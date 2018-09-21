Noble Roman's - A 46-Year-Old, Well-Regarded Pizza Brand With Compelling New Possibilities

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Steve Crichlow as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Overview

Noble Roman's (OTCQB:NROM) Craft Pizza & Pub, CPP, represents an attractive business model that offers a compelling Return On Investment, both for company operated locations as well as for a franchised operator. Sales targets are reasonable and prime costs are below industry averages. In addition, though the CPP concept is at an early stage of development, the principles of superior product quality, exceeding customer expectations, and attention to operating detail, seem to be in place for long-term success.

While the earnings and cash flow (EBITDA) model presented in the following article may seem wildly bullish relative to a stock that sells at only $0.60 per share today, we believe there are logical reasons supported by documented results to think that the reward/risk equation is very favorable in this case. Though it is true that Noble Roman's operating results have been inconsistent over its long history, the brand has maintained its acceptance by customers. Also, within the last two years, members of management (and the Board) have purchased stock in the open market as well as participated in the convertible debt financing that alleviated some of the previous exorbitant interest costs. Based upon the results of the CPP units, and the operational skill we have personally observed, there seems to be a high probability that the newly configured Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub will produce many years of growth in earnings and cash flow. Should our analysis come anywhere close to the outline we have provided, Noble Roman's represents an unusually attractive investment opportunity.

History and Management

Noble Roman's, Inc., based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, started in the early 1970s in Bloomington, Indiana, near the campus of Indiana University as a traditional pizza concept.

During the 1970s and 1980s, the brand expanded throughout Indiana and eventually branched into Ohio and parts of Kentucky plus a few other areas. Paul Mobley, current Executive Chairman and largest shareholder, was a founding investor of the company in 1972. In the 1980s, the company's primary vehicle for expansion was through franchising and by the late 1980s the chain had grown to 120 outlets, 25 of which were company owned. Throughout the 1990s, the company faced a series of challenging circumstances. One such challenge was that delivery had come on the scene and quickly dominated the pizza industry (This created the pizza price wars which drove down food quality). Noble Roman's footprint and operations were not designed for this, so they switched focus away from delivery with its low-quality product and put their efforts toward the upscale end of the pizza business while maintaining their higher-quality food. They also launched a reimaging program to upgrade the concept to accentuate the focus on higher standards, Additionally, many franchise agreements were maturing so management decided to buy them out and convert to company stores.

While all of these changes produced inconsistent financial results, as a result Noble Roman's created the franchising of non-traditional locations such as: C-Stores, gas stations, hospitals, military bases, and bowling alleys. When the recession hit in 2008/2009, Noble Roman's moved further away from the traditional business and focused more on the non-traditional side and added the lucrative grocery store licensing of take-n-bake products. Today, in September 2018, Noble Roman's concept consists of about 2,850 license/franchise relationships, which includes about 2,100 grocery stores, 750 non-traditional locations, and the handful of traditional locations, including the new Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, launched in 2017. As of this date, there are 4 Company owned CPPs in the Indianapolis area with 2 additional company locations planned and 2 franchise agreements signed for locations in Indiana.

The current management team of Paul Mobley, Chairman; Scott Mobley, President/ CEO; Troy Branson, EVP Franchising; James Bales, VP of Franchise Services; and Terry Farabaugh, Director of Operations, collectively have over 165 years of restaurant experience and an astonishing 149 years of that experience has been at Noble Roman's. This longevity in management is a rare occurrence in any business; indicating a deeply entrenched culture. Moreover, other benefits are higher level of efficiencies in administration, operations, financial management, and marketing.

