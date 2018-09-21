Radcom: Major Credibility Erosion After Recent Events

Company remains solid from a financial perspective, and valuation has dropped below 2x enterprise value, potentially providing some support for the shares at current levels.

Radcom's key contract with AT&T is up for extension in Q4. Any slowdown in the deployment schedule would have an outsized impact on the company's top and bottom line.

Management admitted to a further slowdown in business activity since the company's Q2 conference call in August and essentially prepared analysts and investors for an upcoming earnings warning.

It's been a long time since I last wrote about Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM), an Israeli company mostly focused on the emerging network function virtualization (NFV) trends in the telecommunications industry.

At that time, the company had just announced a perceived game-changing $18 million NFV-contract with tier-1 US carrier AT&T (NYSE:T) to deploy its MaverIQ software solution which was only the initial order under a multi-year framework agreement.

My bottom line at that time read as follows:

Radcom is an interesting play on the rather new network function virtualization trend in the telecommunications industry. Should new management live up to expectations in terms of business execution and additional large NFV contract wins, the company's shares will see renewed positive momentum, as the valuation is going to expand. Investors should be cautioned, though, that the company's past and recent execution history has been somewhat muted, and 2016 is shaping up to be a year with multiple challenges for Radcom, with first-half numbers likely to remain under pressure. All in all, the company, in its current state, remains a "show me" story with a high-risk/high-reward profile. Investors should wait for some further clarity on how 2016 is going to unfold for Radcom before committing new money.

The AT&T transaction indeed proved to be a substantial growth engine for Radcom as annual revenues effectively doubled within two years from $18.7 million in 2015 to $37.2 million in 2017 with basically the entire top-line increase derived from the ongoing implementation of the AT&T contract. Current consensus expectations are for another 15% revenue increase in 2018, at the low end of management's projections of $43-47 million.

Fellow contributor Mike Arnold has extensively covered the company over the past couple of years so investors looking for additional color on Radcom should start with his excellent work.

While Radcom has since landed an initial NFV contract with another "world leading top tier operator", widely believed to be Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and also secured a meaningful 3-year contract extension with leading Philippines carrier Globe Telecom, the company has largely been unable to repeat the success with AT&T despite a large number of proof-of-concept trials in various stages of completion with multiple potential customers allegedly still ongoing. Most notably, a long-awaited contract with a leading galaxy operator has not materialized so far.

Management already backpedaled on this particular contract during the recent Q2 conference call and also pointed to a delay with a tier 1 carrier, resulting in Q3 guidance to come in below consensus expectations at that time.

But over the past week, things seemingly escalated at Radcom with a big C-suite shake-up taking place. On September 13, the company unexpectedly announced the replacement of CFO Ran Vered and on September 16, Chief Business Officer Harel Givon announced his departure on his personal Facebook site. Like CEO Yaron Ravkaie, both executives have a long history with Amdocs (NYSE:DOX), the company's primary partner for its key AT&T contract and were added to the senior management team just a little over two years ago.

The second key executive loss within a week was, most likely, the true reason behind Monday's major sell-off. As the company so far has NOT officially disclosed Givon's departure, investors and media were desperately looking for reasons to explain the 30%+ drop in the share price resulting in some strange reports about the latest typhoon on the Philippines potentially having an outsized impact on the company's business with Globe Telecom.

The company reacted swiftly by holding a conference call on Tuesday morning.

On the call, CEO Ravkaie remained optimistic on the company's long-term opportunity but basically prepared analysts and investors for an upcoming earnings warning for both 2018 and 2019 as business activity has slowed down even further in the past couple of weeks.

In addition, much will depend on the upcoming contract extension negotiations with AT&T in Q4 - any slowdown in the deployment schedule would have an outsized impact on Radcom's results going forward.

But strangely, management concealed the departure of its Chief Business Officer on the call - perhaps they are still working on the formal separation agreement but on the flipside the company has already removed him from the company's leadership team website, so no real reason to hide this important development from the public. In fact, one could argue that under SEC Regulation FD the company would have actually been obliged to disclose the departure immediately.

Initially, analysts and investors seemed relieved about management's reassuring statements regarding existing customer relationships and as a result, the stock recovered some of Monday's outsized losses during Tuesday's session only to run into renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

Bottom line

Strange things are going on at Radcom these days. A recent slowdown in business activity obviously has caused some C-suite turmoil with the company's respective disclosures somewhat incomplete, to say the very least. In my opinion, recent events have eroded management's credibility to a meaningful extent, and with less than stellar near-term business prospects, the stock might continue to face selling pressure.

That said, the company continues to appear solid from both a financial and valuation perspective with no debt, more than $70 million in cash and short-term investments, no meaningful cash burn and currently selling below 2x enterprise value.

Fellow contributor Mike Arnold already speculated about Radcom being a potential acquisition target and put out some eye-catching numbers last month, but given the recent difficulties, I have some doubt about the company's current ability to draw attractive takeover offers.

In absence of a surprise acquisition proposal or material contract announcement and an anticipated major earnings warning only a couple of weeks away, I would expect the stock to be dead money at best going forward with potential further downside ahead.

Investors should remain on the sidelines until the company's outlook improves.

