The Hidden Jewel Behind This 17% Yield

The common yield is over 17%, but there's a much safer way to earn high-yield steady income.

We first added Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (GMLPP) to the Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio back on 12/27/18.

Although these preferred units have been flat in price so far in 2018, they've still paid out three generous quarterly distributions of $0.546875/unit, which gives us a total return of 6.3% as of 9/20/18. What's more, it's based on income vs. having to buy and sell the units. This total return lags the S&P 500, but is way ahead of the benchmark Claymore/Delta Global Shipping ETF (SEA), which has returned -8.86%.

It's interesting to note the steady return of these preferred units, in light of the performance of the Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) common units, which have fallen nearly -42% in 2018, due to deteriorating earnings and common unit distribution coverage.

This is in stark contrast to the coverage for the preferreds, which is one of the reasons we added them to the portfolio - by their nature, preferreds usually have better coverage, plus, they are senior to common units in a liquidation scenario.

Net income bottomed out in Q1 '18, bringing the common coverage down to a perilous .30X, but the preferred coverage was still 4.94X on a net income basis, and 9.6X on a DCF basis.

It pays to stack the deck in your favor, and utilizing preferreds is one way to do it. Start out with very strong coverage that's way higher than common unit coverage, so that, even if there's a downturn, the preferred units still get paid. In this case, the total preferred quarterly payout is so small that there's a huge cushion. The market usually recognizes this, which helps keep preferred prices more stable than the common in these types of special situations.

After hitting a low in Q1' 18, the preferred coverage bounced back to an even more robust 9.42X net income coverage, and an 8.72X DCF coverage factor:

Profile

Another compelling factor is that these are cumulative preferred units, meaning that management must pay you for any skipped distributions before it pays common unitholders. This, of course, puts pressure on management to keep these preferred payouts coming every quarter.

(Source: Quantumonline)



Preferred Distributions

These units tend to go ex-dividend in the first week of Feb/May/Aug/Nov., and pay out on the 15th of those months. At $25.34, GMLPP yields 8.63%.



Although there's no maturity date, there's a call date of 10/31/22. With the units currently $.34 above the $25.00 call price, your annualized yield to call date is a bit lower, at 8.07%, vs. the current yield of 8.63%. (This table details a scenario in which GMLP calls in these units on the 10/31/22 call date.) Taxes: Here's another plus, no K-1 - "As a result of its election to be taxed as a corporation, Golar LNG Partners issues a US form 1099 to its registered unitholders, not a form K-1." (Source: GMLP site) There's a Return of Capital involved, which shelters this income, but reduces your basis, which will affect your final capital gains tax, if you sell the units at some point, or they're redeemed.

Earnings

Looking at these negative growth numbers, it's easy to see why the market has discounted GMLP's common units so heavily. Year-over-year quarterly losses have escalated for the last four quarters.

However, sequentially, Q2's figures exceeded those of Q1 '18, with gains in revenue, EBITDA, DCF and net income.

Common unit distribution coverage improved in Q2 '18, but is still far underwater, at .56X:

Up to this point, management has maintained the $.5775 quarterly common payout, but with DCF falling -53.4%, this has caused common distribution coverage to decline by 56.3% over the past four quarters.

Management did offer some positive news for the balance of 2018 on the Q2 '18 earnings call: "Looking ahead to 3Q, while Methane Princess is dry-docking, will have some negative impact towards earnings, The contribution of Hilli for most part of the quarter and some contribution from Maria's 10 months charter will more than offset this and will aid an improvement to distribution coverage compared to 2Q. We expect further improvements in 4Q as contributions for Hilli, Maria and Methane Princess will be for the full quarter. We also expect that the Golar Freeze's 15-year contract will have commenced. The only factor that could offset against these is the Charter for the Igloo electing not to use her in December." (The Golar Freeze also is in drydock in Q3 '18, preparing for its new assignment.)

Positive Factors

Can management get back to sustainable common distribution coverage in the long term? They offered this commentary on their Q2 '18 6K report:

"Although uncertainty around the level of sustainable distributions remains, initial forecasts provided by Management indicate that any potential reduction in distributions will be lower than the market appears to be expecting based on the current yield for Golar Partners units."

They've had some positive developments recently - in June, they secured a 10-month charter for Golar Maria, and the FLNG Hilli Episeyo was accepted by charterers Perenco and SNH. Management completed acquisition of initial equity interest of 50% of Hilli's common units on July 12. As noted above, the FSRU Golar Freeze should commence its 15-year Atlantic project in Q4 '18. The Freeze is now in Dubai Drydocks in readiness for the modifications. The Freeze is expected to generate $18 to $22M of annual contracted revenues less operating expenses.

