Dollar Tree: After Earnings Sell-Off Provides Shareholders Opportunity For Mid-Quarter Gains

The Family Dollar brand is struggling to mirror the performance of Dollar Tree Stores and the company analyzes store performance and executes appropriate re-branding efforts when needed.

A new round of $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods is likely to affect Dollar Tree’s financial performance somewhat.

Synopsis

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., (DLTR) is an American discount retailer that sells products in the low-cost mass affluent market. The company owns brands of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Stores. The Dollar Tree segment sells a wide range of goods for a fixed price of $1 and the Family Dollar segment retails low-price products in a variety of consumer goods markets. The new round of $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods is likely to affect Dollar Tree's bottom line and decrease margins somewhat; however, any decrease in share-price should provide investors a buying opportunity. Based on my price target, Dollar Tree stock is trading to a 5.5% discount to fair value.

Dollar Tree's revenues are seasonal and highly tied to consumer spending behavior during holidays such as Christmas, Halloween, Valentines and Thanksgiving. According to Moody's, the seasonal merchandise sales represent 49% of the total revenues. The company has 12 distribution centers in the US and 2 in Canada. This wide distribution platform allows the company to effectively manage inventory levels. The company prepares its inventory and product offerings to capture the seasonal sales aspect and highlights the importance of inventory management for this consumer goods company.

The company has roughly 176,100 employees who help operate more than 15,000 stores under the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar name. Their business strategy is focused on the extreme discount and the low fixed price, which is beats by the competitors in the highly competitive market segment.

Dollar Tree has been known to acquire complementary businesses with two such transactions involving big discount chains. The first one was Dollar Giant in Canada, on October 11th, 2010, for $52 million, and the second one was Family Dollar acquired on July 28, 2014, for $8.5 billion. The company remains open to acquiring additional businesses in an effort to expand their market-share and sales for the discount retail market segment.

The company has not paid a dividend since 1999 and it is not planning any dividends in the near future. The company also hasn't repurchased shares over the past three years but they have a $1 billion share repurchase authorization available if needed.

The "True" Dollar Store

The company receives a "true dollar" designation because not a single product priced over $1. Dollar Tree is the only true dollar retailer on the Eastern seaboard in the United States. The business model isn't unique and easily replicated, as there is a chain called 99 Cents Only that operates in the Western states. The target consumer for Dollar Tree brands is families earning $40,000 or less per year. They compete against larger

The direct competitor is Dollar General (DG), which offers variety of goods with extreme discounts and very competitive prices. Dollar General does not have a fixed $1-dollar price; however, the company competes in the low-price segment by product differentiation. This slightly different pricing component gives the Dollar General an advantage over the other discount retailers at a higher price point, yet low to no competitive advantage against Dollar Tree Brands.

Business Trends

In the second quarter conference call, the company reported a solid performance in their financial statements, showing an increase on the consolidated sales to $5.53 billion, representing a 4.6% growth over the same quarter ending 2017.

The EPS increased to $1.15, representing a 17.3% rise YoY and the same-store sales increased by 1.8%, which is the 42nd consecutive quarter in which the company has delivered a same-store sales growth.

The company has been expanding their store presence with an additional 285 projects on top of their 15,000 retail locations. The company is opening 82 new Dollar Trees and 64 new Family Dollars, while relocating and expanding 10 Dollar Trees and 3 Family Dollars. The in-store experience is the company's only differentiation and the renovation plans of the company are critical to the long-term success of the company. The company renovated 109 Family Dollars and re-named 17 Family Dollars to Dollar Tree.

This after earnings stock performance is abysmal and building a foundation for investors for the quarters to come as the Halloween and Christmas season is approaching. The outlook for the company appears positive despite the threat of tariffs and the stock reaction to the most recent earnings report.

Dollar Tree and the $200 billion unknown...

