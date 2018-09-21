Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Independent Bank Corp. Announces Acquisition of Blue Hills Bancorp Conference (Transcript)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Independent Bank Corp. Announces Acquisition of Blue Hills Bancorp Conference Call September 21, 2018 8:45 AM ET

Executives

Chris Oddleifson - CEO

Rob Cozzone - CFO

Analysts

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Collyn Gilbert - KBW

Matthew Breese - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Independent Bank Corp. Acquisition of the Blue Hills Bancorp Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Before proceeding, let me mention that this call may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Independent Bank Corp. actual results may be different. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include those identified in our annual report on our Form 10-K and our earnings press release. Independent Bank Corp. cautions you against unduly relying upon any forward-looking statements and disclaims any intent to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. Please note that this event is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Oddleifson, CEO of Independent Bank Corp. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Oddleifson

Thank you, Colin. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us this morning to talk about some latest and most exciting chapter in the Rockland Trust story. I’m joined today by Rob Cozzone, our Chief Financial Officer.

We are absolutely delighted to announce our agreement to acquire Blue Hills Bancorp, a $2.7 billion asset bank based in the Boston area. This is a wonderful in-market transaction for us that offers excellent strategic fit and terrific economics. Rob and I will be speaking to the presentation slides that accompany the announcement.

So, let’s turn to slide three. The highlights of the strategic and financial benefits of this combination. The underlying rationale is both simple and compelling. It materially boosts our presence in that coveted Boston market and surrounding towns, which have been enjoying enviable economic growth and business expansion in the current cycle. It is also highly complementary to our own expansion moves we’ve been making in this market over the past several years. The transaction further gives us entry into several attractive submarkets as the towns of Dedham and Milton, and also providing a commanding presence on Nantucket Island.

This move serves to evolve us into the number one deposit share position in Massachusetts of any bank headquartered in the state along with the most extensive branch network of about 100 locations. It also represents the bringing of two profitable and growing companies. We feel our combined broad product line set us quite well with their large customer base. And the increased scale from the combination creates ample opportunity to achieve meaningful operating efficiencies. Financially, this is a very attractive transaction. We’re expecting healthy, earnings accretion and a solid IRR, even while absorbing the added cost of crossing $10 billion asset threshold for which we’re well-prepared. The impact of tangible book value per share is expected to be slightly positive, and the pro forma capital positions remains strong. Rob will cover the transaction details in more detail shortly.

Moving to slide four. For those of you who are not familiar with Blue Hills Bank, the next slide provides a good overview. This is a terrific community bank whose origins trace back to 1871 with deep roots in the neighborhoods of Boston. Blue Hills is a high quality bank and has admirably itself over the recent past under the very capable leadership of Bill Parent, their CEO. It has rebranded itself, steadily built up its commercial banking franchise, added capital via public offering, expanded into neighboring towns and impressively improved its financial performance. Their financial profile is shown here as well, no need to go through it in detail. But, I would emphasize that they’re nicely profitable, well-capitalized and have a strong credit profile.

I’ve known Bill now for a while and I’m impressed with what he and his team have accomplished since taking over. We also share many of the same philosophies and cultivating relationships with customers, employees, communities and shareholders. And he shares the same excitement about the potential of our combined company.

Moving to slide five, depict some performance momentum and changes the Blue Hill has achieved over the past few years. They’ve steadily repositioned their loan portfolio to a healthier blend of commercial and consumer loans. As you can see, their financial performance has been marked by steady progress in the margins, earning levels and returns. This has been accounted by strong revenue growth and credit quality. As I said, Blue Hills is an impressive franchise and we’re really thrilled to join forces with them.

Moving on to the next slide, slide six or the map. One can sort of immediately see from the picture the in-market and complementary nature of this transaction. Also depicted on this slide is the nice boost in market share of both Suffolk and Norfolk counties and company’s Boston property and the surrounding towns.

Our combined footprint really blankets Eastern Massachusetts from Greater Boston down through Cape Cod with the vast majority of economic activity, business growth and population density is centered. And as I stated earlier, we’ll enjoy top deposit market share of the state for those banks headquartered in Massachusetts. We’re especially excited to acquire the dominant position in Nantucket, which parallels our own recent move in the neighboring Martha’s Vineyard.

