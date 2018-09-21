Mid-Con Energy Partners: The Outlook For 2019 At Near $70 Oil

Current hedges are in place until Q3 2020. Mid-Con's situation will noticeably improve if it can add future hedges in the $60s or above.

Mid-Con's 2019 cash flow will change by approximately $0.6 million for every $1 change in WTI.

This is constrained by its hedges, which reduce estimated 2019 cash flow by around $8 million at that oil price.

Mid-Con Energy Partners can probably generate around $12 million in positive cash flow in 2019 at $68.50 WTI oil.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) is expecting its production to reach near 4,000 BOEPD toward the end of 2018, so I have attempted to look at how its 2019 results would be at current strip prices ($68.50 WTI oil) as well as $55 WTI oil.

Mid-Con can generate positive cash flow in both cases, although its hedges prevent it from generating as much positive cash flow as one might expect at near $70 oil.

2019 Outlook: At $68.50 WTI oil in 2019 (approximately current strip) and around 4,000 BOEPD in average production during the year, Mid-Con may generate approximately $87 million in oil and gas revenue. This incorporates the estimated differentials for 2019.

Mid-Con's 2019 hedges have approximately $8.1 million in negative value at current strip prices as it has hedged around 1,779 barrels of oil per day at approximately $56.14 per barrel.

That results in an estimate of $78.9 million in revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,342,200 $63.50 $85.2 Natural Gas 700,800 $2.50 $1.8 Hedge Value -$8.1 Total $78.9

Due to its acquisitions, Mid-Con's lease operating expenses per BOE may be significantly higher than in 2018. I have estimated its lease operating expenses at $21.75 per BOE, which results in an estimate of $31.8 million in LOE for the year.

Assuming that Mid-Con spends $15 million in capital expenditures to increase production to an average of 4,000 BOEPD during 2019 (from around 3,900 BOEPD in Q4 2018), its cash expenditures for 2019 are estimated at $66.9 million.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31.8 Production Taxes $5.9 Cash G&A $6.0 Interest Expense $5.0 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $15.0 Total $66.9

This results in a projection for $12 million in positive cash flow for Mid-Con in 2019 at current strip prices. Positive cash flow would be higher at around $20 million without hedges, but Mid-Con has a substantial amount of oil hedges in place in the mid-$50s until Q3 2020.

$55 WTI Oil With 2019 Production

If we run the numbers instead at $55 WTI oil and 4,000 BOEPD in production, Mid-Con would end up with around $68.9 million in oil and gas revenue, while its hedges turn slightly positive in value. Mid-Con's estimated revenue after hedges is $69.6 million in this scenario.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,342,200 $50.00 $67.1 Natural Gas 700,800 $2.50 $1.8 Hedge Value $0.7 Total $69.6

Mid-Con would save a bit on production taxes due to lower oil and gas revenues, while interest expense would be marginally higher due to the lower amount of positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31.8 Production Taxes $4.7 Cash G&A $6.0 Interest Expense $5.2 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $15.0 Total $65.9

With expenses at $65.9 million in this scenario, Mid-Con would have $3.7 million in positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil.

Mid-Con could reach neutral cash flow without hedges at around $52 to $53 WTI oil using the $15 million capital expenditure budget. That budget is expected to result in mid-single digits exit rate production growth though, so with flat production growth, Mid-Con's breakeven point is probably now close to $50 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Mid-Con is expected to deliver around $12 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2019, which will likely go toward paying down its debt some more. Mid-Con's 2019 cash flow changes by approximately $0.6 million for every $1 change in WTI oil.

Mid-Con's hedges are preventing it from fully realizing the benefit of higher oil prices, which likely contributed to its decision to acquire assets with higher production costs. The acquired assets adds to Mid-Con's unhedged production.

Mid-Con's situation will improve if it can start hedging in the $60s for Q4 2020 and beyond. Current strip prices are around $63 to $64 for Q4 2020, and I will be keeping an eye on Mid-Con's hedge additions.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.