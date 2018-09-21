Is Altria Still A Buy?

There are significant headwinds like vaping and declining smoking rates, but Altria still has plenty of levers which it can pull.

Altria was the most successful stock in the United States in the last 50 years, delivering more than 20 percent compounded annual return.

Investment Thesis

I do believe in looking at history when investing. There are certain fundamental traits that make a company succeed over time: high returns on equity, excellent management, and low capital expenditures. I was amazed when looking at the returns Altria (MO) has provided over the last 50 years. The company compounded investors' money at 20.8% for fifty years and was the most successful stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average by a substantial margin. With the stock down around 20 percent from near recent highs, how do the next fifty years look for Altria, and is the stock still a long-term buy?

Source: Altria's return over the last 50 years

Firstly, let's remember that the past does not necessarily equate to the future in the world of investment. That being said, Altria has managed to beat the S&P 500 handily over the last five years. More impressive yet, for conservative investors, the company's stock has not been volatile. Altria held up well throughout the Great Recession ten years ago and actually posted great numbers while the rest of the world fell apart. Even now, it does not look like the company is expensively valued, with a forward price to earnings ratio of just 15.

Source: Investor Presentation: Altria has still put up great numbers in the last ten years, although cigarette volumes have fallen in the United States.

Competitive advantage

Realistically, Altria has one of the strongest competitive moats in the world. The company operates in an industry which other players are not keen to enter and/or realistically permitted to enter as a result of punitive legislation. Altria has an amazing distribution network and a brand valued in the billions of dollars. Realistically, nobody is going to take away Altria's core business. The only question for investors is how will the United States cigarette industry hold up in the future?

Industry consolidation

One of the biggest benefits of investing in Altria is the consolidation which has taken place in the American cigarette industry. I absolutely love investing in industries which are controlled by a small number of players, as profits are predictable and consistent year after year.

With the BAT's purchase of Reynolds American, the American market is dominated by just three tobacco companies. Altria holds a whopping 50 percent market share. This degree of concentration is almost unheard of in any other industry. With the degree of regulation that exists in the tobacco industry, there is simply no way that a new player is going to come in and take market share. There is a significant possibility that Altria actually increases its market share even further in the traditional cigarette industry, as volumes decline and less popular brands are phased out. Given the long-term trends in Marlboro's retail share growth, this actually seems likely.

Source: Retail Share (Altria 10-K): Altria has a greater than 50% market share in the United States.

Source: Retail growth: Marlboro's long-term growth in the United States has been amazing.

Vaping

Since Altria's core business is not directly under attack, the only way the company can realistically lose market share is if the company gets attacked from other verticals. This has actually taken place with vaping. Altria was slow to adapt to changing cigarette trends and still gets 85% of its income from smokeable products. The vaping industry is growing rapidly, but Altria has not really participated in much of this growth. Altria's complacency has allowed competitors to steal former smokers away to vaping.

More risks of owning Altria

The risk factors of owning Altria are well known. Firstly, there is a clear decline in the smoking rates in the United States where smoking rates have come down more than in the developing world. Pessimists argue that volume declines could reach a tipping point and operational leverage would be hurt. Personally, I believe that cigarette volumes are likely to remain fairly constant and Altria has shown that it is able to hold up well against small declines. The recent hike in the dividend shows management's confidence in the company's ability to keep generating free cash flow.

Source: Net Income (Altria 10-K): Altria's revenues have held up very well despite a declining number of smokers in the United States.

Of course, taxes could increase significantly on cigarettes in the United States, which has the potential to accelerate the decline in smoking rates even further. Even if taxation does not cause a significant decline in smoking rates, there is always the risk that it eats into Altria's margins. As the company has moderately raised the prices of cigarettes, it has not been able to reap the full benefits of these prices increases, as a large proportion of sales still goes to the government.

Source: Tax rates by State (Tax Foundation): Some states are taxing cigarettes more aggressively than other, and if they decide to continually pressure big tobacco, this will only hurt profits further.

Additionally, as mentioned above, Altria has been slow to pivot to vaping when the company was perfectly positioned to do so. Altria does not have the dominant position in the marketplace. The legalization of cannabis may also prove an interesting addition to competitive dynamics. I have no idea if smoking rates will increase or decrease if marijuana becomes legal in the United States although theoretically speaking, the marijuana industry may take market share away from a company like Altria.

Altria's litigation risks also loom and any given point it is unclear who will consider suing the company next and what the financial burden for Altria might be. Personally, I think the firm has been more than collaborative with regulators; however, there is no doubt that tobacco companies are not favored by the judicial process.

Takeaway

There are risks to buying any stock and Altria is no exception. While Altria might not compound at quite the rate in compounded over the last 50 years, I believe the future is still bright for this tobacco company. I don't believe that there is anything that pushes the company to a tipping point. Management is smart, future focused and well aware of how Altria needs to adapt to the future. Yes, there are secular headwinds, but Altria has a lot of levers it can pull. Moreover, whatever remaining profits there are in the American tobacco industry - you can be sure that Altria will get a lot of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.