Moving to slide seven. We consider this a low-risk transaction. We have performed extensive due diligence on all aspects of their operations with an internal team and a number of third-party independent assessments. Blue Hills possesses an excellent track record and credit, and has a comprehensive risk management framework in place. I will note that we have a strong familiarity with these local markets. Along with that we have, as you know, extensive experience converting similar operating systems. Despite Blue Hills’ bigger size, their franchise does mirror many of the other in-market banks we’ve required and have successfully integrated over the years. And we take great pride in how seamlessly we’ve assimilated these banks and carry that confidence into this integration effort.

This transaction will easily put us over the $10 billion asset threshold. As many of you know from our quarterly earnings conference calls, we’ve been trying for this eventuality for quite some time now. We’ve been steadily investing in staffing and technology across the range of audit, compliance, operations and enterprise risk management. Although no longer required to be submitted, we have also performed the more rigorous stress testing that accompanies severe economic scenarios. The added costs across $10 billion mark are fully absorbed by this transaction and help defray the costs we would otherwise have incurred as we near the threshold on a standalone basis.

Now, I’d like Rob to take us through the next few slides.

Rob Cozzone

Good morning.

Beginning on slide eight, you will see that as of Wednesday night’s close, the transaction’s valued at $25.87 per share or $726 million in the aggregate. That represented a 12% premium to Blue Hills’ closing price on Wednesday. As of last night’s close, the transaction is valued at approximately $730 million. As shown, options will be cashed out at $26.25 per share.

In terms of transaction multiples, $25.87 equates to 1.78 times Blue Hills’ June 30th, tangible book value per share. And using our currency with a tangible book value multiple of over 3.3 times, certainly helps offset tangible book dilution in the transaction. When including our cost savings estimates, the multiples of earnings is approximately 14 times.

On a pro forma basis, Blue Hills’ shareholders will own 18% of the combined company, supporting the decision to add three Blue Hills’ directors to the independent Board. Over the years, Blue Hills has attracted several, highly qualified directors to its board. Given the size of the transaction, it will be subject to approval by both shareholder groups as well as regulators, and we expect the close of transaction during the first half of 2019.

On slide nine, you will see some of our financial assumptions. We are confident that we can realize cost savings of at least 50%. As listed, a large percentage will come from legacy conversion benefits plans. In addition, meaningful savings will be realized in systems, facilities and professional fees. As is normally the case savings will also be realized in administrative and back office functions.

Chris described our preparedness for the crossing of $10 billion and the investments we have already made. We do believe that there are some additional investments needed and estimate those will be approximately $1 million annually. The largest financial impact of crossing of $10 billion of course is Durbin, which we estimate at $9.25 million on a combined basis. Should we close in the first half of 2019, lower interchange revenue will begin in July of 2020. Notably, we’ve included an estimate of higher FDIC assessments as an offset to our cost savings assumptions.

Although Blue Hills has a very clean loan portfolio at 1.05%, we estimate that the final loan credit mark will be slightly higher than the current allowance for loan loss. The restructuring charge of $36 million pre-tax is primarily made up of change of control contracts, professional fees and vendor contract terminations, some of which will show up in the current quarter. Net fair value marks are primarily related to loans and held to maturity securities as the large percentage of the fixed rate portfolio in the loan book was originated during periods of lower rates. With rising rates, core deposit intangibles are increasing, and our estimate of Blue Hills deposit base is 2.7% or $33 million. Core deposit intangible we amortized using the accelerated method over 10 years.

As with other transactions we have done, we believe there are additional revenue opportunities, given our broader product set, the most obvious thing, wealth management. None of these synergies are included in the model today.

Transitioning on slide 10, shows our anticipated financial outcomes, focusing on the left hand column, which includes the impact of crossing $10 billion. We anticipate the transaction will be more than 4% accretive to earnings during 2019 and 2020, and will be essentially neutral to tangible book value per share. We also anticipate an internal rate of return of 16%. Finally, you can see at the bottom of slide 10, anticipated pro forma capital ratios, which remain well above regulatory thresholds.

Chris will now take the last couple of slides in the presentation.

Chris Oddleifson

Great. Thanks Rob.

We’re on slide 11, which shows the composite of the bank’s acquisitions we’ve made over the last 10 plus years. They all have several things in common, great strategic fits, reasonable and fair pricing, and immediate earnings accretion. As we’ve discussed before, we view ourselves as an opportunistic yet very-disciplined acquirer. We feel that our growing brand awareness, reputation in the marketplace, relationship oriented culture, financial performance and strong currency resonates with local banks when they decide to seek a merger partner. We believe that we’re building considerable franchise value through a combination of ongoing organic growth and selective acquisitions.

