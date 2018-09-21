CSS Industries: A Cheaper Price Doesn't Offset A Concerning Quarter

That said, management is optimistic toward the rest of the year and beyond, and the stock looks cheap near a post-crisis low.

There's an intriguing bull case for CSS Industries (CSS) at the moment. The market of craft, seasonal and gift products has struggled of late, with CSS dropping nearly 50% YTD and touching a post-crisis low earlier this month. The decline has left CSS stock looking downright cheap, with even the low end of FY19 (ending March) guidance suggesting the business is valued at 5.5x EV/EBITDA and roughly 10x normalized free cash flow.

Given recent performance - organic sales are declining, and margins are compressing - those multiples are unsurprising. But even after a disappointing Q1 release early last month, management expressed confidence in getting the business stabilized - and reversing some of the recent margin pressure. CSS continues to use M&A to reorient itself toward the more stable craft business. And inventory reductions at key retailers - most notably, Walmart (WMT) - may be near an end. Even stability in sales and margins suggests upside to the stock, with a 5.4% dividend yield an added bonus.

But even as I'll admit that Q1 wasn't as bad as it looked at first glance, and that a 10%+ selloff after the report might have been overwrought, I still can't quite support jumping into CSS at $15. I've remained skeptical toward the stock for some time, most recently this summer, and the path toward even stabilizing the business has significant roadblocks in end market weakness and retailer pressure. The bull case might actually look a bit clearer coming out of Q1, but I don't think it's necessarily more likely to play out.

An Ugly Q1

On the Q1 conference call, CSS management insisted that the Q1 numbers were in line with expectations - and the company reiterated full-year guidance. Clearly, investors didn't necessarily accept that explanation - and looking at those numbers, it's not hard to see why.

Revenue did rise 33% year over year - but solely due to last year's acquisition of craft producer Simplicity. On an organic basis, revenue fell 8% year over year. That's a big drop even in the context of a business whose top line has been under pressure for years now:

Seasonal revenue actually rose 3.4%, albeit in a quiet quarter. Gift revenue dropped 4.4%, with the loss of an infant program at a key a retailer. But the worst news was in craft.

Again, CSS is pivoting into the craft space to lessen its dependence on shakier end markets (among them Christmas goods and accessories, which still drive almost a quarter of revenue). The craft segment generated about 16% of revenue in FY16; thanks to M&A, its share should move over 40% in FY19. And yet, organic revenue fell some 15% in the quarter.

There were some one-time impacts. Inventory destocking at a "large customer" (I believe that is Walmart) has been a long-running issue and continued into Q1. A button 'reset' at another customer shifted out of the quarter in late Q2/early Q3. Per the Q&A, that shift was "significantly" less than a $4-6 million movement in the seasonal business between Q2 and Q3, but still could have had a multi-point impact against prior-year Craft revenue of $18 million-plus.

Margins looked similarly weak - but here, too, there are some mitigating factors. The revenue weakness had an obvious impact, with gross margin declining 430 bps. But 300 bps of the compression came from capitalized manufacturing variances from Q4 that bled into the quarter - and shouldn't repeat going forward. Adjusted EBITDA loss doubled year over year ($6.7 million versus $3.3 million) - but ~60% of the decline came from those variances.

It's not a good quarter, by any means. But at least per management commentary, it should be the worst quarter of the year - and it was at least in the ballpark of what the company expected coming out of Q4. Full-year guidance remains intact, and there was some good news in the quarter as well in terms of the road back for CSS.

The Path Out

As bad as the numbers look, an investor can find some good news in the quarter, and some green shoots as CSS looks to execute a turnaround. First, some of the pressure in the quarter should abate. The variances should not repeat (hopefully). Destocking pressure should subside, with CEO Chris Munyan saying in the Q&A that retailers in the craft space had cut inventory too far and were "walking sales". "So, they're focused on trying to improve their stock levels back to where the proper levels are," the CEO said. Earlier, in his prepared remarks, Munyan noted improved orders in July (the first month of fiscal Q2) and said the same customer now destocking had given "specific feedback" about adding to its buys, particularly with key items.

CSS also has made some moves that should operations and hopefully margins. The TSA (transition services agreement) with Simplicity has ended, bringing that acquisition fully into the fold. The company is consolidating operations in the UK, and putting a building up for sale as a result. A quick look at Hampshire commercial real estate suggests that ~58K square foot building (per the 10-K) could be worth a few million dollars, not immaterial against a $130 million market cap.

The company is exiting a sports licensing line, and cutting SKUs in specialty gifts. Tariffs are a concern, but a preliminary determination of dumping in ribbon could help CSS on that front.

So, there are some signs of potential progress going forward. Revenue can benefit from an end to the ceaseless inventory pruning at customers like Walmart and Target (TGT), among others. There's some potential margin help from footprint rationalization in the UK and from the selective pruning of the gift portfolio. Munyan said the company was likely ready for another acquisition, and CSS has plenty of dry powder on that front.