Overview of the Grocery Store and Non-Traditional Venues

The Grocery Store business: Noble Roman's charges no initial licensing fee in this venue; in lieu of royalty payments, it receives a sheltered income from the distributor that averages $1.20 per pizza. The grocery store business is primarily a take-n-bake business where customers purchase a ready-made pizza which is always prepared in the deli department of the store and generally sold to customers to take home and bake (process very similar to Papa Murphy's). This model saw rapid growth when first debuted in 2010. Grocery store sales currently account for approximately 12% of Noble Roman's revenue and today Noble Roman's Take-n-Bake Pizza can be found in almost every state in the US. The licensed grocery store must purchase Noble Roman's proprietary ingredients through an approved distributor. Noble Roman's provides marketing and point-of-sale material to promote product awareness. The distributors collect a fee in lieu of royalty payments and pass this on to Noble Roman's. Because of recent grocery deli department labor issues and especially due to the thriving economy (this venue is countercyclical in orientation), the growth of the grocery store take-n-bake business has declined. Also, some grocery store locations may add Noble Roman's licensed products and in time remove them; subsequently they may add them again. Because of this, it is difficult to track exactly how many grocery store locations are in the system.

The Non-Traditional Locations consisting of C-Stores, Hospitals, Grocery Stores, Military Bases and Bowling Alleys, are designed to be operationally simple with a limited menu that holds well. C-Stores are the single best venue for non-traditional franchise growth. C-Store opportunities are expanding as the C-Store industry continues to grow every year and continues to make inroads against the traditional restaurant business. Additionally, the C-Store businesses are currently sold as a franchise, which provides upfront franchise fees as well as a weekly royalty stream. The initial investment costs for a C-Store franchise are:

Franchise fee - $7,500

Equipment/build out range from $22,000 to $30,000

C-Store franchisees pay a 7% weekly royalty fee.

Term of franchise agreement is generally 10 years.

The hospital business is very lucrative but expanding that venue has been slowed due to all of the politics and red tape involved as well as many of the hospitals have outsourced their foodservice to contract vendors. Currently, Noble Roman's is in 8 major hospitals in and around Washington D.C. The investment costs for a hospital franchise are:

Franchise fee of $10,000

Equipment/Build out costs range from $22,000 to $150,000

A hospital franchise pays a 9% weekly royalty fee.

Term of franchise agreement is generally 10 years.

Company Operated Non-Traditional Outlets: The company also operates three nontraditional locations including a neighborhood store in Indianapolis used for product testing and training, a hospital location in Virginia and a military base in North Carolina. Expenses offset revenue so there is no material P&L effect.

Summary of Current Business: and Recent Financial Highlights

2nd Qtr. 10-Q filing

There is potential for growth in the non-traditional segments, especially in the C-Store segment over the long term. Our expectation is that C-store growth could at least offset modest slippage in the grocery store segment, should that continue to be the case. Overall, we consider that the current business in total is relatively stable and the changes in revenue and profit are likely to be relatively minor compared to the focus, the expansion, and the much larger potential from the CPP stores.

The Company's 2nd Quarter report was very similar to Q1, and reflected clear progress from the shift in focus to the traditional business model featuring the Craft Pizza & Pub, in Q2:

Total revenue of $3.2 million compared to $2.5 million for same quarter last year - a 28.8% increase.

Operating income was $703,000 compared to $739,000. The modest decrease was a result of additional operating expenses incurred initiating the development plan for the Craft Pizza & Pub.

Net income before taxes was $550,000 compared to $755,000. This decrease was a result of the fact that in 2017 the company reported $315,000 in income before taxes from a change in the fair value of derivatives.

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, The Opportunity

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub - Currently there are 4 of these units open with lease negotiations for two additional units in the Indianapolis area. Additionally, Noble Roman's recently added its first signed CPP franchise agreement, with a highly regarded Indiana based multi-unit Dairy Queen operator. The concept's exterior features large, legible name on the upper facade, floor to ceiling windows and overall curb appeal. The interior features high exposed ceilings, a customer queuing system that takes the guests along a walkway past the "Dough Master" prep room, the product assembly line, to the registers, and then to the open seating dining room. There is a mixture of booths and table tops, seating about 135. All locations have a bar area that seats between 12 and 15 guests. Dining rooms all have large screen TVs viewable from any seat; one TV is devoted to nostalgic old black and white silent cartoons and features. The impression one gets is similar to the interior of a Shake Shack or Blaze Pizza, but with a higher service level, in our opinion.