There are some other possibilities that they're working on, with one of the major considerations being the potential acquisition of more of the Hilli Episeyo vessel's rights. Management commented on this on the Q2 call:

"We now have rights to a proportionate share of Hilli Episeyo's annual contracted revenues less operating expenses under the liquefaction and tolling agreement. And this will be approximately $82 million per annum."

There's also the potential of acquiring the Golar Nanook vessel as a dropdown, which will be available in 2020. "The Golar Nanook represents 2020 acquisition potential with this 25 year $41 million EBITDA contract, Nanook is a compelling target that will augment distribution coverage materially."

Then there's also the substantial $2.5B revenue backlog, with FSRU units comprising ~61% of future contracted revenue:

(Source: GMLP site)



Risks

Recontracting - GMLP has two vessels which come off contract in 2019, the Mazo and the Maria, so its cash flow could be impacted again by lower rates, or a gap between redeployment of some of its vessels. Management commented about this on the Q2 call: "We have certainly levers that can mitigate the full impact of the re-contracting risks that we face today. During a part of this transition phase, we have seen positive developments that support distribution coverage. Maria has recently commenced a 10-month charter and we expect the ship will also come out of that charter into a buoyant market. Further, we're now looking at various opportunities for the Golar Mazo."

Common Unit Distribution Cut - At a yield of over 17% for the common GMLP units, Golar's management may very well choose to cut the common distribution when they announce the next payout in October.

They alluded to this possibility on the Q2 '18 earnings call: "We expect to provide clarity and future distribution levels when three key distributions are declared in October. The priority for GMLP is to find that level of sustainable dividend that people can actually relate to and be confident on."

While this won't damage the sustainability of the preferred GMLPP distributions, a knee-jerk market reaction may cause a temporary pullback in the preferred units.

Options

Given the struggles that GMLP is having with its common distribution coverage, is it logical to "take a flyer" on the common units? We wouldn't recommend doing so at present, but one possible trade you may want to keep an eye on is this January $12.50 put option trade.

GMLP announces its November distribution in mid to late October, which is likely to impact its put option and common unit prices, particularly if there's a cut.

You can follow this trade on our Cash Secured Puts Table, along with 30 other put-selling trades. This table and our Covered Calls Table are both updated throughout each trading day.

Industry Tailwinds

LNG supply and demand are both expected to continue their growth over the next several years, which should benefit LNG vessel owners.

(Source: GMLP site)

Management said on the Q2 '18 call: "We continue to witness positive developments in shipping. A material amount of LNG production from both new facilities and existing facilities are expected to commence operations over the next 24 months. Current indications suggest 72 million tons per annum will be coming against this - 66 LNG vessels are scheduled for delivery, which could translate to an under supply for the ships. Clearly, there is an understanding now in the market that whilst not all of this could crystallize in the same timeframe, there is nevertheless an admission that shipping will be tight over the next couple of years at least."

(Source: GMLP site)

The increase in fleet utilization has led to rates rising again, over the past year, which should benefit Golar's re-contracting efforts.

(Source: GMLP site)



Valuations

Although we don't recommend the GMLP common units, we did take a look at their current valuations, vs. other high yield LNG and shipping companies we cover. No metric for GMLP really jumps out here as being extremely undervalued. Of course, the wildly high yield is much higher than peer averages, while the very low trailing coverage is much lower, both of which will probably change when the Q3 '18 common distribution is announced.



Financials

As we'd expect with lower earnings, GMLP's management efficiency, margin, and leverage metrics have declined over the past four quarters, excepting its total debt/equity, which has improved.

Debt and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2018, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $115.9 million, restricted cash of $172.0 million and available and undrawn revolving credit facilities of $75.0 million. The Partnership's total net debt was $1,098.8 million, as of 6/30/18.

(Source: GMLP site)



Summary

We continue to rate GMLPP preferred units a buy, based upon their attractive yield, which is still very well covered, in spite of the company's current struggles. These units should continue to provide steady, well-covered quarterly income, at an 8%-plus yield, for years to come.

All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, unless otherwise noted.

Clarification

We have two investing services. Our legacy service, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has focused on selling options on dividend stocks since 2009.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. These stocks are often small cap, low beta equities that offer stronger price protection vs. market volatility. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Start your Free Trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLPP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.