As such, there's a case that CSS might not necessarily be at a bottom - but that the worst might be behind it. The reiterated guidance appears to suggest a reasonably strong rest of the year, with Q2-Q4 Adjusted EBITDA rising 18-29%, despite only four months' incremental contribution from Simplicity. A $5-8 million increase on an absolute basis y/y seems to suggest at least flat organic profit, if not growth, given that Simplicity had a ~$10 million EBITDA run rate at the time of the acquisition last November. If management is right, and that stabilization comes, there's room for a nice bounce in CSS shares.

The Concerns Continue

But there's also some bad news in Q1 beyond the numbers. While consolidated guidance was maintained, the projection for the Seasonal category was pulled down to "slightly down" from flat in the quarter, given lower commitments for Christmas products.

The problem there is that Christmas sales continued to head in the wrong direction. Products related to the holiday still account for ~20% of pro forma revenue for CSS as a whole - and dropped about 10% last year. It's a significant headwind to CSS getting organic growth back to even - or to margins stabilizing - if such a key category continues to shrink.

Secondly, CSS's e-commerce performance - though the company called it out as a strength - looks like a concern as well. The Q1 release cited "double-digit" growth at a major online retailer (which Munyan confirmed on the call was Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) - but that's actually a reasonably disappointing growth figure. E-commerce penetration remains below 5%, per Munyan, and off such a small base growth should be better - and indeed is much better elsewhere in the consumer sector.

Across the board, even with some of the 'good' news, it's simply difficult to get excited about the business here. Retailer pressure might ease - but I'm skeptical it's going to end. Walmart still drives a quarter of revenue (at least in FY18), and it's famously difficult on suppliers. Christmas is 20% of sales (obviously there's likely some overlap, as CSS's Christmas products are sold at Walmart), and that's in decline. Gift sales are dropping, and not just in Q1. Seasonal sales ex-Christmas appear to be flattish.

As such, the pivot to craft makes some sense - but CSS simply might be running into the same problem in a new category:

As I've said before, it's difficult to get real-time industry data and while we're the only public company in the space we believe sales trends for our big box arts and crafts competitors have also been stagnant. When we triangulate what we're seeing in our own retail direct-to-consumer brands, what we're seeing in our wholesale business which sells across mass online and/or channels, and what we're hearing from suppliers - the data suggests that the core arts and crafts industry isn't currently growing total sales.

That quote comes from Michaels Companies (MIK) CEO Chuck Rubin on his company's fiscal Q2 conference call last month. And Rubin didn't argue the problem was a short-term issue; rather, he admitted that "we need to consider some adjustments to our long-term strategy" in terms of attracting casual customers. Without those customers, CSS's strategy of accelerating craft exposure seems much less likely to work.

Fundamentals and the Business

At ~$15, then, there's a push/pull when it comes to CSS. The fundamentals certainly are enticing. Multiples are lower - and all else equal, likely will come down. At the moment, CSS has an enterprise value of $143 million - but Q1 represents a seasonal low point for cash. The company burned $18 million-plus in cash in the first quarter, essentially due to a $20 million-plus inventory build.

Even considering an incremental $5 million-plus in dividend payments, CSS still should add $20 million-plus in cash to its balance sheet over the next three quarters. Even assuming EBITDA guidance is missed (as was the case a year ago), that still suggests a sub-5x EV/EBITDA multiple by year-end. Meanwhile, Munyan's target of getting the business back to previous EBITDA margins at 10%+ (against a likely 6%-ish print this year) suggests something like $40 million in EBITDA against a year-end enterprise value closer to $120 million - a 3x multiple.

In other words, if CSS can bounce back, the stock almost certainly doubles from here even with reasonably conservative multiples of 6x EBITDA and low- to mid-teen P/E and P/FCF. Even if it falls short, but simply stabilizes at current levels, current multiples of 5.5x EBITDA and ~10x FCF, plus year-end net cash around $15-20 million (against current net debt of ~$7 million) suggest a share price in the $17-18 range, and something like 20% returns including dividends. In a market that is happy to buy the dip, particularly with high-yielders, that latter scenario would not be at all surprising if CSS can just muddle through the next three quarters and stay in the range of the low end of EBITDA guidance.

But the business itself, beyond the numbers, simply seems to be under a lot of pressure which isn't necessarily abating. Declines in seasonal sales hit the company last year after staying reasonable stable and don't look set to stop. Gift sales are drifting downward. End market demand in craft looks weak, and an investor betting on a reversal of that trend has a more attractive and more leveraged bet in MIK.

Demand overall simply doesn't look that healthy. It's worth noting that in a retail space that has rallied nicely this year, the two pure-plays in CSS categories have been left out. MIK is down 32% YTD, and Party City (PRTY) is up just 2% and hit a seven-month low this week.

This still looks like a declining business - and that undercuts even an attractive valuation. It's not just a matter of top-line weakness or margin compression - it also puts CSS in a very tricky position when negotiating with Walmart, Michaels, or Target (NYSE:TGT), or trying to manage any potential margin compression from e-commerce sales or competition. The path out - according to CSS itself - is to buy businesses in the craft space, but neither the Q1 performance nor the multi-year struggles at Michaels suggest that will lead to sustainable growth. And so, while CSS can double if the numbers begin to work, I remain unconvinced that they actually will.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.