Is It Time To Bail Out On Wells Fargo?

Let's take a cold-eyes look. Going forward, I'll outline what I think Wells' investors willing to stick around should be looking for.

Is it time to just bail out and redeploy investment capital?

Bank management is making changes, however, the process has been slow, costly, and a test of investors' patience.

For the past two years, Wells Fargo's stock performance has lagged banking peers by a considerable margin.

As a long-time Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) investor, I've been struggling with the question posed in the article's title. Is it time to pull the plug?



Since the scandals broke in late 2016, Wells Fargo & Co. shareholders have been treading water. For readers seeking a refresher, a chronological timeline of the events is found here.

Wells Fargo Stock Lags Peers By a Significant Margin

Focusing upon past price action only, WFC shares failed to match large peers JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C).

Here's a two-year comparison. It's not good:

Wells Fargo & Co 2-year Price Versus Peers



Courtesy of bigcharts.marketwatch.com

Next, a one-year comparison versus peers. Not much better:

Wells Fargo & Co 1-year Price Versus Peers



Indeed, holding Wells shares hasn't been rewarding. There's no positive spin here.

One can argue Wells is a broken company. However, good investors recognize the U.S. based mega-banks take turns on the dog house. It wasn't long ago Bank of America was fighting scandals. Some vowed never to be a customer or investor ever again. After the London Whale incident, JPMorgan spent time in the doghouse. Citigroup had more than its share of fiascos, too.

So rather than look backwards, let's look ahead prospectively.

Three Things To Watch

For investors willing to stick it out, or at least interested in understanding the investment narrative, let's outline three important data points:

Management must begin to m eet or beat EPS expectations. No more misses.

eet or beat EPS expectations. No more misses. Wells Fargo must i mprove return-on-assets, return-on-equity, and the efficiency ratio.

mprove return-on-assets, return-on-equity, and the efficiency ratio. Investors have to m onitor stock valuation closely and carefully.

EPS Forecasts Versus Actuals

Wells' stock will remain under pressure until management demonstrates their ability to meet or beat Street expectations.

Here's a glaring graphic:



Courtesy of ameritrade.com

Over each of the past four quarters, management missed earnings expectations.

Stock companies (especially the banks) are graded upon management setting expectations, then meeting or beating it. Fail to do so, and institutional money will pass over your security.

It's also important for investors to scrutinize Wells' reported earnings versus operating or core earnings. In years' past, management offered “clean” earnings. Not lately. Reported EPS has a lot of "hair" on it. Therefore, good investors must scrub down earnings and determine what's part of the underlying business versus one-off and extraneous noise. One cannot just accept headline numbers and walk away.

Looking forward, there is a silver lining.

Please find below Zacks.com take on Wells Fargo earnings expectations for the upcoming quarter, year, and next year.





For the current quarter ending September 30, raw earnings expectations are higher than those for any quarter since the scandals broke. In addition, the consensus forecast has held steady for the past 90 days. And while 2018 expectations eased, those for 2019 are increasing. It's up to management to execute.

More on future Street EPS forecasts when we review and compare valuation.

RoA, RoE, and Efficiency

There are myriad metrics by which to evaluate banking stocks. In my opinion, the aforementioned are three of the most basic. This isn't to minimize the importance, for example, of credit metrics or net interest margin; however, all the subject banking institutions are all registering strong credit figures and comparable NIMs, including Wells Fargo.

Return-on-assets



Courtesy of zacks.com

We see a steady, downward slide. There's nothing pretty about this chart.

Return-on-Equity

This chart illustrates the same ugly, trend.

Interestingly enough, these results are terrible on an absolute basis, but not on a relative basis. Wells' still compares favorably to mega-bank peers.



I may add Wells Fargo management computes its RoA and RoE even lower than Zacks. For information, I've included the banks' RoA and RoE figures in the succeeding chart.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio compares a banks' non-interest expense as a function of revenue.

