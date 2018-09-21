Is A Credit Bubble Underway?

A topic which is being discussed with increasing frequency in financial circles is the belief that another credit “bubble” is forming. This fear is perhaps best expressed in a June 8 Washington Post article entitled, “Beware the ‘mother of all credit bubbles’”. A recent increase in high-profile leveraged buyouts has only added fuel to this fear. In today’s comments, I’ll address this concern while providing evidence to dispel the notion that another bubble is upon us. Instead, the data suggests the U.S. financial market remains on a sound footing and faces no danger of suffering a credit event anytime soon.

Equity prices soared on Thursday in the absence of market-moving headlines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gaining 1% and closing at a new all-time high for the first time since January 26. While participants remain nervous over the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute, volatility remains exceptionally low, the corporate earnings outlook is favorable, and stock price momentum is still rising. This combination of positive factors has made it easy for the bulls to have their way and push the major averages to new highs.

A good illustration of the stock market’s momentum is provided by the chart below. This compares the Dow Jones Industrial Average with the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). A basic tenant of the venerable Dow Theory states that whenever the Transports confirm the Industrials in a rising trend, the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend is assumed to be up. The fact that both major indices are confirming each other is a basic indication that the stock market remains in strong hands despite the fact that the new 52-week lows on the NYSE have been above normal lately (which is largely attributable to muni-bond fund liquidations).

Source: BigCharts

Against this bullish backdrop, Blackstone Group LP and Thomson Reuters Corp. completed with great fanfare the biggest-ever sale of speculative-grade debt on Sept. 18. Blackstone used a $13.5 billion financing to acquire a 55% stake in the Thomson Reuters data business, Refinitiv. This news is symptomatic of the abundant liquidity and increased activity in the corporate debt market of late, which in turn has given stock market investors a reason to be cheerful.

While stock market bulls are cheering, however, some investors and analysts are less sanguine. There is a growing sense in some quarters of Wall Street that the credit market is heating up and (as some fear) perhaps even overheating. That the market’s appetite for high-risk debt is increasing can be easily discerned from the Refinitiv deal. Some analysts have attributed to this increased appetite for debt to a paucity of “junk” bond offerings this year. The acceleration of the U.S. equity bull market, and corresponding strength in the economy, has helped to diminish the risk aversion of the previous years. Accordingly, investors are clearly hungry for high-risk corporate debt.

Below is a daily graph of the iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which is a useful proxy for the junk bond market. As can be seen here, junk bonds have conspicuously outperformed U.S. Treasury bonds in recent months as investors turn their attention to high-risk debt and away from the safety of T-bonds. Moreover, the fact that HYG is well above its July low and also above its 50-day moving average suggests there is currently no stress in the junk bond market. A declining trend in HYG, by contrast, would give investors a reason for concern.

Source: BigCharts

Could this shift in investors’ demand for riskier debt be signalling that the financial market is becoming overheated, even exuberant? This is an important question that demands an answer given that a frothy credit market has historically served as a warning sign that the stock market is vulnerable to a major decline. Unlike the previous credit bubble, however, there are currently no signs that retail investors are exuberant or over-committed to the stock market. The latest sentiment poll released by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) revealed that only 32% of its members were bullish this week, compared with 32% bearish and 36% neutral. With only 32% of investors bullish, this is far from the giddy optimism which normally precedes a major stock market sell-off.

Regardless of the reasons behind the recent increase in junk bond demand, the latest AAII sentiment data suggests instead that its members are uncertain as to the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook. This is hardly the backdrop one would expect of a genuine credit bubble.

Another proof that there is no imminent danger of a credit event is provided by the testimony of credit spreads. One of the most useful indicators for gauging the overall health of the U.S. financial market is by examining 2-year swap spreads. As Scott Grannis pointed out in a recent blog, swap spreads are currently where one would expect to see them in a healthy financial market and strong economy. The 2-year swap spreads chart also suggests that liquidity is still plentiful and that credit conditions are healthy. If the credit market was in any danger of overheating, swap spreads would be increasing at a conspicuous rate. Clearly this isn’t the case today.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Another sign that credit markets are far from being dangerously overheated can be seen in the following graph. This graph shows the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Option-Adjusted Spread, which represents the yield differential between junk bonds and Treasury bonds. Historically, a dramatic increase in the option-adjusted spread precedes or accompanies a stock market swoon, as happened in 2007-2008 and, to a lesser extent, in 2015. Currently, however, this indicator is near its lowest level in 10 years and reflects favorable credit conditions. It also suggests that investors have great confidence in the U.S. economy. This in turn implies there is no imminent danger for stocks from a supposed “credit bubble”.

Source: St. Louis Fed

A final indication of the overall health of the U.S. financial market is reflected in the following graph. This shows the Financial Conditions Index (NYSEARCA:FXI), which is my own measure of financial conditions in the U.S. This indicator combines the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Credit Spread Index with the S&P 500 (SPX), the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX), and the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). It provides a broad overview of the strength in the most financially sensitive areas of the financial market and acts as a bellwether for changes in intermediate-term (3-9 month) stock market trend. As you can see here, FXI is still in a rising trend and isn't far from a multi-year high established earlier in January. This is a far cry from the deteriorating financial conditions which were evident in 2008 and 2015, which were the last two times investors had reason to fear a bear market.

Source: WSJ

In summary, liquidity in the U.S. financial market is still very abundant and credit conditions remain favorable for a continuation of the equity bull market. Not only is there no evidence of a bubble underway, but investors appear to be remarkably uncommitted when it comes to the equity market based on the absence of bullish investor sentiment. With high-yield credit spreads at the bottom end of the range, there is no reason to expect the bear’s return anytime soon.

On a strategic note, investors should also continue to maintain a longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.