Slide 12, the last slide really summarizes, I think concisely lays out the factors that make this transaction so compelling. In summary, it significantly strengthens our presence in highly attractive and coveted markets. It brings two well-performing and growing companies together. Great financials provides critical scale benefits, low execution risk, and most importantly, continues to build franchise and shareholder value.

So, that’s it for the formal presentation. We definitely like to take some Q&A, going to questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Laurie Hunsicker from Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Laurie Hunsicker

Yes. Hi. Thanks. Good morning. Congratulations. This looks like a very exciting deal. Chris, I was wondering, can you talk to us a little bit about how this deal came together, and if it was negotiated?

Chris Oddleifson

It was a negotiated deal. Bill and I have known each other for quite some time. And the -- from what I understand, Bill and his board have had some discussions and hired some outside advisors to take a look at all the potential partners. And for reasons that we like to think our strong currency and great track record, they sought us out.

Laurie Hunsicker

Great. And then, Rob, I just wonder, can you help us think about the accretion income impact on net interest income?

Rob Cozzone

Yes. Actually, with netting out the CDI amortization, non-cash adjustments are actually pretty modest. We anticipate that in the first full year, it’ll be little less than a $1 million, all-in, and then, a similar amount going forward. So, total non-cash items will actually be pretty neutral overall, Laurie.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And so, that $1 million obviously, that’s really -- that’s for 2019. So, call it, whatever, April or whenever you close it through the rest of the year?

Rob Cozzone

No. That would actually be the first full year that I quoted there.

Laurie Hunsicker

First full-year? Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Collyn Gilbert from KBW. Please go ahead.

Collyn Gilbert

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Chris, just to follow-up on the comment that you made about revenue opportunities within the wealth management business. I think, yes, that seems to be definitely a potential here. Could you talk a little bit about how you guys think about that and how you may go about that? Because you’ve done a really good job on some of these small mergers and building that but just kind of walk through how you’re thinking about it specifically for Blue Hills.

Chris Oddleifson

Sure. I think Blue Hills will be similar to other partners we’ve had over the years. Just for reminder for everybody else on the call. We have developed a operating model that really encourages and actually more -- it develops a lot of confidence for our wealth management group, such that 80% of the new business in our wealth management group is generated by the referrals from our branch network and our commercial bankers. Only 20% are from center of influences and sort of outside business. This is -- we’ve cracked the code on eliminating channel conflict, and we have a great value proposition that really resonates with our customer -- or our colleagues, many of who are our customers and they’re able to translate that into a recommendation.

What we do -- how we get started on sort of showing our new partners sort of our capabilities is pretty block and tackle. We sit down, and I’ll probably sit down starting with Bill and show him sort of what our wealth management offering is, how it works, why it’s special, why our customers love it. And then, we’ll have a series of training, education sessions up to just after close. And then, after the close, there is a -- we have a fairly large business development group. One group’s focused on the finances, one’s focused on the commercial bankers and center of influences. And we’ll then begin to facilitate relationships between that business development group, the internal relationship managers and portfolio managers and wealth management and the -- and our new colleagues. And from there, the referrals start. And once we show that it works well for our new colleagues, the referrals start to pick up.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, Rob, just a question for perhaps how you are thinking about Blue Hills deposit base into some of your projections? I mean, you guys obviously -- your betas have been so low. You guys have very granular deposit base, really, really low cost. And Blue Hills is a little bit different. How are you thinking about maybe the betas within their deposit base or kind of the incremental growth or just how that’s going to flow through your sort of pro forma projections here?

Rob Cozzone

Yes, sure. And, I think Blue Hills will be the first to admit that growing quickly, the challenge is the funding side of the balance sheet, and we know that from a number of the other acquisitions that we have done too, and at least risk convert and they generate a lot of capital. Oftentimes, they’re able to get momentum on the lending side. But gathering core deposits takes some time. And we’ve had the benefit of 110 years of doing that and that’s reflected in our core deposit base.

Certainly, the deposit beta for Blue Hills’ balance sheet as of June 30th, would be much higher than ours. However, they’ve also done a very nice job transitioning the asset side of the balance sheet to be asset-sensitive. And almost 50% of their loan portfolio is tied to either LIBOR or prime, which is why their margin has been expanding in the rising rate environment, despite the fact that cost of deposits are heading up.

