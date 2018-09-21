Micron: Once Again, Bears Don't Get It

The best strategy is to wait out the current down cycle and bank on EPS growth via Micron's $10 billion buyback program.

Trade pressures, however, will be short-lived. With other memory suppliers being cautious on capacity increases, ASP declines will likely be far more muted than feared.

At issue, however, is the company's decline in NAND pricing, as well as warnings on ASPs and gross margin. China's tariffs are expected to take a decent bite into Micron's margins.

Over the past quarter, it's been made abundantly clear that bears have dominated the discussion over Micron (MU) and the memory sector. Both investors and sell-siders are to blame - Micron has recently endured a wave of brutal downgrades all across Wall Street, as I noted in a prior article. Yet I continue to believe that bears just aren't getting the story right: they are focusing far too much on short-term memory prices and not taking into account Micron's massive technology advances and capex investments in manufacturing that will pay off soon.

Micron just released fourth-quarter results and its preliminary guidance for the coming fiscal year, and the reaction to this quarter's release varied widely. At first, shares of Micron jumped 7% on the strong earnings beat in Q4 - on both the top and bottom line. As Micron moved into guidance and sounded off a cautious note on Chinese tariffs, however, the stock quickly shed gains and settled at -7% in the after-market session.

The carnage for Micron has been deep and painful - the stock is now down about 35% from all-time highs and sits below an absurdly cheap 4.0x P/E ratio.

MU data by YCharts

Rather than being scared off by temporary China concerns, I'm rather encouraged by Micron's strong Q4 results. I believe so much opportunity lies in these shares precisely because expectations are so low. As I noted in a prior article, there are a plethora of reasons why this coming year's supposed downturn in the memory cycle will be far more benevolent than the last:

Strong demand environment in which demand drivers are more or less expected to keep up with supply growth, indicating less downward pricing pressure on memory

Heavy capex spend that is expected to bear fruit in the form of manufacturing cost reductions

A stronger balance sheet with a positive net cash position in this cycle, versus a net debt position last cycle (plus higher interest rates back then)

Micron's post-Q2 pullback doesn't faze me one bit. Despite being down heavily on my position, I'm content to ride out the current cycle and wait for the massive $10 billion buyback to kick in and provide unexpected EPS growth.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's CEO, noted the following on the earnings call regarding the buyback and his evaluation of his stock's current trading pattern:

I’m very excited about my Micron’s future. Against this backdrop, we certainly view our stock as being undervalued at current prices and are aggressively implementing our stock buyback program. We will continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet and use strong free cash flow to support our $10 billion buyback and assess opportunities to accelerate the timeline for its completion."

I couldn't agree more. Micron is a diamond in the rough at the moment, but that's where the most gains stand to be made.

Despite fears, memory pricing is still holding up

Along with its earnings release, Micron published a few key slides that reassure investors' fears on the state of the memory market. The chart below details the pricing trends that Micron saw in the last quarter:

Figure 1. Micron DRAM/NAND performance Source: Micron investor relations

The drop in NAND ASPs is not much of a surprise. Micron's CFO noted in an interview at a Citi investment conference a month ago that NAND pricing weakened in Q3 and would continue to do so in Q4. In any case, with NAND making up slightly more than a quarter of Micron's revenues, total growth or margins aren't at tremendous risk. In addition, volume growth of >30% more than makes up for the dip in pricing, and gross margins still improved by eight points year-over-year on NAND.

What is more impressive, however, is the "relatively flat Q/Q" performance in DRAM ASPs. DRAMeXchange, the leading industry analyst on memory pricing, noted that while DRAM revenues were at records, they viewed a near-term crunch in DRAM pricing as inevitable. While we wouldn't be surprised to see DRAM pricing drop by a few points in 2019, the fact that Micron managed to exit FY18 without seeing DRAM ASP declines is further proof that the bearish narrative on Micron is far more speculative than substantive. Gross margins here, too, saw an impressive double-digit boost.