The fee structure for a CPP franchise:

Initial franchise fee - $30,000 for a single unit; $25,000 for the second; $20,000 for subsequent units

Weekly royalty and creative fees total 7% of revenues

Equipment/build-out costs range from $496,000 to $687,000

Term of franchise agreement is 10 years.

In the August 14, 2018 Qtr-2 report, the Company formally announced the signing of a Craft Pizza & Pub franchise agreement with Patrick and Holly O'Neil. The O'Neil's are currently Dairy Queen's largest franchisee in Indiana with 19 locations. The O'Neil's bring a wealth of multi-unit restaurant experience to Noble Roman's concept - not only as having a commendable history of success as operators, but also Patrick's experience as the Chairman of Dairy Queen's Franchise Advisory Council. Per a recent press release, the O'Neil's first CPP is to be located in Tippecanoe, IN, near Purdue University, where Noble Roman's has historically been very well received.

Unit level economics of the Craft Pizza & Pub: Quoting the Franchise Disclosure Document, FDD, "sales at Westfield, the first location, which was open for 11 months in 2017, generated $1.75M of revenues in 2017, with a 23.8% Cost of Sales, 30.8% in Salaries and Wages, and an EBITDA at store level of 24.1%. The Company indicated in their , that EBITDA margins can be expected to rise from that level at Westfield, as the Company has gained operating experience. For our modeling purposes, with Westfield still the only location open for a full year, we assume a conservative average volume of $1.4M and store level EBITDA of 23%. This would generate an average store level cash flow of $322,000, so a typical location would pay for itself in less than 2 years, more than enough to create an outstanding opportunity for both company operated stores as well as franchising.

Potential Earnings Improvement

Reiterating our discussion of Unit Level Economics, the FDD, for the CPP says, "sales at Westfield, the first location, which was open for 11 months in 2017, generated $1.75M of revenues in 2017, with a 23.8% Cost of Sales, 30.8% in Salaries and Wages, and an EBITDA at store level of 24.1% " The Company indicated in their Q1'18 report that EBITDA margins can be expected to rise from that level at Westfield, with the gain in operating experience. For our modeling purposes, with Westfield still the only location open for a full year, we assume a conservative average volume of all stores at $1.4M and store level EBITDA of 23%. This would generate an average store level cash flow of $322,000, so a typical location would pay for itself in less than 2 years, more than enough to create an outstanding opportunity for both Company operated stores as well as franchising.

The existing licensing and franchising base seems relatively stable, and CPP growth could add very materially to results. Per the 12/31/17 10-K filing, Operating Income for each of the three years ending 12/31/17 was approximately $3 million annually. Year-end non-recurring adjustments, and high interest rate loans (which have been refinanced) have reduced the reported earnings, but the income before taxes of about $1 million in the first six months of 2018 should be typical of the current rate of pretax earnings. It is noteworthy that the company has a tax loss carryforward that will shelter about $20 million pretax, so earnings will be tax protected to that extent. The after tax earnings (with 30% taxes shown, but not paid) was $.04 in the first half of '18, versus $.04 in '17. With four CPP units operating in the second half of '18, it seems conservative to assume that the calendar year '18 will show $.09 taxed, with $.05 earned in the second half, or almost $0.13/per share untaxed. EBITDA for this year, ending 12/31/18. Adding back about $600,000 of interest ($.025 per share) and $200,000 of depreciation ($.01 per share) would bring EBITDA to $0.16-$0.17 per share in calendar '18.

