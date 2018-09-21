Micron: Q4 FY18 Post-Earnings Update

Micron Technology (MU) have released their Q4 earning results for the 2018 fiscal year and revealed crucial information regarding the future outlook of the company. They achieved record highs for their revenue (37.5% Y/Y growth), earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) (74.8% Y/Y growth) and gross margins (19.6% Y/Y growth)

These results should not be overshadowed by concerns of rising average selling prices (NYSE:ASP) and increasing costs, as demand in the semiconductor industry continues to remain strong.

Sales

Product Portfolio

Product Revenue Current Generation New Generation Future Generation DRAM 70% 1X 1Y 1Z Notes -Bit crossover in Q4FY18 -Production to begin in 2019 -Good development progress NAND 26% 64-layer 94-layer 4th Gen Notes -Bit crossover in Q4FY18 -Production to begin by end-2018 -Good development progress NOR 4% - - - 3D X-Point 0% - -Production to begin by end-2019 -

Although demand from CPU remain low due to persisting shortage, cloud and datacenter demand continue to increase rapidly. Demand from automotive and mobile also hit record levels of increase. NAND and DRAM product sales now account for 96% of Micron’s total revenue as of the latest Q4 earnings report. Micron’s revenue is determined by a mix of product sales and their prices. I graphed their product sales growth and average selling price (ASP) growth over the past 12 quarters to examine their relationships with Micron’s revenue.

Product Sales Growth vs ASP Growth

The data shows a higher correlation between revenue growth and product sales growth compared to ASP. Micron’s revenue growth has been in line with DRAM and NAND sales growth since Q1 of 2016. Since the start of 2018, revenue has been primarily been driven by DRAM sales growth. This is due to two reasons:

Micron’s DRAM’s share of revenue has been continuously increasing compared to NAND. Since the first quarter of 2016, DRAM share of revenue has increased from 58% to 70%. NAND revenue on the other hand, has experienced a decrease in share of revenue from 34% to 26% despite overall revenue increase in both products. ASP growth for NAND has been volatile and has had negative or zero percentage growth in 9 of the last 12 quarters. DRAM ASP growth has had positive growth since Q1 of 2017.

Semiconductor research firm DRAMeXchange predicts ASP for NAND and DRAM to fall in 2019. Micron has in the past mitigated the drop in ASP by improving their cost effectiveness. As a result, they have a 61% gross margin which is higher than the industry average of 48.09%.

Even though Micron is the 4th largest NAND supplier, I established that their revenue is much more weighted towards DRAM. I estimate their revenue in 2019 will be more reliant on DRAM sales, and that this component is the best future predictor for Micron’s revenue growth.

Investment and Financing

Share Buy-back

The much-anticipated share repurchase program has begun this month. Micron CEO and CFO stated during the earnings call that they plan to aggressively pursue this strategy throughout FY2019 with 50% of their free cash flow. Micron reduced their debt by more than $2 billion USD this quarter, bringing their net cash balance even higher from last quarter to $2.8 billion (consisting of $7.4 billion of cash/cash equivalents, and $4.6 billion in debt).

Capital Expenditure

Micron announced on Aug 30, plans to expand to invest their production site in Virginia, US with $3 billion in investment over the next decade. This is despite reduced CapEx spending by Samsung and SK Hynix. The company clarified the investment will be geared more towards technology transition instead of increasing production capacity. I find this to be an effective use of their build-up of cash, which further diversifies the geographical locations of their production facilities and gives them an edge in product innovation. The company forecasts CapEx of $10.5 billion in FY2019. This is in line with their long-term strategy for capital expenditure at 30% of revenue.

Revenue Outlook

Trade War

The ongoing tariff war between the US and China has been escalating since the start of the year. The most recent round of tariffs announced on Sep 18, would impact $200 billion of Chinese imports and $60 billion of American exports.

The recent 10% tariffs imposed on semiconductor products are set to hit by the next quarter. Tariffs are ordinarily imposed at the point of border entry by customs. Multi-national corporations such as Micron have international operations and subsidiaries which might still be able to bypass these tariffs on finished goods, provided they can meet international demand with their international supply. To determine this, I charted Micron’s revenue share by geographical location and their international assembly sites by country (measured by % wafer production capacity/month). Their US assembly sites and international assembly sites produce both DRAM and NAND.

As the data shows, Micron has a large percentage of their revenue (65%) arriving from China. Based on their international assembly sites, they have more than enough international production capacity outside the US (75%) to meet this demand. They also have sufficient US production capacity (25%) to meet their US demand (15%). Based on this, tariffs will most likely have no impact Micron’s revenue.

The tariffs will impact them in terms of their costs. This is through tariffs imposed on unfinished goods imported to their US assembly sites. These products are more specific and difficult to source elsewhere. Based on analysis by Kwan Chen-Ma, Micron’s cost-exposure from Chinese suppliers is 5.7%. With the 10% levy of tariffs applied, I estimate the cost increase to Micron would be 5.7% x 10% = 0.57%. This calculation is in line with Micron's estimate (CFO Dave Zinsner mentioned in the earnings call that tariffs would reduce Microns margins next quarter in the tune of 0.5%-1%).

