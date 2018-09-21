Continental Gold: What's Next After The Fatal Attack

As of this writing, Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) (much more commonly traded in Canada under ticker CNL) has fallen 15% in Friday morning trading (chart in Canadian dollars):

This drop takes the company to new 52-week lows and erases what had been a rather positive year for the company's stock price up through July.

Shares fell following reports that at least three of the company's workers were killed by an attack. CFO Paul Begin suggested in an interview Thursday that ex-FARC rebels were a likely perpetrator:

We suspect that it's ex-FARC dissident members that operate in the area, but given that this is hours old obviously the investigation is still ongoing".

Now you may have noticed that the attack occurred very early Thursday morning, and the company, in fact, put out a press release before market open on Thursday describing what had happened. And I should give Continental credit for alerting its stakeholders so quickly to what happened, in contrast to many mining firms which are less forthcoming.

That said, the attack was public knowledge on Thursday, and yet the stock traded relatively flat on Thursday and is, by contrast, down 15% as of this writing on Friday. Take a closer look:

The reason for the sudden drop on Friday appears to be a report in the Colombian press that suggests that Continental's deceased employees were aware that they were being threatened up to two weeks before the attack occurred.

The article in question is headlined (translated), "'Papa, We're Scared To Death' Geologist Said To Father Before Being Killed". The article gives an account from the father of one of the deceased geologists. He describes receiving text messages from his daughter explaining the danger they faced prior to the attack. The father stated (translated):

They knew the risks they were taking and the business should have removed the employees. But they didn't do anything. To me, it was very careless of them."

This led to reactions on social media such as the following:

I contacted Continental for comment, and the CFO replied that:

Hi Ian, we are aware of that rumour and it is false. We would never jeopardize the safety of our people.

I have no way of knowing what actually happened. However, given the father claims to have the Whatsapp messages from his daughter, it seems that investigators should be able to piece things together with time.

A Deep Discount To Newmont's Purchase

An in-depth discussion of Continental's prospects, and in particular its Buritica project is outside the scope of article. To summarize though, I've been following it for the past five years, and while there have been many delays along the way, there's little doubt that this is a world-class project that will be highly profitable even at current depressed gold prices. Note the attractive IRR even at $1,200 gold and $15/oz silver - Buritica doesn't need to tinker with its assumptions to achieve compelling economics:

Source: Continental Gold

Last year, leading gold major Newmont (NEM) purchased 19.9% of the company for $109 million, validating Buritica's prospects and giving it a powerful backer. At the time, Newmont paid a large premium to the going price for Continental Gold stock on the open market, offering C$4/share for its stake. Given today's drop, the stock is now down close to 30% from where Newmont purchased, even as the project has been steadily moving toward construction.

Is Colombia Safe For Mining Investment?

While I'm generally very bullish on Colombia and hold sizable portions in several Colombian equities, I've never invested in the Colombian energy or mining industries. Mining, in particular, has been a weak area for Colombia due to unclear legislation - witness the long-running battle over Colombian paramos (protected alpine tundra ecosystems) for example. Throw in a big dollop of bureaucratic inertia and an unstable security situation, and mining hasn't taken off in Colombia as it has in other Andean countries such as Peru and Chile.

Red Eagle Mining (OTCQX:RDEMF) achieved a recent success in becoming the first foreign mining company to set up new operations in a long while. However, Red Eagle has been a disappointment since its project went into production, and the stock has lost most of its value.

That leaves Colombia still looking for a breakthrough mining project. Continental's Buritica should be just that thing. It finally (after numerous delays) achieved permitting and appears to have strong backing from the government. Following a fatal shooting in the town of Buritica earlier this month, the government arrested four people. Additionally, according to the CFO in the same earlier cited interview:

There's an increased presence of military and police in and around that area [Buritica] so we want to praise the government for their response. It was swift and very supportive and they made some big arrests. They captured some pretty senior level organized crime guys."

While the government's handling of the situation is reassuring, it still leaves the fact that Continental employees were killed at two different projects in different parts of Colombia in the same month. Now, this isn't the first time Continental has had issues. Last year, for example, six of its security contractors perished in an incident involving illegal mining.

However, the nature of the latest attack, in particular, speaks to a more premeditated and frankly unnerving situation for mining operations in Colombia going forward.

Colombia's security and safety situation has undoubtedly gotten better over the past few years. But things are far from perfect. Violence remains a depressingly common occurrence throughout much of the country. Even following the FARC peace agreement, other rebel groups remain, and only time will tell how many of the former FARC rebels peacefully reintegrate into wider society.

I'd assume that the government will do its best to help Continental succeed in Colombia and that the mine will be built. If so, barring any sort of meltdown in gold prices, one would expect the share price to head back to at least the C$4 level that Newmont paid over time, making today's sub-C$3 price a bargain.

That said, I personally am not interested in buying here. The dad's story about his daughter allegedly knowing that they were targets of an upcoming attack is most troubling. So much of mining development in emerging markets rely on maintaining a sterling reputation - if community support for a project wavers, valuations can plummet in a flash. I look forward to seeing how the story develops, and hopefully, the company did handle things in a responsible manner. If the company is vindicated in the court of popular opinion, much of the recent drop should be reversed. For now, though, there's too much that we still don't know. And as it is, there will likely be opportunities to purchase the stock closer to when production starts if things resolve favorably on the security front.

I remain bullish on Colombia but prefer to stay invested through industries such as banking and insurance. The country's healing process after decades of civil war will not be an overnight event, and industries such as mining and energy have much more political risk than others. If you are going to invest, don't skimp on doing your own due diligence.

