Capital Bancorp Readies Terms For $30 Million IPO

CBNK is growing quickly and management is focused on expanding its presence in Baltimore.

The firm operates a community bank in the Washington, DC and Baltimore areas.

Capital Bancorp and shareholders intend to sell $30 million of common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Capital Bancorp (CBNK) intends to sell $30 million of company and selling shareholder stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates a growing community bank in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore regions.

CBNK hopes to take advantage of a reduction in community banks in Baltimore by expanding its presence there.

Company & Technology

Rockville, Maryland-based Capital Bancorp was founded in 1999 as Harbor National Capital Bank. In 2002 it was placed under a formal agreement with the OCC and recapitalized.

The bank provides commercial and residential loans and related banking services to the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas.

Management is headed by CEO Edward Barry, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously SVP Marketing at Capital One Bank (COF).

The bank operates three divisions:

Commercial Banking - Business and construction lending operation

Church Street Mortgage - Residential mortgage lender

OpenSky - Online secured and unsecured credit card platform

Below is a table of the firm’s loan portfolio by amount and percentage. Notably, the Residential loan portfolio has increased steadily to equal 40% - up significantly since its 2013 percentage of 30%:

(Source: CBNK S-1/A)

CBNK’s commercial lending accounts for the majority of its loan portfolio, followed by residential and in a distant third place is its credit card lending which tends to focus on lesser-banks populations and has a higher charge-off profile.

Management highlights the region as benefitting 'from consistent population growth,' other demographic trend sources show a population loss trend, for example in Baltimore:

(Source: World Population Review)

Management asserts the number of community banks has been dwindling, which I tend to believe more, as it is a trend across many metropolitan areas and has been occurring since the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008-2009.

CBNK has taken advantage of the struggles of community banks with increased regulation and more challenging access to credit for products such as SBA loans.

Financial Performance

CBNK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing net interest income after provision for loan losses

Uneven net interest margin, currently at a 4 ½ year high

Fluctuating net charge-offs to average loans, currently at a 4 ½ year low

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: CBNK S-1/A)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

Through Q2 2018: $27.4 million, 23.4% increase vs. prior

2017: $46.3 million, 20.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $38.5 million, 20.2% increase vs. prior

2015: $32.1 million, 12.6% increase vs. prior

2014: $28.5 million

Net Interest Margin

Through Q2 2018: 5.66%

2017: 5.12%

2016: 5.18%

2015: 5.02%

2014: 5.59%

Net Charge-offs To Average Loans

Through Q2 2018: 0.08

2017: 0.15

2016: 0.33

2015: 0.10

2014: 0.09

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $9.8 million in cash and $42.4 million in total non-deposit liabilities.

IPO Details

CBNK intends to raise $30.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO by selling 1.5 million shares of company stock and 728,736 shares of selling shareholder stock at a midpoint price of $13.50 per share.

The selling shareholders are individual persons and do not include the Chairman or CEO of the company.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $168 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to fund the organic growth of our commercial and consumer business lines and for general corporate purposes, which could include future acquisitions and other growth initiatives. We do not have any current plans, arrangements or understandings to make any material acquisitions.

There are currently no disclosed plans to pay a dividend. On some occasions, community banks have detailed plans to issue a dividend post-IPO, in the range of 0.5% to 1.5%.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Stephens, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, and Hovde Group.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 25, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.