Having said that, we would plan to gradually transition from some of the wholesale type funding including broker deposits that make up the deposits mix and funding mix generally. And fortunately, we have time to do that because we have modest growth assumption on the loan side assumed in the model.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, very helpful. And then, just a last question, and this is probably more appropriate for Bill. But, I’m thinking that this would go into sort of some of your capital assumptions. Do you know, whether Blue Hills -- part of their capital management plans have been paying a special dividend pretty much most years, I think every year. Do you know if they intend to continue to do that or…

Rob Cozzone

No. The merger agreement prohibits the special dividend.

Collyn Gilbert

Got it. Okay.

Rob Cozzone

The most recent increase will continue, but the agreement prohibits the special dividend.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Matthew Breese from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Matthew Breese

Rob, I wanted to stick to your commentary, Blue Hills was growing quickly, putting capital to work. And I wanted to get your thoughts on the cultural integration, Blue Hills was growing at a near double-digit clip; yourselves, at least on a percentage basis, not as fast. So, how are you planning on integrating their team and locking down key members, and potentially putting them on a platform that might be a little bit more conservative on the lending front?

Chris Oddleifson

Yes. This is Chris, I’ll sort of take that and Rob can chime in. I would say that their growth has come from sort of adding teams and adding very experienced bankers. And the banking community is pretty small here. We actually know a number of the folks there, a number of our folks and work with their folks over the decades. So, we think that it’s -- the credit risk is well-managed, they’ve done a nice job. There are no sort of issues that you think might arise of growth rate as extraordinary as they’ve seen over the years. And the integration is beginning today. I mean, we are having one-on-one conversations today that we are -- it’s very important that the bulk of that team joins us. I mean, they have the relationships, they have the knowledge, we would very much like the bulk of that teams join us. So, we’re being in that process today.

Matthew Breese

Could you just update us, if in fact you are successful in getting the bulk of the team, what would the loan growth outlook of the pro forma company might look like?

Rob Cozzone

Well, I will say that we are assuming conservatively that the standalone Blue Hills balance sheet, if you were to strip it out, will be flat for the first couple of years, post acquisition. And then, our guidance hasn’t changed. Our organic growth tends to be mid to low-single digits barring acquisitions. And I would not expect that to be any different.

Matthew Breese

Got it, okay. And then, switching gears just to the cost saves, the 50% cost saves, I want to get a sense for how much of that could come from the branch network. I know that the dots on the map look very much right on top of each other. But they’re actually fitting quite nicely to a number of holes for you. And I just wanted to get a sense for whether or not there will be significant branch reductions or not.

Chris Oddleifson

There will be not significant -- if you take a look at it, zooming on that map, you’ll see that there is a very distinct neighborhood that we are not. And that’s one of the major attractive features to this transaction. I mean, Nantucket is the most obvious island, Hyde Park. When you zoom in the map, you can see that there are couple of branches that are right next to one of each other. So, we have to evaluate that. And I imagine there will be some consolidation there. But for the most -- I mean the vast majority of the branches are going to remain open.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And then, just to be clear on the margin front, Rob, which you essentially be putting one-on-one together, they are not assuming a ton of accretion income? Is that correct?

Rob Cozzone

Sorry. Maybe that was unclear. My comment regarding the impact of non-cash items was including netting core deposit intangible amortization against accretion. So, core deposit intangible amortization on accelerated basis in the first couple of years will be north of $5 million. And total accretion income will also be north of $5 million. So, a net of the non-cash items of about $1 million in the first 12 months. But accretion income alone is not just the $1 million.

Matthew Breese

Understood. Okay. And then, could you just venture to guess what the core margin will look like, combined?

Rob Cozzone

Yes. It will be obviously slightly dilutive to the core margin, on a pro forma basis to the tune of 20 to 30 basis points, assuming no rebalancing of the balance sheet. And we do intend over the next handful of months to determine what sort of adjustments we should make to the balance sheet from a funding perspective and what that would mean on the asset side of the balance sheet. So, we think we can offset some of that margin dilution. However, profitability ratios are expected to be maintained or slightly improved obviously with it being tangible -- neutral and accretive to earnings, it enhances return on tangible common equity.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions. Thus concluding the question-and-answer session, I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris Oddleifson for any closing remarks.

Chris Oddleifson

Thank you, Colin. Thank you everybody for joining us today. We are extraordinarily excited about this transaction. We have two great banks coming together. And we look forward to talking to you more about in our earnings call, which is in just a few weeks. So, thank you.

Rob Cozzone

Thank you.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.