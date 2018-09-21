IGR: Maintaining Stability Despite Global Issues

The fund still appears to be a relatively stable holding that should be considered, particularly given its current discount to NAV.

The fund suffered somewhat due to its international holdings over the first half of the year and took a realized loss that made its distribution include a significant ROC.

The fund has been actively reducing its position to Segro plc and disposed of the majority of its shares of SPG in the past two months.

One closed-end fund that has continued to perform well since the last time that I reviewed it is the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR). This fund has frequently had a place in my portfolio since it provides relative stability and a high level of current income by investing in an international portfolio of real estate securities. This is a performance that the fund has delivered over a long period and will likely be able to continue going forward. Therefore, investors may want to consider reserving a place in their portfolio for this 8.05% yielder.

Performance

As is frequently the case with real estate funds, IGR's primary focus is on providing income. Nonetheless, it does have a secondary focus on producing capital gains. Its share price performance reflects this as it has been relatively flat for the past three months:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The price performance over the past six months has been a bit more impressive however, as it has climbed from $7.29 to its current price of $7.45.

Source: Fidelity Investments

As is often the case with closed-end funds, the price performance is not always in sync with the performance of the underlying portfolio. This is because a closed-end fund, unlike an exchange-traded fund, is not continually offering new shares. The divergence between the fund's share price and the performance of the underlying portfolio frequently causes the fund shares to trade at a premium or discount (in IGR's case it is almost always a discount) to the value of the underlying portfolio. This will be discussed later in this article.

Portfolio

As mentioned in the introduction, IGR invests in real estate securities from companies around the world. However, the overwhelming majority of its portfolio is invested in common and preferred stocks of US-based firms:

Source: CBRE Clarion

The overwhelming majority of the company's top 10 holdings also are from the United States:

Source: CBRE Clarion

In my last report about IGR, I mentioned that the fund appears to be reducing its exposure to U.K.-based real estate developer Segro plc (OTCPK:SEGXF). It seems to be continuing this trend as what was once the fund's largest holding is relegated to fourth position with a 2.4% weighting. We also see here that the fund has disposed of much of its position in Simon Property Group (SPG) over the past two months since my last update as that's no longer in the top ten list.

It's also quite nice to see that the fund continues to keep all of its asset weightings below 5%. This is important as it ensures that the fund is not overexposing itself to the risks of any single asset. This is because a large holding that runs into financial trouble or encounters some other event that causes the stock price to fall will significantly impact the fund as a whole in a negative way. By keeping all of its positions relatively small, the fund ensures that the impact of such an event will be minimal.

IGR also is fairly well diversified across the various sectors of the real estate industry.

Source: CBRE Clarion

Admittedly, I would certainly prefer to see the retail sector not make up as large of a position in the fund as it does. This is because the retail sector is largely regarded as being one of the riskiest sectors of the real estate industry. The sector does tend to offer relatively good yields however, which is good for an income-focused fund. The fund's relatively high exposure to the retail sector does mean that the fund could suffer in the event of a recession, which will inevitably happen at some point.

Distribution

As is the case with many closed-end funds, IGR has a managed distribution policy in which it pays out a steady distribution to its shareholders whether the fund actually receives enough in dividends to cover this distribution or not. This can thus result in some of the fund's distributions being categorized as capital gains or return of capital. As return of capital can simply mean that the fund is returning investors' capital back to them, which is destructive to the fund's net asset value, we need to make sure that this is not the case. Unfortunately, that does appear to be the case as the fund's $12.6 million in net investment income during the first six months of the year was not enough to cover the $34.98 million that it paid out to investors over the period. This was at least partly due to its disappointing $16.1 million realized loss on investments during the period. Last year though the fund made more than enough to cover its distributions so this is not a regular occurrence for it.

At the current distribution rate of $0.60 per share annually, IGR yields 8.05%, which is certainly respectable.

Valuation

As I mentioned earlier, it is typical for IGR to trade at a discount to net asset value. This is good because it means that we are essentially getting the assets in the company's portfolio for less than they are actually worth. Thus, as investors we generally want to buy a fund when it's trading at a discount (if we want to buy it at all). As of the time of writing, IGR has a net asset value of $8.43 per share and trades at a per share price of $7.45. Thus, the fund is currently trading at a fairly appealing discount of 11.6% relative to its net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IGR has delivered excellent price performance over the first half of the year, although the fact that it delivered a realized loss on the underlying portfolio was disappointing. The fund does still look like a decent way to play the global real estate space though and should be able to add some stability to an investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.