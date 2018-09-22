Like Fine Wine, Brandywine Could Take Longer To Peak

With downside risk seemingly overpowering upside potential in the short term, I'd prefer to wait it out until the foundation is laid and there's more visibility in the coming quarters.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) focuses on high-quality, transit-oriented office and mixed use projects in central business districts primarily in Philadelphia and other parts of Pennsylvania.

Source: Supplemental Information Package – Second Quarter 2018

Revenue and NOI were up by 5%, from $127.8 million to $ 133.8 million and from $77.1 million to $81.2 million, respectively. FFO increased by 10%, from $57.6 million to $63.1 million, and by 7% per diluted share, from $0.32 to $0.35. These Y/Y increases were largely attributed to higher total rents, which make up 80% of total company revenue and of which the Same Store Property Portfolio accounts for 81%. Total rents were $6.1 million more than last despite the effect of dispositions from the second quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018. FFO in particular included a gain from the sale of land in Austin.

Source: Supplemental Information Package – Second Quarter 2018

Without the $1.8 million offset due to the disposition of 13 properties from the second quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018, the Y/Y increase in cash rents would have been $11.9 million. Components of the increase were $9.5 million from the FMC Tower in Philadelphia which was fully placed into service, $1.7 million in positive cash rent growth and the end of free rent periods resulting in additional cash rent from Same Store Properties, and $0.7 million from Development/Redevelopment Properties, particularly two buildings placed into service that were acquired in 2017.

Source: Supplemental Information Package – Second Quarter 2018

Other contributors to total company performance, as mentioned in the earnings call, were strong mark-to-market and tenant retention rates for the quarter. Mark-to-market for the quarter was 22.8%, bringing the first half figure to 16% - well above the 8%-10% target range. Tenant retention was 79%, bringing the first half figure to 63%, 4% nearer to the annual target of 67%.

While total company performance was positive, there was evident softness in Same Store results characterized by the -1.8% decrease in NOI and by -2.5% in NOI excluding termination fees and other items compared to the same period last year. This decrease invites concern around the likelihood of BDN achieving the 2018 Same Store NOI growth targets, pegged at -1% to 1% on a GAAP basis and 1% to 3% for Cash NOI.

Source: Supplemental Information Package – Second Quarter 2018

While BDN management did not directly address the cause of the negative growth in Same Store NOI during the earnings call, commentary implied leasing and occupancy were key contributory factors. Executive Vice President of Operations George Johnstone’s emphasis on the sequential increases in space showings, square footage being inspected, and favorable conversion rates from tour, to proposal, and to leases executed, pointed to the extent of vacancies the company is still working hard to fill. In wrapping up his remarks, he stated occupancy would improve in the second half of the year as FMC Tower and other properties in Pennsylvania begin to be counted among Same Store:

“The second half of the year will generate additional occupancy and as a result, we will see quarterly same-store NOI growth outpace that of the first half of the year on both the GAAP and cash basis. Quarterly same-store results for the second half of the year will further benefit from four additional buildings coming into the same-store mix.”

President, CEO, and Trustee Jerry Sweeney acknowledged the cash NOI shortfall and qualified that such had been as expected, while emphasizing that the second half of the year will see an upturn:

“GAAP and cash same-store numbers were as expected and below annual business range at minus 2.5% GAAP and 0.3% cash, which is really driven as we talked on our previous quarter calls by an average year-over-year occupancy decrease of 150 basis points… Again, fully anticipated, and we expect second half performance will return us to our targeted 2018 ranges.”

In response to an analyst query about what would enable BDN to come nearer to the mid to high points of its cash NOI growth target range, i.e. 2% to 5%, by 2019 or 2020, Sweeney reiterated that new or newly developed/redeveloped properties will spur NOI growth, referencing the same four soon-to-be stabilized properties in Philadelphia and Building 906 at Broadmoor in Austin, where $6 million worth of refurbishment is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter. In his words:

“We are going to start realizing the benefit of a number of properties where we’ve created a lot of value and NOI growth coming into our same-store later this year.”

.

On top of that, he mentioned that leases slated to expire in 2019 and 2020 are proactively being handled to determine the most viable next steps not only to safeguard occupancy but also explore opportunities to optimize rents. Having identified the upcoming expiries and targets for renewals, discussions already are in progress with the relevant tenants. One option is to market the potentially vacated property to new tenants and secure LOIs to backfill the space, whether under a long-term lease or more flexibly as swing space. Another option is “redevelopment or repositioning of that property and getting back a large block of space that we think has a significant positive mark-to-market,” according to Sweeney.

