity if unsecured classes at Seadrill Limited vote to accept the plan Current shareholders to receive 2% of reorganized equity in Seadrill Limited (before Structuring Fee and management incentive plan dilution)

On July 2, 2018, Seadrill said, it had completed its reorganization, emerging from a U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy process launched last September.

The stock took a dive overnight and is now trading between $18 and $24 after implementing a reverse split ~14:4000.

The long-term theoretical resistance is $60, but it is an unlikely target unless a recovery takes place in 2019 with higher dayrates. I see a possible resistance at $28 (I recommend to sell a large part of your position) and a support around $19.50 (I recommend buying at this level or below). The stock will probably move in correlation with the oil prices, and it is essential to incorporate this fundamental element into your investing/trading strategy.

On the other hand, SDLP did much better because the company managed to insulate the company against the nasty ripple effects of the restructuring of Seadrill Ltd.

For the ones who are particularly interested in Seadrill Partners, please read my preceding article about the SDLP's second-quarter results.

SDLP is forming an ascending channel pattern, including line support at around $3.30 (I recommend adding at this level) and line resistance around $4.15 (light selling advised).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I only trade occasionally SDRL and SDLP