Looking forward to calendar '19, there should be perhaps 5.5 company store/years operating, versus about 3.5 store/years in '18. This would therefore generate over $600,000 of incremental EBITDA. Furthermore, '19 could see the signup of at least a few (3) franchises, plus the opening of perhaps 3 franchised units. With upfront fees of $30,000/unit and a 5% royalty ($70,000/yr/unit), there could be at least $300,000 in incremental fees and royalties in '19. This would create an incremental total of $900,000 in EBITDA, or over $.03 per share. Total EBITDA per share would therefore approach $0.20 per share, or $4.2 million relative to the 21 million shares currently outstanding. This model assumes, of course, that the CPP model performs as we project, and there are no surprises, either way, from portions of the business away from the CPP.

The Valuation of NROM Seems Far Too Low

The total enterprise value, at $0.60 per share is about $20 million, consisting of $13 million of equity plus total debt of about $7 million. At less than 5 times our rough projection of EBITDA potential in '19, we consider NROM to be substantially undervalued. Successful franchising companies typically sell at much higher valuations, typically, at high teen multiples of EBITDA. If we consider that, after a successful '19, company stores combined with franchising growth could add an incremental $0.05/share of EBITDA in 2020, and more beyond that. Since each nickel of EBITDA could generate, as a very broad range, anywhere from 10-20 times that in enterprise value, that could generate an increment of $0.50 to $1.00 per share annually, starting in 2020, only two years from now.

Recent Store Visit Takeaways & Overview of Opportunity

In July 2018 we had an opportunity to visit 3 of the 4 Noble Roman's locations. While you could consider the comments below "anecdotal", we encourage readers to visit the locations themselves, as well as research the social media commentary. The features that impressed us were the attention to details; especially in the following areas:

The exterior look - clear lettering on signage, floor to ceiling windows, and ample parking. All stores are in strip centers in dense and growing commercial/industrial areas, with emerging residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes within a 1 to 3-mile radius,

Interior - The internal ambiance makes an immediate impression. From the menus on pizza boards, to the Dough Master Room, through the product assembly line, past the order station, to the dining room the sense of calm and friendly service makes the guest feel special. We haven't experienced service at this level, short of fine dining establishments, and for what that's worth, the comparable brand that comes to our mind is Chick-fil-A, admittedly placing NROM in a rarified hospitality neighborhood. You can make your own comparison; but, suffice to say that the stores seem very well run to us.

Menu prices were more than reasonable, and portions were such that you felt you got more than your money's worth.

In terms of our overview, in light of our past personal experience as an operator of CICi's Pizza locations, and our recent personal visits to the CPP locations, we conclude: Noble Roman's long-term reputation among its customers is a result of its consistent focus on high quality ingredients, with recipes that create unique and flavorful profiles. With the continued domination of "cookie cutter" concepts, often losing the hospitality quotient, customers fondly remember the service which is founded on the objective of exceeding customer expectations and which NROM

strives for. Moreover, the reputation of NROM's products is not isolated to just Indianapolis. Because of the broad presence of the brand's name and available products through non-traditional outlets (the C-Stores are located in a majority of States, the hospitals are centered in the D.C./Virginia markets), the brand awareness is not limited to Indianapolis, Indiana, or the Midwest alone. Noble Roman's, in particular the CPPs, also has a very high favorability rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Social Media.

The new traditional concept, CPP, is designed aesthetically to entice the customer engagement with the concept from the time they arrive at the restaurant until they leave - every aspect is intended to create a WOW experience. The menu, the open kitchen design, the Dough Master room, the dining area, the drink station - all are created with the objective of impressing the guest. The popularity of the new CPP locations is confirmed through Social Media support. The ambiance and launch of the CPP is well timed as consumers are continually seeking an experience when dining out and many multi-concept franchisees are looking for concepts such as Noble Roman's because of the ability to pick DMA's for growth, control, and more importantly the store level economics. Because Noble Roman's has a presence in almost every state, the lack of brand awareness risk is lowered.