Micron has also simultaneously released its industry outlook for the memory markets in 2019:

Figure 2. Micron memory outlook, 2019 Source: Micron investor relations

Key to note is that Micron expects supply (bit output) growth to slow down in 2019 relative to 2018, lending credence to the theory that the big memory suppliers have become cautious on capacity expansion and are taking measures to protect pricing and gross margins.

Micron's CEO echoed the thesis that memory cyclicality will be far more friendly this time around when discussing industry conditions (emphasis added):

As we discussed at our Investor Day event, we expect industry cyclicality to be more dampened than in the past as industry supply growth from node transitions slows structurally and supply growth requires higher levels of CapEx. In addition, we continue to see robust diversified demand drivers and are confident in the long-term outlook for our business [...] In fiscal 2019, we expect that DRAM profitability will remain strong as the market continues to benefit from long-term structural growth drivers and from structurally slowing supply growth."

Don't overreact to China commentary

On more than one occasion, Micron's CFO, David Zinsner, has caused a stir among bears with his commentary at various earnings calls and industry conferences. He did so again this quarter during prepared remarks, when he announced that China tariffs would eat into gross margins:

We expect gross margins to remain very healthy in the fiscal first quarter, although lower than fourth quarter levels, and our gross margins will also be impacted in the near-term, by the announced 10% tariff on $200 billion of imports from China, which will go into effect on September 24th. We are working to gradually mitigate most of the impact from these tariffs over the next three to four quarters."

Betting on political events is not exactly sound fundamental investing. However, it's difficult to take a fear of Chinese tariffs at full value. Yes, they will have an impact in the short-term, but these tariffs will not last forever. The U.S. and China will eventually reach an accord, and the related cost pressures will also fade from Micron.

Q4 results a blowout all around

Micron's actual earnings results were overshadowed by the weight and shock value of the industry outlook and China remarks, but it's important to note how strong the company's year-end quarter came in:

Figure 3. Micron 4Q18 results Source: Micron investor relations

The headline numbers are terrific all around. Revenues grew 39% y/y to $8.44 billion, decimating Wall Street's expectations of $$8.25 billion (+34% y/y) by a wide five-point margin. Note that this largely retains the growth rate at which Micron grew last quarter (40% y/y) and was actually a larger beat to consensus estimates than the one-point beat margin that Micron achieved back then. Investors had cheered Micron's Q3 results, and there's no reason they shouldn't be doing the same in Q4.

Gross margins also leapt forward by 1030bps this quarter to 61% - truly a tremendous margin profile for any hardware company, especially a semiconductor/memory manufacturer. For all the chatter about Micron's "commodity" elements and fears of a price decline, a >60% margin sure doesn't seem to indicate a product that will get commoditized down to zero margins anytime soon.

Investors, of course, are smarting over the fact that Micron will no longer be reporting specific DRAM or NAND-level margins in its earnings reports, complicating our view of memory industry dynamics. In the long run, however, perhaps this is for the best - speculators pay far too much heed to a single quarter's margin fluctuations. And in any case, we'll still be able to note Micron's overall gross margin performance in its earnings results and surmise the product-level performance underneath.

Here's the best headline number yet: net income rose nearly 2x to $4.33 billion, and pro forma EPS of $3.53 smashed Wall Street's expectations of $3.34 with 6% upside. Again, this doesn't sound like an earnings quarter that merits a -7% stock decline. The investors who had bid the stock up by 7% in the initial response seem to be the ones who got it right.

Operating cash flows also grew by a startling 61% y/y to $5.16 billion, providing ample firepower for the company's looming buyback, on a timeline which Micron's management said it expected to accelerate.

Key takeaways

As is often the case with Micron, investors tended to laser in on the negatives without giving much credit to the scattered positives. Rather than reading too much into China tariff speculation or the hiding of product-level gross margins, I'm encouraged by the fact that DRAM pricing has held steady and by the continued doubling in Micron's net income and operating cash flow.

Micron's management team will hopefully pick up the pace on the buyback program and repurchase as many shares as it can at current depressed levels. Investors will need to be patient, but the rewards are immense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.