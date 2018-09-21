Storm Clouds Are Lifting For Gold

The dark clouds which have shrouded the gold market for the last few months continue to disperse. The past several days have given gold investors a reason to smile again, with a combination of bullish gold stock momentum, an emerging markets rebound, and U.S. currency weakness boosting the metal’s near-term prospects. In today’s comments, we’ll examine each of these factors, which collectively make the case for a gold price turnaround in the weeks ahead.

The last few trading sessions have been constructive for gold despite the limited gains in the gold price. Spot gold rose 0.2% on Thursday to finish at $1,206. December gold futures meanwhile gained 0.3% to close the latest session at $1,211. Gold was helped by a decline in the U.S. dollar, which fell to a nine-week low on Thursday. The dollar has lost some of its recent appeal as a safe haven for emerging market investors as investors aren’t worried over the near-term impacts of the U.S.-China trade war.

The dollar’s latest sell-off is in fact one of the biggest reasons for believing a relief rally in the gold price is imminent. Shown here is the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) in relation to its widely-followed 50-day moving average. UUP is one of my favorite dollar proxies due to its “cleaner” movements compared to the actual U.S. dollar index. In recent commentaries I’ve emphasized the need for the dollar to show greater weakness in order for gold to have a fighting chance to rally. The further below the 50-day MA the dollar index falls, the less pressure gold will face from its currency component. More importantly, a falling UUP increases gold’s attractiveness since the precious metals benefit from a weak dollar.

Source: BigCharts

The weakness now evident in the above UUP graph cannot be under-emphasized. Indeed, a weakening dollar is the single most important factor which I’ve emphasized all summer as being necessary for paving the way for a gold price turnaround. The latest downside break in UUP should serve as an inducement for the gold bulls to force a short-covering move in the metal.

Meanwhile, global equity markets have risen this week which reflects the increased optimism for a favorable resolution to U.S.-China trade relations. Investors were also cheered by the fact that the latest round of tariffs weren’t as stiff as many had previously feared. Shown below is the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), which rallied up to its 50-day moving average on Thursday. The declining trend in the emerging market stocks all summer has clearly had a negative spillover impact on gold. The liquidation in emerging market stocks led to the U.S. dollar being the preferred safe-haven of choice at the expense of gold. With EEM on the rebound, however, gold has an increased chance of rallying as well. To that end, a weekly close above the 50-day MA in EEM should be viewed as an encouraging sign for gold’s near-term outlook.

Source: BigCharts

There is also a growing sense that the U.S. economy may not absorb the impact of an all-out trade war with China as well as many investors previously assumed. According to a Reuters poll, there was “unanimous agreement” that a trade war with China will be bad for the U.S. economy. Respondents also predicted that U.S. economic growth would likely slow to 2% by the end of 2019, which is considerably less than the most recent growth rate of 4.2%.

Another development which would bode well for the metal’s near term outlook would be a sharp decrease in the short interest which has weighed on gold in recent months. While many individual traders and investors have maintained short positions, at least one major investment bank has reportedly reversed its bearish outlook on the yellow metal. As I mentioned in Thursday’s report, JPMorgan has evidently initiated a long position in gold after being net short for a prolonged period. Lawrie Williams of Sharps Pixley mentioned this in a recent report, and the buzz this rumor has generated will certainly give the gold shorts a reason for being very nervous in the days ahead, especially as the gold price is trying to rally. Of greater importance to gold’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook is that if this report is true, the gold market will have a strong institutional backing from which a meaningful turnaround can be launched.

Perhaps the biggest argument in favor of a short-term gold turnaround is the recent rally in the share prices of the actively traded U.S. and Canadian exploration and mining companies. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has managed to overcome its 15-day moving average for the first time since early July and has technically confirmed an immediate-term bottom. Historically, gold stocks have led the gold price at important junctures. It would appear that informed investors have seen something favorable in gold’s immediate outlook, and accordingly have gone long the gold miners in anticipation of it.

Source: BigCharts

On the ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, is very close to confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal per the rules of my trading discipline. As I mentioned in the previous reports, a close above $11.60 (the nearest pivotal high) would technically confirm a bottom for IAU and would likely serve as a catalyst for additional covering of the huge short interest which has built up in the gold market in recent months. The gold bears must surely be getting nervous right now after the latest run-up in the gold mining shares and it’s not hard to envision them covering their shorts after gold shows the first sign of strength.

Source: BigCharts

The above mentioned variables all bode well for a gold price rally by early October. This marks the first time since April that so many of the factors which are most salient for a bullish gold market have converged in gold’s favor. Most important of all these factors is the U.S. dollar index, which is in the process of weakening. This alone should assist the gold bulls in their latest attempt at regaining control of the metal’s immediate-term trend.

Strategically, no action need be taken among gold investors just yet but we are inches away from another immediate-term buy signal. All that is required for a renewed entry signal is for the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) to close above the $11.60 level. This in turn would complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline. For now I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.