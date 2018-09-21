Ladder Capital Corp.: Should You Buy The Drop?

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) is a "Strong Buy" on the drop. The commercial real estate finance company has accumulated a large portfolio of floating-rate loans that are set to produce higher net interest income as the FED pushes interest rates higher. Ladder Capital Corp. also outearns its dividend with core earnings, and most recently hiked its dividend. Shares are reasonably valued, and an investment in Ladder Capital Corp. throws off an entry yield of 7.7 percent.

Ladder Capital Corp.'s shares have dropped off lately, potentially offering income investors another entry opportunity in the stock. Year-to-date, Ladder Capital Corp.'s shares have surged 23.7 percent as the company reported solid financial results throughout the year.

Ladder Capital Corp. - Portfolio Snapshot

Ladder Capital Corp. is an internally-managed commercial real estate finance REIT that benefits from robust demand for loan originations. Ladder Capital Corp. primarily invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans.

Here's Ladder Capital Corp.'s lending portfolio at the end of Q2-2018.

Ladder Capital Corp.'s lending portfolio consisted of 202 loans and had a weighted-average loan-to-value ratio of 67 percent. The REIT's entire lending portfolio was valued at $3.9 billion.

Ladder Capital Corp. also invests in its commercial real estate equity portfolio which consisted of $1.2 billion of assets and ~9.0 million square feet at the end of Q2-2018.

And here's a snapshot of Ladder Capital Corp.'s CRE equity portfolio.

That being said, Ladder Capital Corp.'s lending portfolio is the REIT's most valuable asset in a rising rate environment. This is because balance sheet first mortgage loans are typically floating-rate and "held for investment". Higher interest rates, therefore, translate into higher net interest income as long as the FED lifts interest rates.

Management, for instance, expects that a 100 basis point increase in LIBOR will result in $0.16/share additional net interest income annually.

What About The Dividend?

I consider Ladder Capital Corp.'s dividend - at least for the time being - to be quite safe.

Ladder Capital Corp. has reliably outearned its dividend with core earnings in each of the last twelve quarters: Average core earnings of $0.41/share compare against an average quarterly dividend payout of $0.29/share.

Thanks to its very good dividend coverage, Ladder Capital Corp. hiked its quarterly dividend payout from $0.315/share to $0.325/share in the second quarter.

As a matter of fact, Ladder Capital Corp. has a relatively low payout ratio for an eight percent-yielder. The core earnings payout ratio averaged just 74 percent.

Valuation

Ladder Capital Corp.'s shares currently change hands for ~9.4x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings. LADR is also sufficiently cheap on a forward P/E-basis, selling for less than next year's estimated earnings.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The single biggest risk factor, in my view, is a U.S. economic downturn that would most likely also trigger a correction in commercial real estate. Lower demand for commercial real estate loans in turn would negatively affect the REIT's earnings potential. In addition, a slumping U.S. economy could lead to an increase in bankruptcies and defaults in the commercial real estate sector, which could potentially make a negative impact on Ladder Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage.

Your Takeaway

Ladder Capital Corp. makes a promising value proposition on the drop. The REIT's shares have fallen back lately on profit-taking, which might be a good opportunity to gobble up a few shares on the cheap. Ladder Capital Corp. continues to have considerable NII-upside during the current rate hiking cycle, and the REIT's dividend coverage stats are quite good for an eight percent-yielder. Shares are reasonably valued given the value proposition. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.