For my valuation, I assumed the worst-case scenario of even further tariff increases levied at a 25% rate applied to all goods for both Chinese imports and American exports to China) will impact Micron’s bottom-line. This produced a cost increase of 5.7% x 25% = 1.4%which i factored into my valuation model for FY2019.

Patent War

On July 3, Chinese government-backed semiconductor firm UMC filed an alleged patent infringement lawsuit against Micron, which resulted in China temporarily banning Micron’s chip sales. Micron immediately refuted the allegations and will appeal the lawsuit. They also claimed the ban will only impact around 1% of their revenue.

Micron did not touch on this issue during the earnings call, but their revenue increase of 8% Q/Q suggests the impact of the ban has indeed been insignificant.

Revenue

Micron’s revenue continues to grow rapidly with the most recent 10% Q/Q growth. DRAMeXchange forecasts the global DRAM market share to grow by 20% in 2019 following a 32.6% increase in 2018. As Micron has 20.42% of the DRAM market share behind only Samsung (SMSN) and SK Hynix, I predict their DRAM sales growth to remain positive contributing to their revenue increasing throughout 2019.

With CPU shortage persisting and temporary build-up in inventories by a “few specific customers” of Micron, I forecast revenue to decrease by 2% in the first quarter of FY19. However, I forecast their DRAM sales to increase by at least 20% in 2019, given the DRAM triopoly (Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix control more than 97% of the DRAM market share) and DRAMeXchange industry forecasts. I forecast their overall revenue in FY2019 to increase by 24%.

I applied conservative long-term revenue growth forecasts in my valuation model at 2.8% (2020), 2.5% (2021), and a perpetual growth rate of 2% from 2022.

Earnings

Margins also continue to rise but is beginning to plateau. Based on Micron's guidance in the earnings call, this will further be impacted by rising tax rates for Micron to 12.8% for FY2019, up from their FY18 effective tax rate of 2.8%. Tariffs will also reduce earnings next quarter. Drops in ASP for DRAM and NAND also threaten their bottom line, but Micron plans to negate the price drops by reducing operating costs by shifting toward high-value solutions for their product mix. Research & development costs are expected to rise according to management as they improve their product innovation.

I forecast their next quarter earnings to decrease by 28% before increasing again in the following quarters. This is still at an extremely favourable level given their current net margin of 51%, which is very high for any industry. Compared to the semiconductor industry average of 22.48%, their margins are more than twice as high.

EPS vs Price

Since Q4 of 2016, Micron’s Earnings per Share (EPS) has increased considerably. Their quarterly EPS for the latest Q4 is $3.53 up from $0.24 in Q1 of 2016. This beat analysts’ expected EPS of $3.34 by 5.7%. Their quarterly growth rate, which can be examined by the steepness of the lines on the graph, shows a higher EPS growth rate than Micron’s share price. The difference provides an investment opportunity as the earnings are increasing at a faster rate than the share price.

Their latest Q/Q EPS growth rate of 12.1% is significantly higher than the semiconductor industry average of 5.85%. Even though I predict the EPS of Micron in Q1 FY 2019 to decrease by 15%, the share buy-back program is expected to increase the EPS in the following quarters by decreasing the company’s weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC).

Valuation

I believe discounted cash flow (NYSE:DCF) analysis is the best method in valuing Micron given their positive cash flows, strong revenue growth and the absence of dividend payments. My previous analysis comprehensively walks through my valuation model for Micron and the assumptions used in detail.

With the updated earnings and forecasts, my DCF analysis generated the intrinsic value of Micron’s share price at $85.93. My comparable company valuation of Micron against their peers consisting of 72 profitable semiconductor companies also reveal the share being significantly undervalued by 274% relative to their peers based on the average of 6 metrics used (EV/sales, EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, P/E, P/S, P/B).

The reason Micron's share price is currently so low is due to Micron's high beta of 1.82 against the S&P 500 index and their share price has been more volatile than 97% of S&P 500 firms in the past 150 days. This causes Micron's share to trade very negatively on unfavourable news. Over the past quarter, several negative micro and macro economic events such as trade wars, demand cyclicity, patent lawsuits and currency weakness in developing countries have impacted Micron's share price excessively.

Micron's trailing twelve month (TTM) P/E ratio is at a record low of 3.7x. This is at an extremely attractive level given the semiconductor TTM industry average P/E of 18.2x.

Price target

Current Price $43.00 Price Target (12 month) $85.93 Rating Buy

I maintain a buy rating for Micron with a 12-month price target of $85.93. Micron’s current share price is significantly undervalued despite its strong financial position and positive future outlook. The company is positioned in an industry with demand from many existing industries (PC, mobile handsets, datacenter, gaming) and emerging industries (artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, autonomous vehicles). The company is an amazing investment opportunity relative to other semiconductor companies and also other S&P 500 companies in general.

