Open Text: One Of The Best Valued Tech Stocks

Canadians don't have many investment options when it comes to technology companies. The technology industry accounts for only 3.9% of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). In comparison, tech accounts for about a quarter of the S&P 500.

What the TSX lacks in quantity however, it makes up in quality. Some of Canada's best tech companies have outperformed the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Much like their peers south of the border, the recent bull run has stretched valuations, and it can be difficult to find good value in the industry. That being said, if you look hard enough there's always value to be found.

Case in point: Open Text Corp (OTEX)[TSX:OTEX].

Background and Performance

Open Text is an Ontario-based software company. It provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device.

The company has a growth through acquisition strategy and can be considered a serial acquirer. Since 2010, the company has made 28 purchases. Its largest being the recent $1.62 billion acquisition of Dell's ECD division. As a result of the deal, Open Text is now the world's leading provider of enterprise information management (NYSEMKT:EIM) systems.

Open Text has consistently outperformed the market and has been one of Canada's top performers. Over the past year, the company has returned 14% while the TSX has dragged along, eeking out a 2% gain. It has a compound annual growth rate of 31% over the past five years.

Over the past couple of weeks, the company has begun to show signs of weakness. Its stock price is down approximately 5%. Likewise, it has consolidated for the better part of the past month. Hence, the opportunity.

Valuation

Open Text is one of the best valued plays in the software and programming sector. Don't let the company's trailing twelve month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 42.5 fool you. This is a growth stock and is best compared against its expected growth rates.

On a forward 12-month basis, the company is trading at a cheap 14 times earnings. This is significantly cheaper than software peers Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) and Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF) which trade at 33.69 and 29.75 forward earnings.

This software leader also is trading at a respectable P/E to growth (PEG) of 1.25. For growth stocks, I look for PEG ratios below 1.5 as ratios below one are almost unheard of.

Not convinced? Maybe the F.A.S.T. Graph below can help.

As you can see, the company's weighted average P/E ratio of 14.7 is well below its normal P/E average of 17.5. This implies 17% upside from today's share price.

Rising Dividend

Open Text is a rare combination of growth and income. It's one of only four tech companies to have achieved Canadian Dividend All-Star status. These are companies who have raised dividends for five or more consecutive years.

It also has one of the highest dividend growth rates among all All-Stars with a five year CAGR around 15%. Its payout ratio as a percentage of earnings is a healthy 50% and dividends account for only 23% of free cash flow. As such, investors can expect continued double-digit dividend growth.

Slowing Growth

There isn't much not to like about Open Text. There is however, some concern over slowing growth. The company is expected to grow earnings by approximately 8% over the next couple of years. I believe this to be low.

For fiscal 2019, the company has guided to low single-digit organic growth. This does not take into account M&A activity. The last year Open Text failed to make a purchase was in 2007. It has an impressive track record of making shrewd and complimentary acquisitions, all of which add to the company's bottom line.

The company has $683 million in cash and there's no reason to expect the company won't continue to be active. On it's latest conference call, Chief Technology Officer Mark J. Barrenechea reaffirmed that "(they) have the management bandwidth and financial capacity to pursue (their) M&A strategy and to invest in organic growth."

In 2018, the company generated $2.8 billion in revenues. To put that into perspective, Open Text operates in an industry with an estimated market cap of more than $100 billion. There's plenty of room for growth and industry consolidation.

Recommendation

Open Text's recent weakness has provided investors with yet another opportunity to pick up the company's shares on the cheap. Its share price has not kept up with its software peers and as such provides the best value in the sector.

Canadians looking for tech exposure would do well to add Open Text to their portfolios. It has a reliable history of execution and has consistently outperformed the broader TSX Index.

If you would like to receive updates for any of my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTEX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.