Unsurprisingly, Wells Fargo is struggling with this measure. Fines, penalties, litigation, and internal system process changes all a result of the scandals continue to take a toll on performance.

The following chart was taken from the most recent earnings release. The last 5 quarters' efficiency ratio is found on the last line of the table.



Prior to the scandals, Wells Fargo used to target a 55% to 59% E.R. Management is way off the mark now.

Nonetheless, there are once again some bright spots on the horizon. At Wells' Investor Day conference, management bumped up RoE expectations, targeting 12% to 15% return-on-equity. This is a 100 bps parallel increase from earlier management projections.





Importantly, bank management plans to reduce expenses significantly; carving out $3 billion core, non-interest expense between year-end 2017 and 2020. If successful, this will perk up the efficiency ratio significantly (as well as RoA and RoE). Initially, CEO Tim Sloan predicted Wells would reach a 55% to 59% E.R. By 2019, but he's backed off that for now. Nonetheless, if bank management reaches its 2020 expense targets, a sub-60 efficiency ratio is probable.



Return-on-assets, return-on-equity, and efficiency ratio: bank management says these measures bottomed and figures will begin improve from here.

Do you believe them?

Follow these metrics closely.

Valuation

If one looks back upon when Warren Buffett sells a stock, it's almost always based upon valuation. He ignores nearly all the rest of the noise. Valuation is what counts. I tend to agree with his assessment.

We can use F.A.S.T. graphs to obtain pictorial and analytical insight into historical valuation multiples, then apply these to near-term and expected earnings. While there are several good methodologies for estimating banking stocks' fair value, I contend price-and-operating earnings multiples are a very good starting point.

Looking Where We've Been

As the old saying goes, "a picture is worth a thousand words." Following are four charts. For each chart, please focus upon the earnings, earnings growth, historical P/E, and yield. The time frame for these graphs is 2010-to-date: post-Great Recession.

Indeed, before we look to where these stocks may be heading, let's look to see where they've been.

First up, JP Morgan Chase:

Post-Great Recession, JPM offered investors strong earnings growth and a low P/E (typical for the banks). The 2.7% dividend yield is strong. No surprises.

Next, Bank of America

F.A.S.T. Graphs is a tool to think with, not a stone tablet. Emerging from the recession, BoA showed lumpy earnings. Consequently, the average P/E is not representative. If we were to limit the growth and P/E analysis to just the last few years, the numbers make more sense. Since 2015, EPS surged 19.9% a year, and the average multiple was 14.6x.

Notably, much of the earnings inconsistency between 2011 and 2014 was due to problems comparable to what Wells Fargo is facing today. (See the link earlier in the article for details). Unquestionably, the ship has turned. BAC shares doubled in the last two years.

Third, Citigroup

Citigroup has been up-and-down. However, if we knock off horrendous 2009 results, the bank grew EPS by 9.7% a year. The average 11.6x P/E is modest and reasonable. In 2018, the dividend yield perked up; going forward, it's expected to rise smartly.

And finally, we have Wells Fargo.



Post-recession and despite recent travails, bank earnings grew 11.6% a year. Through the period, the 13x average P/E is peer comparable, though one could argue compression will be inevitable without continued strong forward growth. Hold that thought. The 3.1% dividend yield is tops in the group.

Looking Where We're Going

Now let's look ahead towards expected 2018 full-year and 2019 earnings. By applying reasonable earnings multiples, derived from post-recession averages, we can begin to estimate the fair value of each stock; presuming earnings meet or beat Street expectations.

JP Morgan Chase



This chart requires some analysis. The 15% anticipated EPS growth includes a large 2018 bump. 2019 EPS growth is far more modest. Consequently, it's difficult to see clear why JPM shares should be awarded a higher-than-historic multiple. If so, as illustrated on the chart, the forward ~$118 FVE and associated return isn't all that great. Awarding a higher 13x multiple on 2019 EPS increases the FVE to $130, and the potential annualized total return (including the dividend) to 11 percent. That seems top-end. I believe it's hard to justify a JPM price-to-earnings ratio greater than 13x.

