JD.com: An In-Depth Risk And Reward Video Analysis

My bear earning's model sees JD's stock fall to $12. My bull model leads me to higher target prices with the highest being $67.

It is futile to do short term stock price forecasts in light of trade wars, arrests and volatile margins.

With a volatile stock like JD, the key is to have a proper investment strategy based on business fundamentals.

Chinese specialty retailer and e-commerce company JD.com (JD) is trading close to 50% below its 52-week high. Volatile and uncertain future margins in a trade war environment limits earnings visibility. The recent arrest of its CEO added more fuel to the already strong negative sentiment. However, as investors, we have to differentiate between the stock market's short-term sentiment and long-term fundamentals.

I have summarized the bull and bear thesis for JD's business and its long-term outlook in order to put proper risk and reward perspective on its current price.

The video discusses management's growth plans, its delivery on past projects, JD's competition, margin issues and the popular bear thesis. By comparing the bull and bear perspectives with earnings models, JD's fair valuation ends up between $12 and $67, depending on one's perspective on future net margins, growth rates and valuation.

The $67 price target for JD is based on the company reaching a 3% net margin, growing revenues at 25% per yer over the next 5 years and having a price to earnings ratio of 30 in 2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.