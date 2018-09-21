Undervalued Chinese Company With Huge Growth Potential - Momo

Now is a great time to build a long position in Momo (MOMO) as the firm's valuation is very attractive at this point given its strong growth potential and outstanding performance over past few years. Current depression of its stock price is likely due to the weak sentiment of Chinese sector as a whole because of the ongoing trade tension.

Company

The company is one of China's leading mobile-based social and entertainment platforms that allow users to expand social relationships based on location and interests. In other words, it is like an upgraded version of Tinder that provides a wide range of different services such as streaming, and yes, it was once regarded by many to be a hookup app (Tantan, which is acquired by MOMO, is now regarded by many to be the go-to hookup app in China.)

Strong Growth

The company has been posting solid results consistently. In Q2 2018, the firm's core revenue was up 57% YoY, GAAP EPS increased 89% YoY. In addition to that, management is also guiding a 7-10% QoQ increase in MOMO's revenue in 3Q18. Apart from the solid financial performance, key metrics were also impressive. MAU was up 18% YoY to 18m and per-user time spent on the app is up 11%.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Apart from its core business, Tantan is also likely to become MOMO's key revenue driver. Tantan is the Chinese version of Tinder. In June, Tantan had 3.1mn subscribers with 20mn MAU, which converts to a pay rate of 15.5%. Tinder, which has a much smaller prospective user base than Tantan, has 50mn users showing matchmaking service is much required in the modern society, and Tantan's popularity will only rise as cell phone penetration rate continues to increase in China.

It is apparent that Tantan will be a consistent growth driver for MOMO. Tantan has introduced new features, membership services, and Super Likes (increases the user's matching rate by 5 times) to increase user's incentives to pay. For now, the monthly membership subscription rate is 30 CNY/month and for Super Likes it starts from 12 CNY for 5 Super Likes (see who likes me costs $8.99/month in the US, I can't find China data as I am currently in the US). The app's strong monetization power shown by the fact that the app is consistently in the top 50 grossing apps in China app store and its ranked as second in terms of social media app.

Source: App Annie

Revenue growth is likely to accelerate in 2H18. Management previously mentioned that Tantan is planning to roll out new rounds of monetization effort in the second half this year and the firm has raised $70 million in new capital to further monetize its business and expand overseas. For these reasons, it is reasonable to believe that Tantan's revenue will increase meaningfully in 2H18.

Valuation

The stock is now undervalued. The stock is now trading at 22.84x TTM P/E or 17.28x forward P/E which are both lower than its historical average of 61.08x and median of 32.98x. Its closest competitor Tinder's parent company Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is now trading at 33.54x TTM P/E.

Source: Bloomberg

Apart from the cheap valuation, the stock tends to beat estimates. According to Bloomberg, the stock has beat its EPS expectation in 7 out of the past 8 announcements. The consensus 12M target price on The Street is $56.8, implying a 19% upside potential in the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg

Technical and positioning

Source: Bloomberg

The stock has a 96.3% buy rating and short interest is moderate.

Amid the recent China concept sell-off, MOMO's stock hugely outperformed its Chinese peers and is still currently trading above its 21 MA while KWEB (China Internet ETF) is trading below its 200 MA. Given the stock remained strong despite weak sentiment against the sector as a whole, it is very likely to rise once the overhang from trade tension dissipates.

Source: Tradingview

Source: Tradingview

Risks

Policy risk. Chinese companies' businesses and stock prices are extremely sensitive to policy shifts that also applies to MOMO; however, currently, there are no signs that the Chinese government is going to put any restrictions on the firm or the industry now.

Conclusion

Momo is an undervalued company with huge growth potential. Its stock price is now suppressed by the weak sentiment against Chinese companies because of the ongoing trade tension, despite that, it still outperformed its Chinese peers. Given its cheap valuation, once the overhang from trade dissipates, its stock price is likely to rise and bring investors a handsome profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.