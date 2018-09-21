Southwestern Energy Thriving In A Sub-$3 Natural Gas World

As a result of production rising for the foreseeable future from these new optimizations, and assuming the global economy remains strong, SWN share prices could see a climb back to $10.

The company has identified new land to drill and core up acreage with in order to extend laterals and optimize their drilling and completions programs.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) is premier operator in the Northeast that is able to operate in an environment were Nat Gas prices remain below $3 dollars. In fact, the company is seeing attractive returns on their investments, judging by their positive revenues and net income reported in the second quarter, and this is due to the use of longer laterals and optimized completions strategies, which are pushing breakevens down to below $2.50 in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Due to their optimized drilling and completion programs working in a sub $3 Nat Gas environment, SWN is raising production guidance for the year while investing within cash flow. They see this as a repeatable strategy going forward, and expect a strong 2019 as well. As a result, SWN’s earnings should rise for the foreseeable future, and its stock price should follow suit.

Efficiencies Are Driving Production

Much like other E&P companies that I cover, SWN is gaining efficiencies by going to longer laterals with more stages. Stage counts have increased by 36% in the Appalachia region year-over-year, which allows them to complete more wells. In fact, they completed 13 more wells last quarter than originally guided for due to these stage counts, which usually comes from zipper fracs and longer laterals.

These increases pale in comparison to EOG Resources (EOG), who increased stage counts by 50% year-over-year, but that means SWN and the E&P industry has room to grow efficiencies. It used to take some operators two rigs per every completion crew. Now, that number has doubled for peers like Devon Energy (DVN), who is going to four rigs for every completion crew.

Longer Laterals

SWN is doing data trades to increase their learnings from other companies, so this should bode well for their production growth. They also announced a joint venture recently with a private company to add 23 future drilling locations to their adjacent acreage, which will allow laterals to be extended to 11,000 feet.

Water infrastructure is also saving on well costs for Southwestern. One water system is going up in the Northeast Appalachia region that will provide a $400,000 per well benefit, and another water system is going up in the Southwest that will lead to $500,000 saved per well.

Fayetteville EURs are also increasing from the use of optimized completions. The company did not mention too many specifics in regards to their strategies, which is normal, and most likely to protect their learning data. However, SWN did say:

Fayetteville continues to deliver targeted production and cash flow to the company. We placed two redevelopment wells online in mid-April. These two wells along with the initial well are showing a 25% to 50% increase in EUR compared to offset wells which continues to validate the recovery improvements predicted by utilizing advanced completion designs and optimized landing zones.

More pipelines have been installed recently, as well, which is helping with takeaway capacity and margins. Even with interruptions and maintenance of these pipelines, SWN was able to push through with their marketing teams and increase margins 76% year-over-year in the Southwest Appalachia region. The Northwest saw an improvement in margins, too:

Northeast Appalachia margins were $1.51 per Mcf for the first half of the year, including a $0.26 per Mcf improvement in differentials. This was primarily a result of basis continuing to improve in the region as more pipelines go into service. In the second quarter, despite interruptions caused by planned maintenance on multiple Northeast pipelines, our marketing team successfully navigated disruptions, and our Northeast Appalachia production was 15% higher than the same quarter in 2017.

So, increased stage counts, longer laterals, optimized completions, data sharing, and improved takeaway capacity are all driving efficiencies for SWN, allowing them to operate in a sub-$3 world.

Financials Healthy

Southwestern reported revenues of $816 million for the second quarter of 2018, and net income of $51 million. All activities will be funded within cash flow in the current price environment, and leftover cash will be used to repay borrowings on their $1.5 billion credit revolver.

SWN’s balance sheet appears strong (below) since the company has twice as many assets as liabilities, which indicates a sound operating position.

Source: E*TRADE

SWN leverage ratios have also improved, now down to 2.7 times debt-to-EBITDA vs. being levered 3.1 times during the same period in 2017, implying that the company should have no trouble accessing credit or paying down interest on debt.

Capital guidance will still remain within $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion for the year, but 21% year-over-year growth guidance is exceeding original the forecasts for 18% growth, which shows the levels of efficiency that SWN is operating at.

Risks

Operating in a sub-$3 Nat Gas environment would hinder most companies, but SWN has taken the necessary measures (stated above) to still drill and make a profit. The question is, will they have enough acreage to sustain future operations with Nat Gas under $3?

Fortunately for SWN, they have highlighted new drilling new locations in the Tioga and Upper Devonian that will allow them drill and complete for years 5-10 years, depending on the lengths of laterals. Of course, the more wells are drilled with longer laterals, the more time runs out to operate in the area.

Conclusion

Southwestern Energy is outperforming expectations as production guidance continues to rise. Efficiencies gained through longer laterals, increased stage counts, and the use of optimized drilling and completions techniques are the main reasons for the outperformance.

Ample takeaway capacity and healthy differentials in the Northeast are also helping SWN sustain margins. Consequently, SWN should continue to operate uninterrupted for the coming quarters (barring any weather issues), and share prices should see growth in tandem with increased production activity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.