Despite the financial trends, the likely 10% tariffs on $200 billion of goods imported from China are a huge threat to Dollar Trees business model because they compete in a perfect pricing competitive market segment and consumers are extremely sensitive to slight pricing increases.

A few weeks ago, Gary Philbin, CEO of the company stated the company would do all they can to mitigate the effects of the tariffs and the actions the company would take if they are implemented.

Gary Philbin CEO

We are and will be active in the process, we will not stand still like other shocks to the system, we will do what we have always done to mitigate impact. We can also attempt to negotiate price concessions, change product [sizes] [ph], specifications and evolve products mix. At Family Dollar, we can do all those things and we can also change our price. And as always, we have always taken a look at alternative sources of supply and product outside of China.

(Q2 2018 Conference Call)

The company also listed the risks of tariffs in their Q2 10-Q, which are as follows:

The United States Department of Commerce recently imposed an anti-dumping duty on certain Chinese ribbon products. We estimate that this duty could reduce our earnings per share by approximately $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter. The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has implemented tariffs against $50 billion in Chinese goods and is considering implementing 10 percent or 25 percent tariffs against an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods. We do not expect that the tariffs already implemented on $50 billion of Chinese goods will be material to our business or results of operations in any quarter. However, the proposed tariffs, if implemented, together with the already implemented tariffs, could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations next year. As much as nine percent of our products, measured by sales volume, could be affected by these tariffs which could increase costs or decrease profitability. This potential impact could be mitigated by a variety of factors. The USTR may reduce the list of impacted tariff lines before the tariffs are implemented and later may grant specific product exclusions. We expect to be active in this process. We can also attempt to negotiate price concessions from vendors, cancel orders, change product sizes and specifications, and change our product mix. At Family Dollar, we can also increase prices. We will also try to secure alternative sources of supply outside of China. It is too early to give any assurance as to the scope, duration, or impact of the proposed tariffs, how successful these mitigation efforts will be, or the extent to which mitigation will be necessary.

The Dollar Tree division is likely to blunt most of the tariff effects because of the inflexible pricing nature of their business model. The company clearly understands the risk and is determined to mitigate using supplier negotiation and importing strategies to avoid tariffs. The Family Dollar segment is less sensitive to pricing increases because they can change prices and look for a balance between passing the costs to customers and allowing the company to absorb some of the effect in the bottom line.

Family Dollar striving to match Dollar Tree performance

The company evaluates the trade-offs of operating a store under the Dollar Tree brand or Family Dollar. If the analysis determines the either brand would perform better in a specific location, the company takes the appropriate measures and re-brands. During the first half of 2018, the Family Dollar segment did not achieve the management's expectations, as a result, the company may find an appropriate solution for the financial under performance by either improving the segment execution or re-bannering low-performance stores.

Valuation

Since the company acquired Family Dollar brands, revenues nearly doubled, and the combined revenues made their sales levels approach to their main peer Dollar General. For the 3rd quarter 2018, the company established a guidance of $5.64 billion for their sales and diluted EPS of $1.18.

The stock performance has a tendency to gap down after earnings calls and recover somewhat during the middle of the quarter. The performance has been unappealing during 2018; however, the trade remains to buy the stock after the earnings reaction and capture profits heading into the next quarter's earnings.

The forward looking EV/EBITDA has behaved in line with its direct peer Dollar General. The 9.4x forward looking EV/EBITDA is below the Dollar General 11.6x due to the recent decline of the stock price and it appears a better value in the low-price retail segment. The tariff factors appear to be giving investors an opportunity to pick up shares on the cheap. Barring any dramatic news on the tariff front, the stock appears undervalued and there will likely be buying opportunities over the next few months. Based on these factors,

I derive a $90.10 price target based on the company's mid-single-digit revenue growth and ability to circumvent the tariff threat through supplier negotiations and tariff avoidance.

I believe the company is positioned to mitigate the tariff threat and stands to benefit if a trade deal is struck with China.