Looking at 2019, the largest expiry is of Comcast Corporation, BDN’s second largest tenant. For them, the aforementioned options are being explored. He further elaborated that if it is the latter option, i.e. redevelopment or repositioning, that plays out, it “would have a depressing effect” on 2019 Same Store, but also would be expected to spur “much more accelerated growth in 2020 and beyond.” For the balance of 2018, the largest expiry is of Cira Center in Philadelphia, where part of the space vacated in June has been leased to a new tenant and the remainder is being used by a current tenant with expansion needs as swing space and a permanent re-let is considered for next year.

Further ahead, the company envisions multi-phase and multi-year build-outs in core markets – like Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia and Broadmoor in Austin – to be the source of long-term growth. Schuylkill Yards is a 20-year six-phase, multi-component 5.1 million square foot development of office, residential, advanced manufacturing, research facilities and academic facilities in the University City section of Philadelphia. Broadmoor is a mixed-use, 66 acre transit-oriented and highly amenitized community in what is known as Austin’s “2 nd Downtown.” Additionally, BDN’s current landbank spanning approximately 196 acres of undeveloped land, two acres related to leasehold interests in two land parcels, and held options to purchase approximately 58 additional acres of undeveloped land can support a further 14.7 million square feet of development.

In response to an analyst’s question that brought to light BDN’s currently discounted valuation, and which asked after the company’s further plans to narrow the discount in case efforts to date still do not pay off, President and CEO Sweeney’s response was that as a public company it will need to be open to other courses of action. What exactly those options would be was not addressed. At the same time, he emphasized that for now, the company’s primary concern is establishing a sound foundation for future growth, especially with the development opportunities afforded by its ownership of land inventory comprising 13 million square feet. In his words:

“I think from our perspective, we are laying all the foundational points to create a great growth track record going forward. It took us a few years to kind of really reposition the portfolio, but when I think about the company’s position today with the asset quality we have, the projected revenue growth.

And very importantly, the ability for the company have almost 13 million square feet that we can build within our own land inventory, of which a good portion of that is not necessarily office space. It provides a tremendous opportunity to work with other development companies to create real value-add opportunities for Brandywine.”

Even as BDN focuses on what it sees as a certainly rosy horizon toward 2021, the more immediate situation can only present a tentative picture, unless Same Store performance does turn around in the second half. Specifically, occupancy which is currently at 92.3% and leasing which is at 94.2%, will need to fall within the 94% - 95% and 95% - 96% ranges respectively. Without any more new investments slated for the remainder of 2018 to shore up total company results, as Recently Acquired/Completed Properties did in the second quarter, the Same Store Portfolio bears the brunt of 2018 rest-of-year targets. With recently and soon-to-be completed developments’ performance counting toward same store as year end approaches, BDN has expressed confidence that NOI will inevitably begin to approximate expectation. In view of that, the company believes it is on track to meet 2018 guidance, for which the FFO range was narrowed for the second time this year, from $1.34 - $1.42 to $1.35 - $1.41.

Dividend Yield

Brandywine’s dividend yield is around 4%, which is relatively attractive compared to peers in the Office REIT sector. The payout ratio of around 70% also makes it possible for the company to raise dividends in the future without jeopardizing its cash flow.

Valuation

Relative to peers, BDN is undervalued with a P/AFFO of around 17, which is well below the median of 23.65. In my opinion, however, the discounted multiple is warranted considering all of the "ifs" in the company’s current and immediate forecasts of performance. When management says it is trying to "establish a foundation," it gives me pause to add it to my portfolio unless of course it's a speculative play. Some might call it a "contrarian" play but I wouldn’t categorize it as such until the fundamentals show signs of improvement.

There are just too many uncertainties around the company’s ability to make its year end numbers and I can’t base my investment thesis on hope. Relative to its own P/FFO historical multiple, the stock is not as cheap as it looks relative to peers and might even be considered overvalued. Furthermore, I want to remind readers that the company lowered guidance during its 4Q 2017 call so the last two announcements narrowing guidance were based on an already lowered number. Analysts are now calling for just a 2% increase in FFO growth from 2017 to 2018, which is in line with the low end of the company's original guidance of $1.36-$1.46. I worry that the lower end of the company's most recent guidance is still below $1.36.

With a great deal of risk to the downside and no "foundation" (per management's assertion) for an upside catalyst, I’m suggesting investors sell out of Brandywine altogether and wait for better visibility in the coming quarters, and, more importantly, the increase in NOI management expects. For more speculative investors, you might want to take a stab at this one, but beware of the false bullish signal. The price of the stock is brushing up against a level of resistance but it also looks like it might be forming the second shoulder of a bearish head and shoulder pattern. Tough to call from a technical perspective, and if fundamentals were sound I might be convinced, but no, I’ll wait until the second half results come in.