Bank of America

Of the identified bank stocks, Bank of America looks to afford investors the outstanding shareholder returns; grounded upon exceptional EPS growth. When estimating fair value, I dialed back the expected P/E to 13.8x. Given superior earnings growth prospects, a slightly higher multiple versus industry peers seems reasonable. A $39 to $40 FVE plus dividends indicates ~23% total annualized return.

Citigroup



The Street thinks Citi will grow its EPS at a comparable rate to Bank of America. If true, then investors could question why the earnings multiple should remain below the trimmed average 11.6x, or even the TTM 12x. Coupled with a stronger dividend, there's a good case to be made Citigroup can move up big. If the earnings multiple expands from 11.6x to 13x, the math says a 17% return jumps to a 29% annualized return. I believe such a forecast and the corresponding $98 FVE is too rosy. With the exception of 2017 YE TTM 14.8x P/E, Citigroup stock hasn't earned a P/E 13x or greater since 2003.

Wells Fargo

Analysts posted some fairly strong earnings expectations for Wells Fargo. Placing the 12.9x post-recession average P/E on current forecast 2019 EPS, then adding the strong dividend yield indicates WFC shares could run to over $66, thereby returning an annualized 19%. That's not bad.

If you already own WFC shares, the fair value analysis beg some questions.

Wells' management has missed the past four Street estimates. Will they turn it around?

If you believe they can, then would you sell down WFC in the face of a defensible, short-to-intermediate 19% annualized return?

Furthermore, would you sell WFC stock for any of the other mega-bank shares? If so, based upon what investment thesis? Or do you believe it's time to get out of financial / banking stocks altogether?

Despite JP Morgan Chase's best-of-breed reputation, is there enough forward value to consider purchasing JPM stock (on fresh investment capital) ahead of the other banks?

Summary and Conclusion

Since the fake-account scandal broke, if Wells Fargo's stock is in your portfolio, it's been a loser versus peers.

It's impossible to re-imagine the past, so good investors look ahead. I believe monitoring three important data points can help investors decide whether to buy, hold or bail out.

First, I contend Wells' stock will remain under pressure until management stops missing Street earnings expectations. It's missed the last four in a row. However, current 3Q 2018 estimates are holding steady, and higher than any recent quarters. 2019 estimates are rising and up sharply versus 2018.

Second, management must make good on promises to improve return-on-assets, return-on-equity, and the efficiency ratio. These metrics show signs of bottoming. On the other hand, investors are in a "show me, don't tell me" mood.

Third, WFC fair value and potential total return versus peers looks good. This is a most interesting development. If management can reverse the trend and begin to meet or beat the Street, there's considerable WFC upside. The dividend yield is considerably higher than mega-bank peers, too. Lost amidst the turmoil, Wells is also the most U.S.-centric banking institution. It's far less dependent upon the trading desk, forex, and international operations. Warren Buffett, Wells Fargo's largest investor, rarely sells core stocks on anything less than excessive current valuation. It's hard to argue Wells Fargo stock is overvalued, and Buffett isn't selling shares.

Current or prospective investors may also wish to consider the banking industry and its position in the economic business cycle. Historically, banks do best as the economy expands and net interest margins widen. Banks fare poorly during recessions. If one concludes we are in the late-phase of the cycle, all banks could be pressured if the economy turns down. No one will ring a bell when this happens.

My Take

On balance, as a long-time Wells Fargo investor, I plan to hold. I have no plans to sell at today's prices, nor add to my position. While I'm disappointed with recent stock performance, I believe the bad news is largely out, management “gets it,” fellow shareholder Warren Buffett is not bailing out, and a plausible case can be made the shares are trading considerably below fair value. Indeed, a good argument can be made that right here, right now WFC has more upside potential than best-of-breed JPM.

If I was initiating a new position in one of these bank stocks, I'd put my money into Bank of America.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.